‘The Boys’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Reveal Who Built the Biggest Fortune From the 8.7 IMDb-Rated Superhero Hit

Few superhero shows have turned violence, satire, corporate rot, and celebrity culture into a breakout machine as successfully as The Boys. The Prime Video hit did more than give audiences a darker answer to glossy comic-book universes. It raised the visibility of actors who had spent years in film, television, horror, action, teen drama, genre franchises, and cult favorites. The money story behind the cast is especially interesting because the richest names are not always the characters with the most screen time. Some came in with decades of career value already built, while others used the show as their biggest global launchpad.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth rather than earnings from The Boys alone. That means Prime Video salary, earlier film and television work, franchise roles, streaming visibility, endorsements, voice acting, convention value, and later career momentum all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the The Boys cast members who appear to have built the biggest financial profile from the superhero hit and the careers around it.
10. Karen Fukuhara
Karen Fukuhara became one of the show’s most physically expressive performers as Kimiko Miyashiro, a character who communicates trauma, loyalty, rage, humor, and affection largely without spoken dialogue. That made the role unusually demanding. Kimiko could have been reduced to the team’s silent weapon, but Fukuhara gave her an emotional life that made every violent moment feel tied to survival rather than spectacle.
Her estimated net worth is lower than several co-stars because she is still in the earlier stage of a major-screen career compared with veteran names on the list. Still, The Boys gave her a global streaming platform after earlier franchise visibility from Suicide Squad. She has also built value through voice acting, animation, and genre projects. Kimiko made her a fan favorite, and that kind of fandom loyalty can become a serious long-term asset.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Karen Fukuhara
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Fukuhara ranks tenth because Kimiko made her a breakout favorite, but her overall fortune is still developing compared with veteran co-stars.
9. Tomer Capone
Tomer Capone plays Frenchie, one of the show’s most emotionally damaged and oddly tender characters. Frenchie works because Capone balances chaos with guilt. He can be funny, reckless, romantic, broken, inventive, and self-destructive, often inside the same storyline. His bond with Kimiko also gives the series one of its most human relationships, which matters in a show where power usually corrupts everything it touches.
Capone’s estimated wealth reflects international television work, Israeli film and TV roles, and the global exposure created by The Boys. He was already an established performer before the Prime Video series, but Frenchie pushed him into a much larger international market. He ranks ninth because his role is essential to the ensemble, though his wider Hollywood income base appears smaller than cast members with longer American franchise or network careers.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Tomer Capone
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Capone ranks ninth because Frenchie made him globally recognizable, but his broader U.S. earning profile remains smaller than the top names.
8. Erin Moriarty
Erin Moriarty gives the show its clearest view of what happens when idealism enters a corrupt superhero machine. As Annie January, also known as Starlight, she begins as someone who believes in heroism and slowly discovers that the system around her is rotten. Moriarty’s performance matters because Annie has to carry shock, anger, moral injury, romance, public pressure, and resistance without losing the character’s basic decency.
Her estimated wealth is supported by The Boys, earlier television roles, film work, and increased visibility from leading one of the show’s most important arcs. She had already appeared in projects such as Jessica Jones, True Detective, and Captain Fantastic, but Starlight is the role that made her most recognizable globally. She ranks eighth because her fortune is solid and rising, though still below co-stars with longer hit-show histories or larger franchise portfolios.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Erin Moriarty
|$3 million – $6 million
|
|Moriarty ranks eighth because Starlight became her defining role and gave her one of the show’s strongest moral storylines.
7. Jessie T. Usher
Jessie T. Usher plays A-Train, one of the show’s clearest studies of fame, addiction, insecurity, and public image. A-Train is powerful, fast, famous, and deeply afraid of becoming irrelevant. Usher makes him frustrating because the character keeps choosing self-preservation, but he also lets viewers see the fear under those choices. That tension gives A-Train more weight than a simple corrupt-celebrity parody.
Usher’s estimated net worth comes from The Boys, film work, earlier television roles, and major franchise exposure through Independence Day: Resurgence. He also led Survivor’s Remorse, which gave him a stronger television background before joining the Prime Video hit. He ranks seventh because A-Train boosted his global profile, while earlier lead work and studio-film exposure gave him a financial base beyond the series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jessie T. Usher
|$4 million – $8 million
|
|Usher ranks seventh because A-Train gave him major streaming visibility on top of earlier lead-TV and film work.
6. Laz Alonso
Laz Alonso plays Mother’s Milk, the member of the Boys who often brings the most discipline, frustration, and emotional pressure into the group. M.M. is not simply the responsible one. He is carrying grief, family damage, obsession, and the cost of fighting monsters for too long. Alonso gives the character weight because he makes M.M.’s anger feel earned rather than performative.
Alonso’s estimated wealth reflects a long screen career before The Boys. His résumé includes Avatar, Fast & Furious, Jumping the Broom, television work, and steady film appearances. The Prime Video series gave him a major new fanbase, but he was not starting from scratch. He ranks sixth because his overall wealth combines franchise film exposure with a key role in one of streaming’s biggest superhero shows.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Laz Alonso
|$5 million – $10 million
|
|Alonso ranks sixth because M.M. added streaming success to a career that already included major film-franchise work.
5. Antony Starr
Antony Starr became the show’s most terrifying weapon as Homelander. The role is one of the biggest reasons The Boys works. Homelander is not just evil. He is needy, vain, unstable, childish, charismatic, cruel, and constantly one insult away from mass violence. Starr plays the smile as the threat, which makes the character frightening even when he is standing still.
Starr’s estimated wealth is built from the Prime Video hit, earlier international success, and television roles such as Banshee. Homelander raised his global profile dramatically, turning him from a respected genre actor into one of television’s most discussed villains. He ranks fifth because his role is arguably the show’s most valuable performance, but his overall net worth still appears below co-stars with longer Hollywood careers, larger franchise histories, or broader business portfolios.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Antony Starr
|$5 million – $12 million
|
|Starr ranks fifth because Homelander became the show’s breakout villain and dramatically raised his global earning power.
4. Chace Crawford
Chace Crawford plays The Deep, one of the show’s most pathetic and darkly funny celebrity-superhero disasters. The character works because Crawford commits to the humiliation. The Deep is vain, insecure, desperate to be taken seriously, and constantly dragged into the most embarrassing corners of the show’s satire. Crawford’s willingness to look ridiculous made the role much more valuable than a simple Aquaman parody.
Crawford ranks high because he entered The Boys with major television wealth and visibility from Gossip Girl. That earlier hit gave him a strong financial foundation before the Prime Video series revived and reshaped his public image. His income profile includes teen-drama fame, film roles, endorsements, streaming salary, and continued television visibility. The Deep may be a joke inside the story, but Crawford’s career move was financially smart. The role gave him a second major TV identity.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Chace Crawford
|$6 million – $15 million
|
|Crawford ranks fourth because The Deep gave him a major second TV run after Gossip Girl built his earlier wealth.
3. Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid is the audience entry point as Hughie Campbell, the ordinary man pulled into the war against Vought after personal tragedy. Hughie works because Quaid makes him nervous, decent, angry, compromised, and increasingly hardened without losing the character’s basic humanity. In a show full of monsters and operators, Hughie gives the chaos an emotional starting point.
Quaid’s estimated wealth comes from The Boys, film roles, voice acting, animation, franchise work, and growing leading-man visibility. He has added major value through Star Trek: Lower Decks, Oppenheimer, Scream, and other projects that keep expanding his range. He also benefits from industry visibility as the son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, though his own career has become much more than a family-name footnote. He ranks third because Hughie gave him a major lead role, and his outside work keeps growing.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jack Quaid
|$8 million – $18 million
|
|Quaid ranks third because Hughie made him a streaming lead, while film and voice roles expanded his earning profile.
2. Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles joined the series as Soldier Boy and instantly brought a different kind of genre-TV gravity with him. Soldier Boy worked because Ackles played him as charming, brutal, outdated, arrogant, funny, and dangerous without making him feel like a simple Captain America joke. His arrival gave the show another major power figure and another fandom magnet.
Ackles ranks second because his overall fortune is built on far more than The Boys. His 15-season run on Supernatural created a huge financial foundation through salary, conventions, directing, producing, and fan loyalty. He also added voice work, music, business ventures, and later genre-TV roles. Soldier Boy expanded his post-Winchester profile, but his wealth was already substantial. He ranks above most cast members because he brought an entire cult-TV economy with him.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jensen Ackles
|$14 million – $25 million
|
|Ackles ranks second because Soldier Boy added Prime Video heat to a fortune already built through Supernatural and genre fandom.
1. Karl Urban
Karl Urban is the clear No. 1 because Billy Butcher sits on top of a long film and television career that was already valuable before the show began. Butcher is the show’s filthy, furious, wounded engine: a man driven by revenge, grief, manipulation, loyalty, and self-destruction. Urban makes him funny and monstrous at the same time, which is exactly why the character can lead a superhero satire without becoming clean or heroic.
Urban’s estimated wealth comes from The Boys, The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Dredd, Thor: Ragnarok, Riddick, and decades of genre work. That franchise résumé gives him the strongest overall financial profile in the cast. The Boys gave him one of his best lead roles and a new streaming-era fanbase, but his fortune is built on years of major genre visibility. In terms of who built the biggest fortune, Urban stands at the top.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Karl Urban
|$20 million – $35 million
|
|Urban ranks first because Butcher added streaming dominance to a long career packed with major genre franchises.
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