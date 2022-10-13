Inspirational “Anne With An E” Quotes

Anne with an E was a Canadian television series aired in 2017. It is based on the 1908 book Anne Of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery, which follows the life of an orphaned girl Anne. Anne is a petite little loving girl with some unusual ways for the 19th century. She is intelligent, headstrong, and has an opinion, which makes us fall in love with this struggling girl.
Anne did not ask for much, just a home to call her own and a loving family. Her life changed dramatically when she was adopted by a pair of siblings in Green Gables. As the story develops over four seasons, Anne, of course, has a lot to say. Her words might not seem different if you are sitting with a mindset of the year 2022, but if you are an imaginative person and can picture yourself in the 19th century, Anne’s words are sure to knock you off your feet.
In the era when women were thought of as household objects and their place was only inside the four walls, mending and doing home chores. Anne dreamed to be something more than just a baby-making machine. Sure, her radical ways got her a scolding more than once, but the show teaches us a lot of things. Most importantly, to accept who we are and love ourselves.
Since Anne with an E is such an outstanding show, we decided to list down some very inspirational quotes from Anne.
Inspiring Quotes By Anne Shirley-Cuthbert
Anne Shirley Cuthbert is the leading role played by Amybeth McNulty, and she surely had a lot to say.
1. I think broken things have such a sad beauty.
2. I guess love doesn’t conquer all.
3. All we can do is our best, regardless of what we know or don’t know.
4. If you have big ideas, you have to use big words to express them, haven’t you?
5. I’m loved now, but when I wasn’t, it didn’t mean I wasn’t worthy of it.
6. It’s not what the world holds for you, it’s what you bring to it.
7. Dreamers change the world.
8. Go where your passion leads you.
9. It’s funny how people are so quick to point out differences when there are so many ways we’re all alike.
10. Isn’t it amazing how every day can be an adventure?
11. Perspective is wonderful.
12. Will you please plant some pink roses on my grave?
13. I like imagining better than remembering.
14. Tomorrow is always fresh with no mistakes in it.
15. Different isn’t bad; it’s just not the same.
16. You are a sight for sore eyes.
18. Tell me, and I forget. Teach me, and I remember. Involve me, and I learn.
19. Wouldn’t it be lovely to be a blossom?
20. Gilbert, I’m afraid I’m scandalously in love with you.
22. I’m not unlucky, I’m “most Unusual”.
23. It’s been my experience that you can nearly always enjoy something if you make up your mind firmly that you will.
24. To bring it into daylight, and realize nightmares aren’t so scary without the protection of the dark.
26. Why must people kneel down to pray? If I really wanted to pray, I’ll tell you what I’d do. I’d go into a great big field, all alone, or into the deep, deep woods, and I’d look up into the sky, up-up-up, into that lovely blue sky without end, and I would just feel a prayer.
Famous Quotes By Sebastian Lacroix
Sebastian Lacroix is another dreamer in the series who is fighting his way to make a better life back when people of color were treated as outcasts. Sebastian arrives in Green Gables with his friend Gilbert Blythe. Gilbert is left with a lot of property on his hands after his father dies, while he is still in school.
Since Gilbert has no interest in farming and his heart lies in learning medicine, he asks Sebastian to tend to his farms as a partner. Although the idea doesn’t sit well with some old folks in the town but who cares!
1. Attraction – yes, it’s important. But love… that’s what truly matters.
2. Wouldn’t know anything about not feeling welcome in a place.
So Which Of These Quotes You Found Inspiring?
The bottom line is that Anne with an E addressed a lot of issues in society: child abandonment, racism, gender equality, and psychological trauma are just a few to mention. The series is entertaining to watch, but it also teaches essential lessons on these topics.
So inspire your friends with these quotes by sharing them and seeing what they have to say!