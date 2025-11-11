Life In Chernobyl After The Accident: Nature Wins The Battle Against Civilization

Pripyat. There are so many people who haven’t heard of this town. The great are of Chernobyl was completely evacuated after the nuclear accident in 1986. The Internet is full of slightly creepy photographs from the ghost town with crumbling buildings and rusting machinery.
However, we’d like to show you some different Pripyat. Pripyat – where in less than 30 years nature becomes predominant. No monsters from gruesome video games live there, only birds sing and the nature thrives.
Photo courtesy of Igor Lishilenko.
More info: chnpp.gov.ua
