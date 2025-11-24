The Best A24 Movies of 2025, Ranked by Their Rotten Tomatoes Score

Known for their bold storytelling and distinct artistic style, A24 movies have built a reputation for redefining modern cinema. Since its launch in August 2012, A24 has transformed numerous would-be indie films into mainstream successes. A24’s 2025 lineup has once again proven why the studio remains one of Hollywood’s most consistent producers of high-quality cinema.
Like the years before it, 2025 releases have spanned across a range of genres. From psychological dramas to offbeat comedies, each has earned its own share of critical attention. While critical acclaim can vary, Rotten Tomatoes, as always, provides the definitive scorecard. Here’s a look at the best A24 movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes scores above 85%.
Eternity — 88%
The A24 fantasy romantic comedy Eternity takes place in an afterlife realm known as “The Junction.” In the realm, souls are given exactly one week to decide where, and with whom, they will spend eternity. Eternity centers on Joan (played by Elizabeth Olsen), who arrives in The Junction after her death and is confronted with a deeply emotional dilemma. She’s caught in a love triangle between Larry (Miles Teller), the man she spent her life with, and Luke (Callum Turner), her first love who died young and has waited decades in the afterlife. Eternity premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to critical acclaim.
Friendship — 88%
Friendship premiered at TIFF in 2024, but had its theatrical release in May 2025. The movie centers on Craig Waterman (Tim Robinson), a socially awkward suburban dad who feels disconnected from his life. With a strained marriage with his wife, Tami (Kate Mara), and an emotionally distant teenage son, Craig’s life is upended when a charismatic new neighbor, Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd), moves in next door. Craig seizes the chance for a friendship he’s never experienced. What begins as an awkward bonding over shared interests gradually intensifies and pushes boundaries. Craig soon spirals as he attempts to reconnect with Austin.
Bring Her Back — 89%
Bring Her Back is unsurprisingly one of the best A24 movies in 2025. The film begins with two teenage half-siblings, Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong), who are suddenly orphaned after the unexpected death of their father. After a foster mother takes in the siblings, they soon realize she carries a secret grief of her own. The 104-minute horror movie was not only a critical success, but also performed successfully at the Box Office.
Ne Zha 2 — 91%
A24 released the English dub of the Chinese animated adventure fantasy-action sequel Ne Zha 2 in the United States. Following the release of the original version in China, Ne Zha 2 became the highest-grossing film of 2025, with Box Office earnings exceeding $2 billion. With Michelle Yeoh joining the cast for the English dub, Ne Zha 2 was also a critical success in the United States.
Warfare — 92%
Like several other war films before it, Warfare was an instant critical hit. The film was written and directed by Ray Mendoza, a former US Navy SEAL, and Alex Garland. Its plot is based on an actual mission Mendoza was involved in during the Iraq War, set in November 2006 in Ramadi. The story follows a platoon of Navy SEALs who set up in a house belonging to an Iraqi family, using it for surveillance. Warfare is presented in real time, with scenes drawn from the memories of the soldiers involved.
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You — 94%
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews. Rose Byrne led the cast as Linda, a therapist and mother under extreme pressure, whose life begins to unravel slowly. Linda’s daughter suffers from a strange illness that causes severe difficulty in eating and must be fed through a tube at night. Meanwhile, her husband, Charles (Christian Slater), is physically distant and emotionally unavailable, adding to Linda’s burden. As the film progresses, Linda is pushed to her limits as she attempts to maintain control over her personal, familial, and professional life, even while everything seems to be falling apart.
Sorry, Baby — 97%
The indie film Sorry, Baby centers on Agnes (Eva Victor), a literature professor at a small liberal arts college in rural New England. Agnes, who’s quietly struggling after a traumatic event in her past, leads a somewhat secluded life. When her longtime friend Lydie (Naomi Ackie) reappears in her life, Agnes is forced to reckon with what she has been suppressing. With a limited release, Sorry, Baby is one of the A24 movies in 2025 that largely flew under the radar, despite being critically acclaimed.
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl — 100%
Although premiering in 2024, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl had its theatrical release in March 2025. The black comedy-drama is the only A24 movie with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score in 2025. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl follows Shula (Susan Chardy), a young Zambian woman, who one night, while driving home, stumbled upon her uncle’s dead body on the road.
From then on, the film shifts into a family drama set against the backdrop of mourning and ritual, as funeral proceedings begin and Shula returns to the family home. As secrets gradually surface and relationships are tested, Shula is forced to confront aspects of her past and the legacy of her uncle’s presence that others may have tried to bury. Despite topping the list of the best 2025 A24 movies, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl remains the year’s most underrated film.
Follow Us