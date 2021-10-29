How Will Poulter Shattered Hollywood Stereotypes

Everyone loves a good makeover story. Who does not get fascinated by witnessing a person’s life and career change for the better, all because of a good glow up moment? It is all levels of awe-inspiring and heartwarming. One Hollywood actor who recently had all eyes on his transformation is Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch). This came as a pleasant surprise, tied up in strings of disbelief and amazement.
Who is Will Poulter?
The English actor was first noticed for playing the role of Eustace Scrubb in the fantasy adventure movie, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. The character started as a selfish and whiny young boy, who ends up becoming one of the brave souls facing the challenges from the Narnian world. His career proceeded to take-off after starring in the 2013 comedy film, We’re the Millers, alongside an all-star ensemble, which include Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jennifer Aniston (Just Go with It), and Emma Roberts (Scream Queens). Poulter played the character of Kenny Rossmore, a socially awkward teenager who is hired to pose as Sudeikis and Aniston’s onscreen son, in order to successfully smuggle drugs from Mexico to the United States. Poulter was hilarious and endearing throughout the film. It even led him to win a BAFTA Rising Star Award for his memorable role. Poulter was starting to prove his versatility as an actor, and the odds were looking to be in his favor.
It did not take long for him to bag roles in diverse film genres. He may not be initially known for his dashing looks or athletic built, but there seems to be something about Poulter that caught the attention of filmmakers and audiences alike. He went on to portray memorable roles in films such as the science fiction movie franchise of The Maze Runner, the Academy Award winning period epic, The Revenant, the crime drama, Detroit, the folk horror film, Midsommar, as well as television series like the wildly interactive Black Mirror season, Bandersnatch, and the drama miniseries, Dopesick. This is an interesting mix of material, especially for a young actor like Poulter. His rise to fame is definitely out of the ordinary, and a league of its own. It was hard to decipher at first, but it has all become clearer now. It was his time to shine.
The Glow Up We Never Knew We Needed
One of Poulter’s biggest breaks was just revealed, and it consists of a major film event. Fans all over the world were more than excited when news of another Guardians of the Galaxy film broke out. The famed film franchise is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and follows the story of intergalactic criminals who work together to stop villains from wreaking havoc on the universe. The two films of the franchise have been highly successful, and have gathered a solid fanbase. This is the reason why it came as a shock to many when Poulter was announced to be joining the main cast, as he plays the role of Adam Warlock, for the film franchise’s third installment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. What came to be an even greater shock was Poulter’s present day appearance that was a head-turner, to say the least. The awkward and scrawny-looking child star has somehow morphed into a handsome and buff man. The myriad of questions running through our head all seemed to start with why, when, and more importantly, how?!
Poulter goes on to break boundaries, as he continues to exceed expectations and shatter Hollywood stereotypes. He may not have started out with the prettiest face in the business, but his talent and acting chops allowed him to have skin in the game. He did not also allow himself to be boxed into portraying certain roles. This can be a misstep that has already caused a lot of actors to be branded with a certain image or film genre, which can be detrimental to one’s career. Just as in anything in life, an aspiring actor must not give in to the temptation of settling. There must always be room for growth, and a chance for reinvention. Poulter’s transformation is already a testament to this. Hard work always pays off in the end. Not to sound superficial, but a change in an actor’s physical appearance can tremendously affect the kinds of roles he is able to play. This widens the playing field for Poulter, who is just about to embark on an exciting journey aboard the superhero genre universe. For the meantime, we’ll just be at the bylines, waiting for more updates and photos of Poulter to surface.