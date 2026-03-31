“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

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Ladies, we’ve all been there: staring in stunned silence while a man explains your own body to you like he’s the one who authored the blueprint. It’s that special brand of mansplaining where our biology is treated like a suggestion and our lived experience is dismissed as a myth. Whether it’s a guy insisting he knows your cycle better than you do or the “experts” who believe women are basically malfunctioning dolls, the sheer audacity is staggering. It’s a mix of secondhand embarrassment and a desperate urge to hand them a middle school health textbook or perhaps a map back to reality.

Enter the “Not How Girls Work” subreddit, a digital Hall of Fame for the most confidently incorrect (and often deeply misogynistic) things men have ever said about women. Today, we’ve rounded up the wildest, cringiest, and most “wait, did he actually just say that?” gems from the thread. From bizarre theories on anatomy to the outdated tropes used to keep us “in our place,” buckle up—it’s a hilarious, infuriating, and much-needed reality check on the creative fiction some people mistake for biology.

#1 I Guess Woman Don’t Have Collarbones

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Dawn041802, sydney_sweeney

#2 I’ve Seen It Before But Not With Women This Young

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: crepy_blober

#3 Go Home And Turn It Off Over Lunch

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: MulhollandL0ver

Misogyny isn’t just some big, scary word—it’s the invisible rulebook that still tells women they’re worth less simply for being women. It’s not only the occasional rude comment or weird vibe at work; it sneaks into laws, workplaces, and even casual family dinners. Seeing it as a whole system instead of random bad moments helps make sense of why half the world often has to play by different rules.

One of the most visible ways this prejudice manifests is through the policing of women’s bodies and their reproductive rights. For centuries, society has treated women’s anatomy as public property or a mystery to be managed by everyone except the women themselves. From restrictive dress codes that blame girls for “distracting” peers to legislation that dictates medical choices, these just feel like unnecessary layers of interference in a woman’s personal life. It’s a gentle reminder that we still have a way to go in letting women simply be the experts of their own experiences. At the end of the day, trusting women to know what’s best for themselves shouldn’t be a radical idea; it’s just common sense.

#4 Literally What We’re Asking

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: depressedsinnerxiii

#5 On Today’s Episode Of What Object Are Women, We’re Money

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Cheekygirl97, meishato

#6 “Feminism Is Fake”

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: _scrum_

In the professional world, misogyny often hides behind the persistent wage gap and subtle glass ceilings. Even as recently as 2025, the global uncontrolled gender pay gap stood at 0.83, meaning women took home just 83 cents for every dollar earned by men. It’s a frustrating reality, especially when women with the exact same qualifications find their career paths blocked by outdated stereotypes. Often, we’re labeled as “too emotional” for the big decisions, yet if we show true grit and leadership, we’re suddenly seen as “abrasive” or “difficult.” This “no-win” double standard makes it feel like the goalposts are always moving just as we’re about to score. Real change isn’t just about women working harder; it’s about the world finally valuing our contributions with the same weight as anyone else’s.

#7 So Tired Of Ppl Supporting The Accounts That Make This Trash

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: aethericallum

#8 So Proud Of Him Coming Out <3

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Eternelle_06, PathOfMen_

#9 Defined Accordingly

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: sigma_god, stevehofstetter

Socially, the “mental load” and the unequal distribution of domestic labor represent a more subtle, yet pervasive, form of misogyny. Many women find themselves managing the household schedule, holiday planning, and the family’s emotional well-being on top of their full-time careers. In fact, data from 38 countries during the pandemic confirmed that women consistently carry the lion’s share of unpaid workloads.

They also tend to take on a greater intensity of care-related tasks, with research showing that parents often receive more help from daughters than sons. When this labor is treated as a “natural” default rather than actual work, it reinforces the unfair idea that a woman’s time is less valuable than a man’s. Challenging these traditional domestic roles is essential for true equality, giving women the mental space to pursue their own interests and rest without an ounce of guilt.

#10 I Guess We’re All Unhealthy Here

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Suleyco

#11 “Bunkmates In Bellagio With No Action”

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: RubyRedFoxyEyes

#12 What Species Do Men Think Women Are

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Internal_Habit_3754

The digital age has opened up a new and troubling front for misogyny online. Social media, which was meant to connect us, can quickly become a minefield, especially in corners of the internet where toxic ideas about women and male entitlement are normalized. Women who speak up publicly often face an onslaught of threats, personal attacks, and even having their private information shared to intimidate or silence them.

The psychological toll of this constant hostility is real—stress, anxiety, and fear can build up over time, making it harder to participate in online spaces or share opinions without worrying about safety. Beyond just feeling unsafe, this kind of environment can chip away at confidence and mental health, creating a chilling effect where women may think twice before joining discussions, debating ideas, or even posting about their lives. It’s a stark reminder that while the internet has given us incredible opportunities to connect, it has also amplified old patterns of discrimination in ways that can feel relentless and deeply personal.

#13 What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: youngbutnotstupid

#14 Whose Gonna Tell Him?

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Electrical-Bet-3625

#15 Asking About Absence Of Husband To Wife Should Be Illegal… Really???

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: VeryBadLlama

Internalized misogyny is one of the sneakiest forms of sexism because it happens when women unconsciously adopt the very biases that are used against them. You see it in things like the “not like other girls” mindset, where someone distances herself from other women in an effort to gain approval from men. It can also show up as harsh judgment of other women’s looks, career choices, or parenting styles, creating a culture of quiet competition and subtle cruelty.

When women start seeing each other primarily as rivals for male attention or validation, it chips away at the strength of sisterhood. Breaking free from this takes honest self-reflection and a conscious effort to question the “rules” of patriarchy that train women to be their own and each other’s harshest critics.

#16 Umm

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: taspenwall

#17 Looks Like Someone Didn’t Watch The Movie Or Chose Not To Watch It All🙄

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: MistakeWonderful9178

#18 How Convenient

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Acrobatic_Long_6059, lainey.molnar

Language plays a huge role in keeping misogyny alive, often in ways we barely notice. Words like “bossy,” “feisty,” or “hysterical” are almost always aimed at women who are confident, outspoken, or emotional—qualities that would likely earn men praise as “leadership” or “passion.” For example, think about a workplace meeting where a man speaks firmly and is called a “strong leader,” while a woman saying the same thing is labeled “too aggressive.”

Even calling certain topics “women’s issues” reinforces the idea that male experiences are the default, and anything else is somehow a side note. By paying attention to the words we use every day, we can push back against these subtle signals that suggest women are less capable, less rational, or less important than men.

#19 I Guess This Is Why Some Women Choose The Bear

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Justaredditor85, ekilby

#20 If This Ain’t True

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: d_haggar

#21 Just Came On My Feed And I’m Repulsed

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: ainapaikalla_4014

#22 Don’t Threaten A Lady With A Good Time

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: JellyDisastrous8655, wikimedia

Ultimately, the fight against misogyny is about building a world where empathy and equality are the baseline for all human interactions. It requires men to be active allies who listen more than they explain and who challenge other men when they hear “confidently incorrect” or harmful statements. It also requires a commitment to education and honest conversations that bridge the gap between different lived experiences. While the examples found on subreddits like “Not How Girls Work” can be infuriating, they serve as vital reminders that we still have a long way to go.

#23 Sigh , It’s Literally An Infant

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Akiiale

#24 This Guy Defending The “Husband Stitch” On Ig Thinks Stitches Are Reversible

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: kaykinzzz

#25 I’m Confused

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Brave-HPluver

#26 Patriarchy Burn

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: sigma_god

Which of these posts made you stop, either laugh at the sheer absurdity or wonder how people can be this clueless? Some of them are so ridiculous, it’s hard to believe they’re real. Others make you pause and think, ‘Wow, did they really just say that?’ Share it with someone who could use a lesson in common sense or just a reality check.

#27 Manipulator Unmasked

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: sigma_god

#28 Found In The Wild

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: alicelric

#29 Does He Know Women Also Have Eggs In Our Ovaries????

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: pr4daflor4

#30 Hilarious

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: nivid1988, pizzacakecomic

#31 Saw This Online, And I Agree!

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: PreferenceFun154

#32 Yeah Incels Also Existed 100 Years Ago

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: JellyDisastrous8655, Ann Lewis Women’s Suffrage Collection

#33 At 25 She Looks For Love 😂

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: muppetexpress

#34 And The Incels Strike Again

Incels still being pissed off about women rather wanting to meet a bear than a random man in the forest.

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: JellyDisastrous8655

#35 Fb “Friend” Reposted This

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: xiouxie77, LuckyChap Entertainment

#36 Incels From The 1920s

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: JellyDisastrous8655

#37 He’s Just So Gross

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: pureimaginatrix

#38 Dudes Really Need To Stop Telling Women What Women Want

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: bitofagrump

#39 Frankenstein Was Written By A Woman

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Impossible-Yam3680

#40 Guy Think He Can Change Her Mind Later!!!

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: doughadear

#41 Why Don’t Women Have A Stronger Interior Lining? Are They Stupid?

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Leeuweroni

#42 Why Do Men Want To Hit Women So Badly?

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Programmer_9365

#43 Gotta Love Some Christians…

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: JellyDisastrous8655

#44 I’m A Guy And I Literally Have Never Even Heard Of This Actually Happening

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: SpiritualWanderer95

#45 The Difference Is That The Cosplayers Want To Wear That Starlight Didn’t

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: fun_gran

#46 We’re All Catfishes I Guess

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: –Alexandra-P–

#47 This Is The Difference Between Loneliness Between Men And Women

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Sweet_Animal6924

#48 Buying Pads And A Bra Is A Sacred Tome Divine Feminine Magic Ritual Between Mother And Child

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: AshleytheTaguel

#49 I… I Don’t Know

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Last-Inspection-8156

#50 I Don’t Think This Is Right

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Red91444

#51 Found This Meme 😂

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: RevolutionaryTowel02

#52 Word

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Elguanz

#53 He Is Not The One Who Dodged The Bullet Here

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: RabidRabbitRedditor

#54 This Made Me Choke LOL What’s Wrong With People

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: mortlikesbooks

#55 Not How Weight Works

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Programmer_9365

#56 Oh Yeah. I Hate When I Get Clocked By The Shape Of My Pelvis, Happens All The Time

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: blehric

#57 Because Women Are Just No Capable To Decide How To Live Their Own Lives

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Boltzmann_head

#58 “Turned Out Like This” And It’s Just A Young Woman With Curly Hair

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: Yagaoof

#59 Men Are Letting Women Have Fun Because Women Are Kids To Them

“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Image source: AvailableNewspaper94

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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