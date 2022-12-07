The Best TV Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix Right Now

Adulting is hard. There’s always something that needs to be done and some days, all you want to do is take a breather. What better way to take your mind off reality than some good ole’ television?
Schedule a rest day, prepare your favorite snacks, put your feet up and get cozy. It’s time to Netflix and chill!
But wait… what should you watch? Scrolling down over 17,000 titles, and not knowing what to choose can be quite stressful. Relax, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 of the best TV shows to binge-watch right now on Netflix:
1. Ozark
With phenomenal casting, a dark narrative, and a cocktail of genres brimming with suspenseful action, psychological nuisance, family drama, and riveting twists; Ozark will have you at the edge of the seat as the Byrdes get challenged with ruthless politics and eccentric elites.
It’s rich with evil, rough around the edges, and the definition of sacrifice. This legendary crime saga blends the moral corruption in ‘Breaking Bad’ and the brutally realistic friendships in ‘Better Call Saul’ to create a distinctively binge-able series that is sure to stand the test of time.
2. The Queen’s Gambit
A directional masterpiece, The Queen’s Gambit is an era-defining drama series ripe with an electrifying narrative on Chess and a magnetic portrayal of vulnerability that keeps you hooked long after it’s over.
Folks, this is one series you wouldn’t want to miss. It adds color to an otherwise black and white board using Beth Harmon’s marvelous moves, heady cinematography as well as an impressive delivery of emotion without the need for much dialogue.
3. Bridgerton
A period drama for the ages, Bridgerton has left the world in awe of its poetic grandeur. It explores unrequited love, scandalous drama, and the notion of honor that keeps families from breaking apart.
The striking corsets of the ladies, the calligraphic language of high society, and the sultry touches of diverse characters leave the heart wanting more.
4. Dead to Me
A comedic sequence with a graceful thrill, Dead to Me is the perfect addition to a lazy Sunday. With seamless character development and terrific acting, the story of the two female leads unfolds and makes you feel every emotion known to mankind.
Heartbreak over their grief, hate over undeserved goodness and unconditional love for their friendship — the energy of this Netflix show is truly undeniable.
5. Anne with an E
If you’re after feel-good thrills, then Anne with an E is the best pick on Netflix. Escaping from her reality of pain, Anne finds solace in her wild imagination and consumes the audience with her loving personality. The family-friendly drama conquers themes of racism, abuse, inequality, pride, indigenous societies, and even freedom of speech.
If you’ve watched and loved Anne of Green Gables, chances are this present-day adaptation is going to be your next favorite.
6. Stranger Things
With a whole lot of creative storytelling, meticulously crafted action sequences, and a hint of psychological thrill, Stranger Things is a sci-fi mystery that will challenge your parental urge to protect the young, feel angry over the world’s evil, and gasp at the supernatural twists at every turn — it’s gory but glorious.
7. One Day At a Time
As the name suggests, One Day at a Time is a family-friendly sitcom that discovers the art of living a forgiving life. With homespun humor, the Latino characters delve into sensitive topics like addiction, immigration, feminism, LGBTQ+, depression and so much more. The family’s genuine chemistry is truly unmatched.
8. Wild Wild Country
A docu-series on how a cult leader’s utopian society turned into a national scandal, Wild Wild Country is a fabulous take on controversial guru-disciple relationships. It follows a chilling theme of obsessive love, spiritual delusions, and hypnotic power in blind faith. What keeps one hooked to the screen is that the crime series is based on a true story.
9. The Watcher
The story is promising, the performances are stellar and the suspense is agonizing. The Watcher is one mysterious show that is going to keep you glued to your seat, questioning the curtained premise and jumping at the frights. Inspired by a true story, the horror house will leave your wits renewed.
10. Peaky Blinders
Weaving history and fiction into a well-paced story of a British gang, Peaky Blinders has outdone every other criminal genre with its natural aesthetic, outstanding premise, and fascinating cast. It is set in the early 20th century but it’s one-of-a-kind.
Graceful, but also graphic with their newsboy caps. Romanticized, but perfectly raw too!