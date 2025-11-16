The Daily Realities Of Living With A Cat, Perfectly Captured By This Artist (40 New Pics)

by

If aliens wanted to learn everything about cats and their relationships with us, they could just study Lingvistov’s comics, which perfectly depict what we as people have to deal with daily. These illustrations capture the essence of cat behavior and the quirks that come with living alongside these adorable furballs. So, if you have a cat, grab it along for the ride, as you’re bound to find moments that resonate deeply with your own experiences.

Lingvistov’s comics are so good that it should come as no surprise that this is not our first time sharing their content. To catch up with previous posts on Bored Panda, see here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | lingvistov.com | twitter.com | youtube.com | lingvistov.tumblr.com | patreon.com

#1

Image source: lingvistov

#2

Image source: lingvistov

#3

Image source: lingvistov

#4

Image source: lingvistov

#5

Image source: lingvistov

#6

Image source: lingvistov

#7

Image source: lingvistov

#8

Image source: lingvistov

#9

Image source: lingvistov

#10

Image source: lingvistov

#11

Image source: lingvistov

#12

Image source: lingvistov

#13

Image source: lingvistov

#14

Image source: lingvistov

#15

Image source: lingvistov

#16

Image source: lingvistov

#17

Image source: lingvistov

#18

Image source: lingvistov

#19

Image source: lingvistov

#20

Image source: lingvistov

#21

Image source: lingvistov

#22

Image source: lingvistov

#23

Image source: lingvistov

#24

Image source: lingvistov

#25

Image source: lingvistov

#26

Image source: lingvistov

#27

Image source: lingvistov

#28

Image source: lingvistov

#29

Image source: lingvistov

#30

Image source: lingvistov

#31

Image source: lingvistov

#32

Image source: lingvistov

#33

Image source: lingvistov

#34

Image source: lingvistov

#35

Image source: lingvistov

#36

Image source: lingvistov

#37

Image source: lingvistov

#38

Image source: lingvistov

#39

Image source: lingvistov

#40

Image source: lingvistov

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
