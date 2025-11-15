People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Passive-Aggressive Exchanges They’ve Seen

Sometimes it’s not about what you say. It’s how you say it. There are people whose passive-aggressive remarks are so creative, so petty, so next level, you can’t help but respect their words. Even if you’re on the receiving end.
Yes, passive-aggressive behavior can be a symptom of several mental disorders, but it’s not considered to be a distinct mental health condition. Even though this type of behavior can affect a person’s ability to create and maintain healthy relationships and can cause problems at work, there are ways to manage it so that it doesn’t have a negative impact on someone’s quality of life.
So let’s hope the folks who ended up on this list are managing it just fine!
#1
Image source: DBentleyMiller
#2
Image source: londonroll
#3
Image source: imgur.com
#4
Image source: puckley
#5
This passive aggressive car sticker…
Image source: balasurr
#6
Image source: saldas
#7
My gym is pretty passive-aggressive
Image source: Onduri
#8
Image source: Fenwaywookie
#9
My roommate put this on our fridge
Image source: imgur.com
#10
We just moved into a townhouse with a 2 car garage and my roommate doesn’t quite leave me enough room to park (My car is the silver one). I came home around 2:30 and was not having it so I pulled up as close as I could to her so I could fit. I had the same amount of room on the driver side. I don’t know if I could do that again so I thought I would share before this gets downvoted to usersub hell.
Image source: TheWhiteCollarBrawlerMann
#11
I woke up to find a message from my SO…
Image source: imgur.com
#12
Image source: TedBuckley
#13
Image source: Wheezy__T
#14
The passive aggressive sign at I place I’m visiting.
Image source: NOTLD1990
#15
British passive aggressiveness at it’s best
Image source: ChopsMagee
#16
Image source: schulerbenson
#17
My dad found my passive aggressive note that I wrote to the tooth fairy. It was better than I remember.
Image source: judokitten
#18
Image source: brianklaas
#19
Passive aggressive roommate preparing for valentines day.
Image source: Jiminycricketmuncher
#20
Image source: imgur.com
#21
My wife is a little passive aggressive.
Image source: waterwings89
#22
Image source: sturdyAlex
#23
Image source: leester86
#24
Image source: a_jayinthelife
#25
Image source: sean_cummings
#26
Image source: SexfireXS
#27
Image source: tigereyedgal_x
#28
Image source: Fleimkepa
#29
Image source: passive.agressive.pdx
#30
Image source: LandyRS
#31
Passive aggressive evangelizing
Image source: Saintrph
#32
This is what happens when people submit passive-aggressive office memos where I work.
Image source: Brodoor
#33
Image source: imgur.com
#34
Image source: mmcmillan16
#35
My wife made me a passive aggressive flow chart to use every time I get hungry
Image source: biscoff_nutella
#36
Image source: luvlylottie
#37
Image source: seriouslywheresjackie
#38
Image source: best.periodt
#39
I Need Some Of These
Image source: TheExtraordinaryCayde7
#40
Image source: clur19
#41
Image source: JakeNbakeX
#42
Image source: imgur.com
#43
passive agressive gas station
Image source: icorrectyourgerman
#44
Image source: angienussey
#45
Image source: jamesamatthews
#46
Image source: teelurt87
#47
Image source: kodachromerin
#48
Image source: nick.cam
#49
Image source: Hanabibabidibuu
#50
A really passive aggressive license plate I saw today.
Image source: Arbeter3
Follow Us