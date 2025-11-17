“Buy It For Life”: 30 Impressive Products That These People Only Had To Purchase Once (New Pics)

I vividly remember being a child and hearing my mother brag about how old our vacuum cleaner was. “We’ve had it for decades!” she would boast, noting that, “They just don’t make them like that anymore!” Now that I’m an adult who’s purchased a vacuum of her own, I have to admit that I understand why she was so proud.
Today, we’re celebrating all of those purchases that ended up becoming life-long commitments thanks to quality and durability, pandas. We’ve taken a trip to the Buy It For Life subreddit and gathered some of our favorite pics from the community down below. From indestructible household appliances to pens that have written countless notes, enjoy viewing these purchases that were certainly worth the investments!
#1 My 1959 Frigidaire Custom Imperial
Image source: schmisschmina
#2 From My Great Grandparents House
Image source: botanysteve
#3 My Stapler Is This Old
Image source: Kamahis
#4 Yet Another Stanley Insulated Jug. But This One Is About 100 Years Old
Image source: otterland
#5 My Grandmother’s Oven, Circa 1966. Many Holiday Meals Were Cooked With Love Here, Right Up Until The Day She Passed. Aside From One Shattered Glass Door That Was Replaced, Everything Still Works!
Image source: _Mr_Roboto_
#6 My 25 Year Old Rivendell Atlantis With Home Made Bags. A Perfect Bicycle
Image source: Dirtdancefire
#7 This Bosch Drill Is From 1987, Gifted To Me From My Dad. Its Been In The Family 1 Year Longer Than Me
Image source: R4MZON
#8 My Grandpa’s 85-Y.o. Frigidaire From 1938 Still Works!
Image source: Tatterings
#9 Here’s A 1925 General Electric 6″ Desk Fan In Near Mint Condition. It’s Been Cleaned, And Had The Blades Polished. It Still Has Its Original Paint. It Had The Power Cord Replaced With A Modern Reproduction. It Doesn’t Get Used Much As It Might Be A Little Dangerous
Image source: lotr5693
#10 My Buddy Has Had This Alarm Clock Since The 80s
Image source: tflynn09
#11 This Backpack Has Done 10 Years Of School And 8 Years As A Tool Bag Packing Around ~30lbs Of Tools With No Signs Of Stopping
Image source: whereiswaldo7
#12 Still Using Grandma’s 1940’s Egg Poacher For My Morning Breakfast
Image source: jomamma2
#13 Vagarant Traveler C.e.o. 17″ Backpack Briefcase In Coffee Brown
Image source: Cypherius
#14 ‘70s Pioneer Sx 780 Receiver. All Capacitors And Resistors Replaced A Couple Years Ago
Image source: Material-Ad6302
#15 90s Polly Pockets Are Almost Indestructible, Better Well Made Than The Newer Versions. Now Our Children Get To Play With Them!
Image source: couts88
#16 1979 West Bend Popcorn Maker
Image source: Sunshinehaiku
#17 This Old Sony Phone Before The Merger With Ericsson, Still Connects To Networks Here In Poland
Image source: polandlv111
#18 This Ice Cream Scooper We Inherited From My Grandma When We Moved Into Her House
Image source: d7it23js
#19 My 1993 Montgomery Wards Lawn Mower Still Runs And Cuts The Grass As Good As When It Was New!
Image source: lotr5693
#20 My 1977 Kosmos 1 Pocket-Sized Biorhythm Calculator. 46 Years Of Crunching Numbers
Image source: bighag
#21 Staedler Mars That Is 25+ Years Old
Image source: Jxnkuul
#22 My First Potato Peeler (Sparschäler) I Got This Sparschäler 10 Years Ago Already Used By My Grand Mother. It Is Still A Mass Product And You Can Buy It For Round About 5 USD. But This One Is Made In West Germany So At Least 33 Years Old And Almost Daily In Use
Image source: Secundus_Scipio
#23 We Got These For Our DIY Kitchen Renovation For $2000. Barely Used And Working Great! Hopefully The Fridge Is Truly Bifl Because I Never Want To Move That Behemoth Ever Again
Image source: sludgefudge
#24 Bifl Home Audio-The Mcintosh Mc275
Image source: podaypodayson
#25 I Bought This Breville Sandwich Iron When I Left Home At 18. I’m Now 50 And She’s Ready To Go
Image source: befarked247
#26 I Got This Jack Wolfskin Backpack When I Was 6 In 2007. Still Use It Daily After Almost 16 Years
Image source: R1ght_b3hind_U
