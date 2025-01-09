‘The Franchise’ Gets Canceled After One Season

by

HBO’s superhero satire comedy series The Franchise has been sacked after just one season! The series, created by Jon Brown and executive produced by Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes, premiered on Max on October 6, 2024, and concluded on November 24, 2024.

On January 3, 2025, Deadline exclusively reported that HBO had decided to cancel The Franchise after just one season despite a decent Rotten Tomatoes score of 74%. HBO dropped the trailer for the show on YouTube just a few days shy of the official release date, and it has since garnered over 500K views. A spokesperson for the network revealed that while they were grateful for the opportunity to work with a “tremendously talented” cast and crew, they had decided to ax the show. However, they ended up their statement on a more positive note in the following words:      

“While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future.”

The Franchise Season 1 consists of eight episodes and follows the crew behind an unloved movie franchise fighting for their place in an unruly cinematic universe. As per the official logline, the series was meant to be an inside view into the chaos behind the superhero filmmaking process. The star cast of The Franchise includes Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, and Isaac Powell. Recurring cast members include Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl. The Franchise is executive produced by Brown and Iannucci via Dundee Productions and Mendes via All3Media-backed production company Neal Street Productions, along with Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor.         

‘Dune: Prophecy’ Has Been Renewed for Another Season  

While The Franchise met with a sorry fate, HBO revealed that it would be renewing Dune: Prophecy for a second season. As per Variety, the news was announced during a virtual press conference on December 19, 2024, just a few days prior to the season finale on December 22, 2024.

Dune: Prophecy is set over  10,000 years before the events of the Dune movies directed by Denis Villeneuve. The series follows the secretive order of powerful witches in Arrakis’ politics, the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The HBO series follows the joining of hands between the leader of the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood, Valya Harkonnen, played by Emily Watson, and Tula Harkonnen, played by Olivia Williams, to oppose the forces that pose a threat to humankind.   

The cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha. The show was developed and executive-produced by Alison Schapker and Diane Ademu-John; the former also served as the showrunner. 

You can stream all episodes of The Franchise on Max.

Poster for The Franchise show The Franchise
Cast Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant
Release Date October 6, 2024
Stream On HBO and Max (formerly HBO Max)
Directed by Sam Mendes (Pilot); various directors for subsequent episodes
Produced by Armando Iannucci, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jon Brown, Marina Hyde, Keith Akushie, Nicolas Brown, Julie Pastor, Tony Roche, Jim Kleverweis
Based On Original concept by Jon Brown
Plot Summary A satirical comedy that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the chaotic production of a superhero franchise movie.
Musical Elements Main title theme by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross; original score by Jeff Cardoni
Current Status Premiered on October 6, 2024; canceled after one season in January 2025.

 

Watch on Max

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

