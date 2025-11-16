21 Sarcastically Funny Movie And TV Show Posters Remade By This Artist (New Pics)

Have you ever been fooled by a non-existent, funny, and absurd product or label, or even a movie poster? Well, you are not alone, and frankly, for some people, that can turn out to be a good thing.

A Chicago-based digital artist known as Doctor Photograph told Bored Panda previously: “one day I saw a product parody online and was fooled absolutely into thinking it was real. After a good laugh and sending it to all my friends, I thought I should try to get in on the fun myself.”

This experience pushed him to create these movie and TV show poster parodies by adding his creative flair, and they are hilariously accurate.

So without further ado, we invite you to get fooled by Doctor Photograph’s new posters, and if you would like to see his previous post on Bored Panda, see part 1.

#1

#1

Image source: doctorphotograph

#2

#2

Image source: doctorphotograph

#3

#3

Image source: doctorphotograph

#4

#4

Image source: doctorphotograph

#5

#5

Image source: doctorphotograph

#6

#6

Image source: doctorphotograph

#7

#7

Image source: doctorphotograph

#8

#8

Image source: doctorphotograph

#9

#9

Image source: doctorphotograph

#10

#10

Image source: doctorphotograph

#11

#11

Image source: doctorphotograph

#12

#12

Image source: doctorphotograph

#13

#13

Image source: doctorphotograph

#14

#14

Image source: doctorphotograph

#15

#15

Image source: doctorphotograph

#16

#16

Image source: doctorphotograph

#17

#17

Image source: doctorphotograph

#18

#18

Image source: doctorphotograph

#19

#19

Image source: doctorphotograph

#20

#20

Image source: doctorphotograph

#21

#21

Image source: doctorphotograph

