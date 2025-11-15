Model Shares What Goes Through His Mind During His Runway Walk And People Think It’s Hilarious

A fashion show is a huge event—so many things have to come together to present a collection in a way that would make its designer proud. The stage, the lights, the sounds, everything must be perfect. Just like the models, the stars of the event.
They need to put across a sense of health and beauty, they have to be regal and sexy. Yes, the main spotlight is on the clothes, but walking in front of an audience with dozens of cameras around you can be nerve-wracking. At least, I assume.
How do they cope with all of it? What exactly goes on in their head as they walk down the runway?
Mathieu Simoneau decided to answer this question, so the model posted a few TikToks where he reveals the things that cross his mind when he’s on-stage.
Meet Mathieu Simoneau, a model
Image credits: mathieu.simoneau
Recently, Mathieu posted a series of TikToks where he reveals what goes through his head when he’s working a runway
The clips have already generated over 10 million views, providing a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the fashion world
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Mathieu was discovered at a music festival in Toronto when a man simply came up to him and asked if he wanted to model. “I thought he was a scam artist so I threw away his card. He found me on the second day of the festival and gave me a speech about how I should model. I kept the card and gave it a shot. I’ve been modeling for 3 years now,” Mathieu told Bored Panda.
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
He said he debuted for Calvin Klein W205 as an exclusive for the show, and that it was as insane as it sounds. The walk, the set, the crowd, the cameras, hair and makeup teams, everything completely blew him away. That CK205 was a really huge show, with loads of celebrities and even more hype surrounding it. However, Mathieu persevered.
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
“Runway is different from other types of modeling in almost every way,” he explained. “The major differences are that shows are very short compared to shoots. During fashion week, you could be doing it 3-4 times a day. You only get one picture on the runway, you face a wall of many cameras, and they all take one picture so you better hope you look well. And last, there is no posing, it’s just all movement shots,” Mathieu explained, adding that runway is also more of an event whereas shoots are all work.
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
His favorite modeling experience was Valentino Tokyo. It was Mathieu’s first time in Asia and he absolutely loved it; the flight was pretty tough but once he got there, he was amazed by the beautiful city and the next-level shopping.
“I have a resting b**ch face which means I look mean when I’m feeling neutral,” the model said. “This helps because I don’t have to change my face for the runway, it automatically looks like that. I also walk very fast normally, and the adrenaline for the show helps me keep up the intensity.”
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
After his TikToks went viral, Mathieu couldn’t believe just how much attention they got. “I truly never know before posting a video whether it will do well or not, I’m always surprised when people are fascinated with one of my vids. I will for sure be continuing the series, hopefully posting new footage when there is another fashion week.”
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Runway model Iana Korenkova thinks the most important thing during a catwalk is to “feel” your outfit and the style and present it to the public the way it could be memorized. Looks like Mathieu is definitely feeling it!
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
Image credits: mathieusimoneau
