Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Random Act Of Kindness You Have Done? (Closed)

Please tell me I love hearing cute stories.
#1
Homeless man wearing a plastic bag and shivering against a brick wall in the cold rain as I walked by. I took off my coat and gave it to him.
#2
I don’t know whether it could be classed as a random act of kindness, but I’m always polite. Whenever I meet someone, greet someone, come into contact with someone I don’t know, I’m always very polite. It’s important to me, I’m aspergic and I’m likely to say something that will offend some people; therefore, I try to be very careful when I speak to someone.
#3
Everyday , Me and my family feed stray dogs and puppies , Because many cruel souls hit them with stones and sticks. And we give them medicines and play with them
#4
I’ve asked people to give me money for a Christmas present, then I gave it all to my friend who accidentally burned down his house. I wouldn’t say it was the most “random” act of kindness, but it’s the one I’m most proud of.
#5
I I have a homeless couple that I help out from time to time. The guy told me they had a newbie in the camp that was having a hard time of it because all of the tents were full. They gave him all the blankets they could spare but he was still cold laying outside.
Without hesitation, I went and bought him a 3 person tent and a sleeping bag that was rated to 30F. When I took it to him, I said “I’m miss Carol.” He said “Your the lady everyone talks about in camp!” I gave him the bag and tent and he began to tear up. He wanted to give me a hug, but with the pandemic, he settled for an elbow bump.
The next time I ran into the couple, they said he got everything set up and was smiling the whole night.
#6
My friend and I planted a whole garden of flowers in the middle of the night. The family was struggling through a rough patch, and we just wanted to brighten their days.
#7
I’m learning sign language so I can communicate with one particular customer at my weekend job. He was the janitor at my elementary school and he always had a smile and laugh for us kids.
#8
Had a friend lose part of his kitchen and dining room to a fire and am sending him things he needs for Christmas without telling him it’s from me
#9
So I was in Chicago, and there are a bunch of homeless people who hang out around this one area….. I had about $200 on me and that was the only cash I had… There was a store nearby and they were asking for food. I went up to them and asked if they needed anything from the store…. They said yes and I had asked them to go into the store. I also told them that I had money that they could spend…. I can’t say that this is a random act of kindness but this is what happened.
#10
I work at a school. Every year I find one kid or family who is down on their luck and do something for them. This year I was working with a student who could only afford ramen. She was elementary aged but told me how they don’t have money. My husband and I bought them a huge feast. We made sure to get her favorites. I have also done things like put quarters in candy machines. Big or little, everything helps.
#11
I went shopping for a gift one evening, and there was a woman in the parking lot asking for money for bus fare. She had used her last ticket to get there trying to get a spot in the shelter nearby, but it was full. They referred her to one across town that had beds for her and her children, but she had no money left for bus fare to get there. I had no cash or change so couldn’t help, but felt terrible about it. It took me a long time to find the right gift, and when I came out it was late – the stores were closing, it was dark, getting quite cold, and the buses were about to stop running. The same woman was still looking for bus fare. The station with ticket machines was far away, so she needed cash, which I still didn’t have, but I took a leap and gave her a ride to where she was staying. On the way, we stopped to buy dinner for her family, and I got enough cash for bus fare for all of them for the next day so they could get to the shelter across town that had beds available. In retrospect it could have turned into a horror story for me, but I had a good feeling about her and I couldn’t leave her stranded in that parking lot. I had the time and money to spare, so I was glad I found a way to help.
#12
Was walking home after walking my dog one day and a homeless man asked if I could loan him some money so he could eat. I instead took him to Subway and bought him 2 6″ subs. One for then and anther for later. Sat and talked with him for him a bit. He was thankful for the company. I had the extra so it wasn’t a big deal for me to help him out. Even if it wasn’t a lot a lot. I always try to help those in need if I’m able.
#13
One habit I brought back from living in the US is handing out random strangers honest compliments. My friend and I were chatting about how we loved that waitress’ makeup, and though the lady seemed a bit not-so-friendly, I insisted we had to tell her. I stopped her for a bit when she walked past our table, and we happily told her how gorgeous she looked with that makeup. She broke into the biggest smile and said “Omg, thank you so much. It’s been one long s**t day and you have no idea how happy that makes me. Thank you!”. Then she got back to her job, but she was smiling a lot more from then on. I dunno if it’s considered random kindness, but I’m happy we “saved” her day!
#14
Previous upstairs Neighbours have a little boy, a bit younger than my grandson. Some time last year – it was a Spur of the moment thing – On Amazon, I ordered him an old school play phone. I put the boy’s name on it, and it was delivered to their flat. The parents were thrilled, and the boy loves the phone – even now.
#15
I found 200 euros in a jeans and I gave it to a friend going through a rough moment. Since I was not counting on that money, it made me no difference to give to her,but made a big difference for her. She is this friend that always helped by babysitting my kids before they were able to go to daycare with 3 years old.
After months, when I was looking for a cheap car, because of winter and 2 small kids, this man, selling the car that he was not using anymore and was just in the driveway getting dust (according to himself),offer me the car. Cost 0. Later I thought he would hit on me or something but he never ever contacted me. He was just happy to see me with happy tears saying over and over again that I’m not used with this kind of kindness and kids figuring out a name for our first car.
If I’m not the luckiest person in the world, I don’t know who is.
#16
About 15 years I ago I was working late on a Saturday night. Got out of work around midnight, then because Canada, we were getting buried with snow. It took me an hour to clean off my car and shovel a way out of my parking spot. So now it’s really late. Leaving the parking lot I see a young couple about my age and they look frozen. Shivering waiting for a bus, that due to the weather probably wouldn’t be around anytime soon. I wouldn’t ever really do this but I stepped out of my car and politely asked if they needed a ride. They were going the same way as was and they seemed non-threatening. I know this is how true-crime stories start, but I couldn’t just leave them out there in the storm. I told them they could sit in the back and I’d drive them as long as they didn’t stab me or rob me. They agreed. What normally would’ve been a 15 minute drive took more than 45 minutes. We talked along the way and they seemed like a very nice couple. When we got to their drop off they were so appreciative and offered to pay me what little money they had. I just told them to do something for someone else down in the future. I never saw them again, and I know it could have been dangerous, but sometimes you have to take a chance and help someone out. I don’t think I’ve ever told this story before. I’m just glad they weren’t left out there in that storm all night.
#17
Once as I was taking the tube, there was this mum with her little son (5-6yrs) in a children sized wheelchair. The escalator stood still and the lift was under construction. (This station gets renovated at the moment 2018-2022) Mummy looked desperate how she could take her son to the surface. I walked up to her and offered to carry the wheelchair up the stairs while she would take her little guy. She nearly cried!
#18
I design knitting patterns and have a few people who test them for me before they are published, all online acquaintances. One of them is from the same country I came from, so we chatted a bit the first time she tested. Later I haven’t heard from her for a while, but I was busy anyway with moving back to my home country. Then I her post on FB that she lost the motivation to knit and in general is in a terrible mental state because of the pandemic, lots of personal stuff and having to move back home. I messaged her and we talked for a long time about how the same move made me happy and her so unhappy, how I had similar tough times etc. Eventually I sent her a few balls of yarn that I’d been holding onto for a long time but never found the inspiration to use, and we made a pattern for a hat together. The personal connection and the challenge of the piece helped her stick with a project, even tough she had to start over several times. Eventually she finished it and loved it, and been knitting again ever since. She feels better. As she put it it wasn’t a magic cure but it nudged her over the hardest part. I look at pictures of her hat from time to time and it makes me happy.
#19
Shortly after/ around 5:30 am, I was on my way back from my usual morning walk. Happenstance(?) caused me to notice a female- wearing ONLY a pair of panties and a t-shirt.
I HAD to stop and ask, “Where are your pants?” She replied, “They got wet.” W/o hesitation, I asked (her), “Would it be all right with you that I give you the ones* I am wearing?”
She said, “Are they a medium?”
“As a matter-of-fact, they are!” came my rebuttal. She then said, “Sure.”
I remember feeling, “Thank goodness it is still dark out! “This’ MUST look weird.”
Nonetheless, I took them off, handed them to her, and the next thing I heard was, “Mm-mm. These smell good.” Befuddled, I questioningly stated, “Thank you(?)” and continued homeward.
I STILL feel weird about taking my pants* off in public like that. However, the strangest part was reflecting on what had led me there. That “feeling” I had before leaving the house. *WHY did I NEED to MAKE it a point that I wear the long johns* under THAT dress? Ah! Now I see. Thank you, powers that be.
#20
I was waiting for the green light on the pedestrian crossing with other people and there was that girl carrying a lot of grociesries in plastic bags and a cake in her hands. While crossing the pedestrian crossing, one of the plastic bags suddenly got ripped and all the grociereis fell in the middle of the road. The girl was scared as she had full hands and you have only several seconds for crossing the street until the green light turn red. I ran up to her trying to collect all her groceries from the ground and help to cross the street. It was clear that the girl couldn’t take all the groceries by herself now so she asked if I can help her curry them to her flat (which was like 400 meters far from this place). Turned out she was throwing a birthday party and it was basically her birthday that day so I couldn’t say no, and I just took her groceries home with a nice conversatioin :)
#21
Once I was shopping at Giant with my mom and I saw this homeless woman outside the store. My mom walked by her (she is a very nice person though), and went into the store. I asked my mom if we could give her any spear change we had after shopping and she agreed. So on our way out my mom kindly handed her 5 bucks. The woman smiled, took the money, and said “god bless you”.
#22
I talked a random girl on the internet out of a difficult situation (a much older guy hitting on her constantly and asking for… things). I hope that she’s ok, and she seemed really grateful.
#23
As an empath, reading people is easy for me. I love lifting someone’s spirt. I can tell if it’s a bad day, or if someone is frustrated, or sad, or just overwhelmed. I will do everything to bring them out if it. You would not believe how far a simple compliment will go. “Your necklace is beautiful, what does it mean?” Instantly they’re focused on something meaningful, and special.
I love it. It makes me so happy.
#24
Payed the cost for the licese of a half deaf, broke(n) immigrant (DMV). Wondering how he is.
#25
Most random: On my way home from taking my brother out for ice cream, we stopped at a light right next to someone begging. I have social anxiety and would normally be terrified to do something like this, but I rolled down my window and handed him all the leftover bills in my purse – a ten and some more, IDK. Made me feel great 😊
Favorite story: I love this one because I felt sneaky doing it. A high school art teacher told us we could get extra credit for going to this Van Gogh movie, so I went with my best friend. We each got a medium drink and popcorn; total came out to $18. There were people in line behind us and we both got flustered paying so she just paid the whole thing. When we got into the movie, she refused to let me give her nine bucks to pay my half. Well, she got bored and fell asleep halfway through the movie so I snuck a $10 bill into her wallet. hehe
#26
There was this girl at school with whom I shared a few classes. One day, her sandal strap broke and we needed super glue to fix it, which was only available in the art room a mile away (our school was huge), so I immediately went to the art room, got it and fixed her sandal for her. She was low-key puzzled at why I was doing that when I didn’t even talk to her, but I just felt like it.
#27
A cashier called me beautiful.
#28
I had been injured at work and had to go on disability. While waiting to be cleared I was living on credit cards and luck. There was a young man who was disabled and sold newspaper on a corner that I often passed thru. I would “buy” a paper from him but leave the paper with him because my husband had it delivered at home. He was doing t his to support his family, I could totally relate. When my disability finally kicked in and I got a back log check that was pretty hefty I took $500 and put it in a Christmas card for this young man and gave it to him with instructions that he couldn’t open it till I was gone…. I’ve never told a soul that I had done that until today.
#29
My husband and a few friends drive downtown every few nights to give clothes, tents, tarps, backpacks, shoes — and food/drinks — to homeless people. And just to chat with them and treat them as worthy human beings, which of course, they are. It could be me. It could be you. They bought a van for this purpose, and get donations from kind people, bakeries, some businesses, etc. They call it the Justice Van Society. Many homeless people don’t feel safe going to shelters because there are often fights, and also their stuff gets stolen. So they can just hang out where they know the van is coming and get what they need. I help out in the background, along with some amazing people, but it’s my husband and buddies who do the real work.
#30
I gave a never worn engagement/wedding ring set that retailed at $1400 to a wounded warrior who had been waiting to propose to the woman who had stuck with him through his recovery after suffering injury in Afghanistan. My ex had given it to me with a halfhearted proposal — I think we both knew it wasn’t working. My ex was in the military as well and I hope it is an outcome he would respect.
#31
I buy randomly food for people in need, because I think no one should feel ever hungry. With cold weather, sometimes hot drinks, for a bit warming up, and I gave away 1-2 cigarettes, because they are expensive enough for a homeless man to buy, and everybody need a bit of “luxury”.
#32
We were traveling from the Nashville airport to North Carolina, but were stopping for the night at Knoxville on the way. It was a busy, Pandemic frenzy Friday night as we went to get our rental car, we were waiting in line when another agent from a sister agency asked if our rental place had a car for one way to Knoxville. That was a negative. I looked over and saw a middle aged couple very upset and using their phone to communicate. Not knowing the situation details, I just said we’d give them a ride. It was almost comical the way everyone in the area just turned and looked at us like we were nuts. I just said, we’re going to Knoxville so why not. Turns out they did not speak English, so we first spoke to their daughter (who spoke English) letting her know we were good people fully vaccinated and willing to drive her parents to the hotel in Knoxville where the entire family was gathered for a family wedding. On the drive, we discovered they were newly moved to Florida from Cuba and had to work Friday and must return on Sunday for a Saturday wedding as they needed to be back at work on the Monday morning. It was an amazing 3 hour drive communicating via Google translate. We are now lifelong friends and will always have a friend in Miami…we’re from Washington state. God moves in mysterious ways. Glad we could help.
#33
Not going to write about what I did, but I want to write about what my Dad did. This summer he lost an older brother, he used to work for a Charity Organization (CO) in my city and was well known in the community. After he passed away, we decided to keep in touch with that CO because we knew how close to my uncle’s heart was his work place and it’s a good way to honor him.
So, here’s the part where my dad did his random act of kindness. My dad noticed that one of his students never ate at lunch breaks. So he snooped around, asked a few of his other students what the deal was and found out that the child’s father passed away this summer, his mom works as a cleaning lady, fulltime, at a factory and earns 360$/month, he also has a young brother. You can imagine, that sum of money is nowhere near of comfortable living. Before school (this child had afternoon classes), my dad picks up this child and takes him to that CO to try and help him out, by enrolling him in a program the CO has. My dad’s plan worked. From today on, this family has two warm meals every day, for him and his brother (sadly the mom couldn’t be enrolled) and every two weeks, a few kg of different essential foods (sugar, flour, oil, different caned foods) and hygiene products.
We are proud of my dad’s quick thinking and happy that they’ll be able to put something on the table for the holidays this year.
#34
helped my friend learn math that he did not understand
#35
I was at a check-out line in the store when an elderly man in front of me asked the cashier how much for the soda he had. When she told him the price, he thought for a minute and then told her he didn’t want it. He left and I only had a few items. I told her to let me have the soda he turned down and then once out in the parking lot, I found him gave him the soda. He was very surprised. I also paid for a stranger’s package at the post office. I always have small boxes of sugar free candies and I give them out at random to store workers, hospital workers, the people who deliver my mail, the Amazon deliverers, etc. I feel it’s important to tell people that they are valued.
#36
I have a cute story, even though I dont know if it corresponds exactly to the title. Once I was at the back of a car, with people I didn’t know, because we just went on a mission for work, it was a temporary work. We had 2h drive to go back home, and I just greeted the guy next to me, and then I rested. At some point I wake up, and I still can’t explain how but I felt like I would like to rest my head on his shoulder, and z few minutes later we touched hands at the same time, without looking at each other. We spent the rest of the time holding hands, it felts nice.
#37
I’ve taken in and treated lots of stray animals, one kitty had a collar that was embedded into his skin so it took me a while to gain his trust but after a few feedings I got close enough to grab the strap and cut it off, then I treated the infection and adopted him but I work with animals anyway. I think it’s the little things that count, picking up something that someone has dropped, I start bagging my groceries if I notice their is only one cashier, putting your carts away. One funny story was at Christmas time I went through McDonalds and this homeless man was asking for change….all I had was a $20 but I decided to give it to him and he jokingly asked me to marry him lol. I bought the cashier at 711 some of my favorite pimple cream after she was telling me her mask made her break out. What goes around comes around, I’ve had strangers offer to help me when I’m taking my mother out…hold doors open, let us cross the street first even though she goes slowly. I believe kindness begets kindness and to me it’s the most important thing in life…to be kind is the one thing anybody can do to really make a difference in the world.
#38
paying for someone’s infant formula when the store wouldn’t take her card.
#39
Many as a RN
#40
Before COVID we used to go to local diner couple of times a month. If I saw an elderly couple or some first responders eating, I would ask my waitress to let me anonymously pay their bill.
#41
Last week I was at the grocery store and heard a lot of noise like crunchy ruffling of a potato chip bag or something similar. I looked up and saw this man trying to hide some kind of bagged food in his pants and making so much noise doing it. What he didn’t know was that I could see the meat he’d slid up his sleeve- three-quarters exposed. I turned around and went down the same aisle facing him and asked if I could help him out with anything he’d like. He said no, and I went on to the check. A few minutes later he approached me in the checkout and asked if I would mind buying him some cookies and a pack of cigarettes. I didn’t mind at all. He was very thankful and I was too.
