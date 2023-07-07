Top Five Moments Of The Second Season Of The Bear (Episodes 1 – 5)

The Bear has finally landed on Hulu! This season Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is venturing out of the sandwich shop business and going into fine dining. The problem? The place needs massive repairs, and the crew spends their days and nights trying to get the place going. The Emmy-nominated series takes a different approach in its second season by exploring the personal lives of the supporting cast.
The highly acclaimed series has unforgettable moments that help solidify its status as one of the best shows on television. This article will focus on the first five episodes of the latest season. Another article will focus on the last five episodes as well. This will contain spoilers, so if you don’t want anything important revealed, then check out the second season first. Here are some of the best moments of The Bear‘s second season.
Carmy Makes A Promise To Give Uncle Jimmy Back His Money In 18 Months
The season one finale saw Carmy and crew find all the money Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) had loaned Mikey (Jon Bernthal) in tomato cans. This gave him the initiative to upscale the restaurant. Unfortunately, the money wasn’t enough to cover the expenses needed for a true makeover. Naturally, Carmy goes to Uncle Jimmy for more money. This moment set the tone perfectly for what’s to come for the remaining season.
Carmy boldly making the promise to pay back the debt in 18 months sets up a ticking time bomb. More importantly, it allowed the series to branch out and give more dimension to supporting characters in future episodes. The loud alert gag was also a nice character moment for Carmy. It represented how accustomed Carmy is to chaos. Sugar and Sydney’s performances were great in this scene as well. This certainly takes the cup as one of the best moments of The Bear‘s second season.
Sydney Has Lunch With Her Father
Sadly, we don’t particularly get a solo episode with Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) in the second season. Though, to be fair, the other supporting characters certainly needed the spotlight more. Still, we do get some more understanding of her personal life, including the dynamic with her father, Emmanuel (Robert Townsend). It’s a sweet moment, but one dosed with reality and truth.
Understandably, her father is worried that Sydney could be wasting her time on a job that’s not paying her. The Bear does such a remarkable job smacking their characters with reality. Everyone has had a parent who didn’t necessarily see the wild ambition that we do. Emmanuel isn’t a bad guy because he’s taking the approach of how Sydney’s going to support herself. However, it does put more pressure on Sydney herself, adding more dimension to her arc of finally being seen as a top chef.
Carmy’s Meet-Cute With Claire
Carmy’s life has been filled with stress and anxiety. Despite being a top-level chef, there have never been any signs that Carmy had much of a personal life outside of the kitchen. Until now. The chemistry between Carmy and Claire (Molly Gordon) is instantly magic as their banter feels organic. Plus, it’s nice to see Carmy have a happy moment here. This is also the beginning of a developing storyline where his character would eventually have to choose between two worlds. It’s a simple interaction, but it sets up several important plot points that tie to the main arc of Carmy needing to get The Bear up in six weeks.
Tina Sings In The Bear’s Second Season
The Tina/Eraheim arc is also fascinating. The former is excelling within her classes, with the latter questioning whether he belongs or not. Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) was also a notable standout in Season One, though we didn’t see her outside of the kitchen. Her personal growth is rewarding to watch, but the simple moment of her singing was a beautiful character showcase. It helped make her a well-rounded human being. Plus it was nice to see her personality outside of the kitchen area.
The Interactions Between Marcus And Chef Luca
Season two is packed with celebrity cameos, with each being more surprising than the next. Cue to Mr. Warlock himself, Will Poulter. However, it isn’t just the fact that the actor made a cool appearance here. Honeydew was an unexpected episode that followed Marcus (Lionel Boyce) to Copenhagen. The episode itself documents how much of a nice guy Marcus is, so there’s not much tension throughout the runtime.
That doesn’t mean that Honeydew was pointless, as it brought Marcus’s character to the spotlight and made him even more likable. His moment with Chef Luca was a simple conversation of the two getting to know each other. Yet, it opened the doors to Marcus’s backstory and was a nice personal development for the character overall. That definitely hits the spot as a top moment of The Bear‘s second season.