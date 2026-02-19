Painting With A Balloon: My Acrylic Pouring Technique For Beginners

by

In today’s video, I will show you how to paint an ACRYLIC pour painting with BALLOON.

If you are a beginner in fluid art, this Balloon kiss is definitely a technique that you can do try!

At the end of the video, I will address a cracking problem. I used base coat that was mixed with Glue pouring medium and other colors were mixed with Floetrol and Gloss varnish.

Obviously, these ingredients don’t work well together, so I will advise to mix all your paints with the same pouring medium.

There are some techniques where you use different media for different layers, but this is a whole new story.

