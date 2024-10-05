5 Most Underrated Action Comedies of the 1980s

The 1980s saw a boom in action comedies. Out of these movies, the buddy cop genre propelled to the forefront with the likes of Beverly Hills Cop and Lethal Weapon becoming instant classics. This wave of action comedies ushered cinema into lighter territories after the rather bleak 70s, which was filled with darker movies like Taxi Driver where anti-heroes thrived.
As the buddy cop genre started to kick off, many serious actors began venturing into action comedies to keep up to date with the times. Movies like Lethal Weapon and Die Hard garnered sequels, reining supreme. Amidst this competitive cinematic landscape, many action comedy vehicles struggled to keep up and slipped under the radar. So, here’s our pick of 5 of the most underrated action comedies you should add to your watchlist.
5. Running Scared (1986)
Running Scared easily falls into the realm of heavily overlooked action comedies of the 1980s. The fast-paced genre-blending vehicle chronicles the experiences of two Chicago police officers: Gregory Hines‘s character, Danny O’Brien, and Billy Crystal‘s character, Mike McCrae. From the eclectic director Peter Hyams, Running Scared skilfully combines humour and heart-pounding action as the two set out to find a deadly drug dealer named Julio who is spearheading a high-stakes criminal enterprise. However, there is more than meets the eye, as these two overzealous cops are also out for vengeance after Julio nearly killed them a few years back. After spending the last few years recovering in the Key West, Danny and Mike must knock off the dust, toughen up and prepare for the fight of their lives.
Billy Crystal’s career took a major detour with this movie, as up until then, he was more well-known for his dry wit, romantic appeal and parts in movies that typically catered to families. However, in Running Scared, Crystal demonstrated his versatility by taking on a more action-oriented part that allowed him to showcase some physicality in gun fights and car chases, in addition to delivering his signature razor-sharp comedic timing. As a result, the movie serves up a unique blend of action and comedy that should be held up proudly against buddy cop movies like Lethal Weapon.
4. Into the Night (1985)
The 1985 action-comedy Into the Night tells the tale of Ed Okin (Jeff Goldblum), an exhausted and disillusioned aerospace engineer who meets a stunning woman who is on the run from violent criminals. Only just coming out of a toxic relationship, Ed finds himself quickly falling for this damsel in distress, catapulting himself into a wild and dangerous night in Los Angeles. Compared to many of its peers, John Landis‘ wild thrill-ride adopts a darker tone, veering more towards crime noir and black comedy rather than the buddy cop tropes that were becoming more and more popular and common at the time.
Into the Night‘s tonal shifts and genre blends might have helped it go unnoticed when it was first released since viewers might not have been ready for such a mixture of genres. However, as time has gone on, it has become something of a hidden gem in the action-comedy genre, thanks in part to pop star David Bowie‘s unexpectedly sinister role. Resultantly, Goldblum’s neurotic charm contrasting with Bowie’s frightening presence, produces a compelling dynamic that pushes the movie above the bounds of its genre, giving audiences an engaging and somewhat unusual experience – something that is much easier to process and enjoy when you watch the movie outside of its initial inflated hype.
3. Red Heat (1988)
Red Heat hit movie theaters in 1988 when Arnold Schwarzenegger had already become a global megastar after his role in 1984’s The Terminator. By this point, his kill count was as high as Mount Rushmore, but he had not yet had the chance to offset the violence with humor. Enter renowned Saturday Night Live alumni Jim Belushi – and a winning straight-laced vs comedic sidekick combo was born.
In Red Heat, Schwarzenegger plays Ivan Danko, a tough, by-the-book Russian policeman who heads to Chicago to apprehend ruthless Georgian drug lord, Viktor Rostavili. Despite the lone wolf that he is, Danko is paired up with cocksure detective Art Ridzik, a fiery detective who wants no part in babysitting him. However, when Viktor slips through their fingers and reins terror across the city, Danko and Ridzik must put aside their differences to track him down. Red Heat was directed by action maestro Walter Hill (The Warriors, 48 Hrs) so the carnage is thick and fast. But what really makes the film stand out is the back-and-forth chemistry between Danko and Ridzik. This movie set the tone for a new cinematic journey for Schwarzenegger, who would dive into full-on comedy the same year with Twins, and follow up with Kindergarten Cop in 1990.
2. Tango & Cash (1989)
After becoming of the biggest action stars of the 80s, Sylvester Stallone eventually followed suit from his contemporaries and delved into the action comedy ethos with Tango & Cash, an often overlooked buddy cop flick released in 1989. Tango & Cash centers on its titular characters: Gabriel Tango (Stallone) and Raymond Cash (Kurt Russell), two rival Los Angeles police detectives who find themselves framed for a crime they didn’t commit. The action unfolds at a frenetic pace as they navigate a stint in jail and later embark on a series high-stakes escapades in order to clear their names and gain back their reputations, combining thrilling action with a charming and playful touch of comedy.
Tango & Cash, despite its intriguing premise, received a lot of bad press upon its debut, with critics bashing its corny storyline and extravagant circumstances. Yet, it was never a movie that set out to take itself too seriously. To that, if you watch the movie through a lens of suspended disbelief, it shines for its tongue-in-cheek nature that fit nicely with its era. Thanks in large part to the captivating banter and lighthearted oneupmanship between Stallone and Russell, Tango & Cash has subsequently developed a cult following as one of the most under-appreciated action comedies of its time.
1. Stakeout (1987)
Stakeout is an underrated action comedy from 1987 starring Emilio Estevez and and Richard Dreyfuss. Although the film was met with mostly warm reviews from critics, it was released in the same year as Lethal Weapon, therefore, was overshadowed and slipped under the radar somewhat. At its core, it bears a resemblance to Lethal Weapon – with its focus being on two mismatched cops who are strikingly different in age and personalities. However, Stakeout differs in its much more playful tone and sub-plot of romance. Yet, the action is still present and exhilarating, turning from 0 to 100 rapidly.
Stakeout sees Estevez and Dreyfuss take on the roles of Bill and Chris, two police detectives who despise stakeouts but are known for being exceptionally good at them. When they are tasked with eyeing the house of a young woman with an escaped convict boyfriend, matters are confused massively when Chris becomes infatuated with her. Stakeout has all of the trademarks of a buddy cop movie: the straight-laced cop and the slightly unhinged and boisterous counterpart. Only this time, the older cop is the mischievous one, throwing a unique spin on the formula.
