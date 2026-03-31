“The Incels Strike Again”: 59 Times Misogynists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Ladies, we’ve all been there: staring in stunned silence while a man explains your own body to you like he’s the one who authored the blueprint. It’s that special brand of mansplaining where our biology is treated like a suggestion and our lived experience is dismissed as a myth. Whether it’s a guy insisting he knows your cycle better than you do or the “experts” who believe women are basically malfunctioning dolls, the sheer audacity is staggering. It’s a mix of secondhand embarrassment and a desperate urge to hand them a middle school health textbook or perhaps a map back to reality.
Enter the “Not How Girls Work” subreddit, a digital Hall of Fame for the most confidently incorrect (and often deeply misogynistic) things men have ever said about women. Today, we’ve rounded up the wildest, cringiest, and most “wait, did he actually just say that?” gems from the thread. From bizarre theories on anatomy to the outdated tropes used to keep us “in our place,” buckle up—it’s a hilarious, infuriating, and much-needed reality check on the creative fiction some people mistake for biology.
#1 I Guess Woman Don’t Have Collarbones
Image source: Dawn041802, sydney_sweeney
#2 I’ve Seen It Before But Not With Women This Young
Image source: crepy_blober
#3 Go Home And Turn It Off Over Lunch
Image source: MulhollandL0ver
Misogyny isn’t just some big, scary word—it’s the invisible rulebook that still tells women they’re worth less simply for being women. It’s not only the occasional rude comment or weird vibe at work; it sneaks into laws, workplaces, and even casual family dinners. Seeing it as a whole system instead of random bad moments helps make sense of why half the world often has to play by different rules.
One of the most visible ways this prejudice manifests is through the policing of women’s bodies and their reproductive rights. For centuries, society has treated women’s anatomy as public property or a mystery to be managed by everyone except the women themselves. From restrictive dress codes that blame girls for “distracting” peers to legislation that dictates medical choices, these just feel like unnecessary layers of interference in a woman’s personal life. It’s a gentle reminder that we still have a way to go in letting women simply be the experts of their own experiences. At the end of the day, trusting women to know what’s best for themselves shouldn’t be a radical idea; it’s just common sense.
#4 Literally What We’re Asking
Image source: depressedsinnerxiii
#5 On Today’s Episode Of What Object Are Women, We’re Money
Image source: Cheekygirl97, meishato
#6 “Feminism Is Fake”
Image source: _scrum_
In the professional world, misogyny often hides behind the persistent wage gap and subtle glass ceilings. Even as recently as 2025, the global uncontrolled gender pay gap stood at 0.83, meaning women took home just 83 cents for every dollar earned by men. It’s a frustrating reality, especially when women with the exact same qualifications find their career paths blocked by outdated stereotypes. Often, we’re labeled as “too emotional” for the big decisions, yet if we show true grit and leadership, we’re suddenly seen as “abrasive” or “difficult.” This “no-win” double standard makes it feel like the goalposts are always moving just as we’re about to score. Real change isn’t just about women working harder; it’s about the world finally valuing our contributions with the same weight as anyone else’s.
#7 So Tired Of Ppl Supporting The Accounts That Make This Trash
Image source: aethericallum
#8 So Proud Of Him Coming Out <3
Image source: Eternelle_06, PathOfMen_
#9 Defined Accordingly
Image source: sigma_god, stevehofstetter
Socially, the “mental load” and the unequal distribution of domestic labor represent a more subtle, yet pervasive, form of misogyny. Many women find themselves managing the household schedule, holiday planning, and the family’s emotional well-being on top of their full-time careers. In fact, data from 38 countries during the pandemic confirmed that women consistently carry the lion’s share of unpaid workloads.
They also tend to take on a greater intensity of care-related tasks, with research showing that parents often receive more help from daughters than sons. When this labor is treated as a “natural” default rather than actual work, it reinforces the unfair idea that a woman’s time is less valuable than a man’s. Challenging these traditional domestic roles is essential for true equality, giving women the mental space to pursue their own interests and rest without an ounce of guilt.
#10 I Guess We’re All Unhealthy Here
Image source: Suleyco
#11 “Bunkmates In Bellagio With No Action”
Image source: RubyRedFoxyEyes
#12 What Species Do Men Think Women Are
Image source: Internal_Habit_3754
The digital age has opened up a new and troubling front for misogyny online. Social media, which was meant to connect us, can quickly become a minefield, especially in corners of the internet where toxic ideas about women and male entitlement are normalized. Women who speak up publicly often face an onslaught of threats, personal attacks, and even having their private information shared to intimidate or silence them.
The psychological toll of this constant hostility is real—stress, anxiety, and fear can build up over time, making it harder to participate in online spaces or share opinions without worrying about safety. Beyond just feeling unsafe, this kind of environment can chip away at confidence and mental health, creating a chilling effect where women may think twice before joining discussions, debating ideas, or even posting about their lives. It’s a stark reminder that while the internet has given us incredible opportunities to connect, it has also amplified old patterns of discrimination in ways that can feel relentless and deeply personal.
#13 What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?
Image source: youngbutnotstupid
#14 Whose Gonna Tell Him?
Image source: Electrical-Bet-3625
#15 Asking About Absence Of Husband To Wife Should Be Illegal… Really???
Image source: VeryBadLlama
Internalized misogyny is one of the sneakiest forms of sexism because it happens when women unconsciously adopt the very biases that are used against them. You see it in things like the “not like other girls” mindset, where someone distances herself from other women in an effort to gain approval from men. It can also show up as harsh judgment of other women’s looks, career choices, or parenting styles, creating a culture of quiet competition and subtle cruelty.
When women start seeing each other primarily as rivals for male attention or validation, it chips away at the strength of sisterhood. Breaking free from this takes honest self-reflection and a conscious effort to question the “rules” of patriarchy that train women to be their own and each other’s harshest critics.
#16 Umm
Image source: taspenwall
#17 Looks Like Someone Didn’t Watch The Movie Or Chose Not To Watch It All🙄
Image source: MistakeWonderful9178
#18 How Convenient
Image source: Acrobatic_Long_6059, lainey.molnar
Language plays a huge role in keeping misogyny alive, often in ways we barely notice. Words like “bossy,” “feisty,” or “hysterical” are almost always aimed at women who are confident, outspoken, or emotional—qualities that would likely earn men praise as “leadership” or “passion.” For example, think about a workplace meeting where a man speaks firmly and is called a “strong leader,” while a woman saying the same thing is labeled “too aggressive.”
Even calling certain topics “women’s issues” reinforces the idea that male experiences are the default, and anything else is somehow a side note. By paying attention to the words we use every day, we can push back against these subtle signals that suggest women are less capable, less rational, or less important than men.
#19 I Guess This Is Why Some Women Choose The Bear
Image source: Justaredditor85, ekilby
#20 If This Ain’t True
Image source: d_haggar
#21 Just Came On My Feed And I’m Repulsed
Image source: ainapaikalla_4014
#22 Don’t Threaten A Lady With A Good Time
Image source: JellyDisastrous8655, wikimedia
Ultimately, the fight against misogyny is about building a world where empathy and equality are the baseline for all human interactions. It requires men to be active allies who listen more than they explain and who challenge other men when they hear “confidently incorrect” or harmful statements. It also requires a commitment to education and honest conversations that bridge the gap between different lived experiences. While the examples found on subreddits like “Not How Girls Work” can be infuriating, they serve as vital reminders that we still have a long way to go.
#23 Sigh , It’s Literally An Infant
Image source: Akiiale
#24 This Guy Defending The “Husband Stitch” On Ig Thinks Stitches Are Reversible
Image source: kaykinzzz
#25 I’m Confused
Image source: Brave-HPluver
#26 Patriarchy Burn
Image source: sigma_god
Which of these posts made you stop, either laugh at the sheer absurdity or wonder how people can be this clueless? Some of them are so ridiculous, it’s hard to believe they’re real. Others make you pause and think, ‘Wow, did they really just say that?’ Share it with someone who could use a lesson in common sense or just a reality check.
#27 Manipulator Unmasked
Image source: sigma_god
#28 Found In The Wild
Image source: alicelric
#29 Does He Know Women Also Have Eggs In Our Ovaries????
Image source: pr4daflor4
#30 Hilarious
Image source: nivid1988, pizzacakecomic
#31 Saw This Online, And I Agree!
Image source: PreferenceFun154
#32 Yeah Incels Also Existed 100 Years Ago
Image source: JellyDisastrous8655, Ann Lewis Women’s Suffrage Collection
#33 At 25 She Looks For Love 😂
Image source: muppetexpress
#34 And The Incels Strike Again
Incels still being pissed off about women rather wanting to meet a bear than a random man in the forest.
Image source: JellyDisastrous8655
#35 Fb “Friend” Reposted This
Image source: xiouxie77, LuckyChap Entertainment
#36 Incels From The 1920s
Image source: JellyDisastrous8655
#37 He’s Just So Gross
Image source: pureimaginatrix
#38 Dudes Really Need To Stop Telling Women What Women Want
Image source: bitofagrump
#39 Frankenstein Was Written By A Woman
Image source: Impossible-Yam3680
#40 Guy Think He Can Change Her Mind Later!!!
Image source: doughadear
#41 Why Don’t Women Have A Stronger Interior Lining? Are They Stupid?
Image source: Leeuweroni
#42 Why Do Men Want To Hit Women So Badly?
Image source: Ok_Programmer_9365
#43 Gotta Love Some Christians…
Image source: JellyDisastrous8655
#44 I’m A Guy And I Literally Have Never Even Heard Of This Actually Happening
Image source: SpiritualWanderer95
#45 The Difference Is That The Cosplayers Want To Wear That Starlight Didn’t
Image source: fun_gran
#46 We’re All Catfishes I Guess
Image source: –Alexandra-P–
#47 This Is The Difference Between Loneliness Between Men And Women
Image source: Sweet_Animal6924
#48 Buying Pads And A Bra Is A Sacred Tome Divine Feminine Magic Ritual Between Mother And Child
Image source: AshleytheTaguel
#49 I… I Don’t Know
Image source: Last-Inspection-8156
#50 I Don’t Think This Is Right
Image source: Red91444
#51 Found This Meme 😂
Image source: RevolutionaryTowel02
#52 Word
Image source: Elguanz
#53 He Is Not The One Who Dodged The Bullet Here
Image source: RabidRabbitRedditor
#54 This Made Me Choke LOL What’s Wrong With People
Image source: mortlikesbooks
#55 Not How Weight Works
Image source: Ok_Programmer_9365
#56 Oh Yeah. I Hate When I Get Clocked By The Shape Of My Pelvis, Happens All The Time
Image source: blehric
#57 Because Women Are Just No Capable To Decide How To Live Their Own Lives
Image source: Boltzmann_head
#58 “Turned Out Like This” And It’s Just A Young Woman With Curly Hair
Image source: Yagaoof
#59 Men Are Letting Women Have Fun Because Women Are Kids To Them
Image source: AvailableNewspaper94
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