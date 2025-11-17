Spooky Halloween Cats (12 Pics)

I run a cat furniture company, and my days are mostly occupied with capturing images of our feline friends. I was thrilled to learn that a local shelter was bringing a group of black cats for a visit, and I thought it would be delightful to organize a Halloween photo shoot with them, adorned in tiny bat wings from Amazon.
However, after observing the reaction of our first, less-than-enthusiastic candidate, we decided to change our approach. We shifted the plan to a Photoshop project, and it turned out to be a fantastic idea. This change allowed the cats to embrace the festive spirit without the discomfort of wearing costumes.
More info: catastrophicreations.com
#1
#2 Kitten Bats
#3 Indiana Jones Kitty
#4 Calico Baby Dragon
#5 Spikey Mouse?
#6 Spooky Clown
#7
#8 I Realize These Wings Are Inside Out, But I Loved The Look Of The Strips Turning Into The Feathers
#9
#10
#11
#12
