People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Passive-Aggressive Exchanges They’ve Seen

Sometimes it’s not about what you say. It’s how you say it. There are people whose passive-aggressive remarks are so creative, so petty, so next level, you can’t help but respect their words. Even if you’re on the receiving end.

Yes, passive-aggressive behavior can be a symptom of several mental disorders, but it’s not considered to be a distinct mental health condition. Even though this type of behavior can affect a person’s ability to create and maintain healthy relationships and can cause problems at work, there are ways to manage it so that it doesn’t have a negative impact on someone’s quality of life.

So let’s hope the folks who ended up on this list are managing it just fine!

#1

Image source: DBentleyMiller

#2

Image source: londonroll

#3

Image source: imgur.com

#4

Image source: puckley

#5

This passive aggressive car sticker…

Image source: balasurr

#6

Image source: saldas

#7

My gym is pretty passive-aggressive

Image source: Onduri

#8

Image source: Fenwaywookie

#9

My roommate put this on our fridge

Image source: imgur.com

#10

We just moved into a townhouse with a 2 car garage and my roommate doesn’t quite leave me enough room to park (My car is the silver one). I came home around 2:30 and was not having it so I pulled up as close as I could to her so I could fit. I had the same amount of room on the driver side. I don’t know if I could do that again so I thought I would share before this gets downvoted to usersub hell.

Image source: TheWhiteCollarBrawlerMann

#11

I woke up to find a message from my SO…

Image source: imgur.com

#12

Image source: TedBuckley

#13

Image source: Wheezy__T

#14

The passive aggressive sign at I place I’m visiting.

Image source: NOTLD1990

#15

British passive aggressiveness at it’s best

Image source: ChopsMagee

#16

Image source: schulerbenson

#17

My dad found my passive aggressive note that I wrote to the tooth fairy. It was better than I remember.

Image source: judokitten

#18

Image source: brianklaas

#19

Passive aggressive roommate preparing for valentines day.

Image source: Jiminycricketmuncher

#20

Image source: imgur.com

#21

My wife is a little passive aggressive.

Image source: waterwings89

#22

Image source: sturdyAlex

#23

Image source: leester86

#24

Image source: a_jayinthelife

#25

Image source: sean_cummings

#26

Image source: SexfireXS

#27

Image source: tigereyedgal_x

#28

Image source: Fleimkepa

#29

Image source: passive.agressive.pdx

#30

Image source: LandyRS

#31

Passive aggressive evangelizing

Image source: Saintrph

#32

This is what happens when people submit passive-aggressive office memos where I work.

Image source: Brodoor

#33

Image source: imgur.com

#34

Image source: mmcmillan16

#35

My wife made me a passive aggressive flow chart to use every time I get hungry

Image source: biscoff_nutella

#36

Image source: luvlylottie

#37

Image source: seriouslywheresjackie

#38

Image source: best.periodt

#39

I Need Some Of These

Image source: TheExtraordinaryCayde7

#40

Image source: clur19

#41

Image source: JakeNbakeX

#42

Image source: imgur.com

#43

passive agressive gas station

Image source: icorrectyourgerman

#44

Image source: angienussey

#45

Image source: jamesamatthews

#46

Image source: teelurt87

#47

Image source: kodachromerin

#48

Image source: nick.cam

#49

Image source: Hanabibabidibuu

#50

A really passive aggressive license plate I saw today.

Image source: Arbeter3

