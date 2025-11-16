120 Yoda Quotes That Read You Must

Quick, guess! Who’s green, has pointy ears, the skin of a Shar-Pei, got to live for 900 years, and like this speaks? Is it Kermit the Frog? Maybe Slimer? Or Gumby? You’ve missed on all three, because it’s the wisest green Grandmaster of Jedi – Yoda! Now, you might remember that we’ve already had an article on Star Wars quotes and jokes, but to miss out on the opportunity to dedicate one to the insightful humanoid alien Yoda would be a colossal blunder. Thus, we are presenting to you our top picks of wisdom that came straight out of the depths of only the most brilliant creature in an article dedicated solely to Yoda quotes!
While all Star Wars characters have had their moment to shine – even our beloved Wookie warrior Chewbacca, that is, if you understand Wookian – Yoda is by far the most enlightened of the bunch. And words he does not spare, whatever the topic – honor, life itself, more honor, a prophecy here and there – he encompasses everything there is to say in his jumbled speeches. Not to mention the fact that he was unbearably adorable in his babyhood, which makes his words fall straight into our hearts all the more. And it doesn’t even matter if you are a die-hard fan of the Star Wars franchise or just know the characters from memes; Yoda’s words are still as bright as those of world-renowned philosophers.
So, scroll right down you must, and check out the clever quotes you shall! After you are done reading and absorbing these gems of sensibility, vote for the Yoda-ism that is the genuine nugget of gold. Then, share this article with your friends, if you like, and see which of these intelligent quotes they would’ve picked as the best!
#1
“Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”
#2
“Train yourself to let go of everything you are afraid to lose.”
#3
“May the Force be with you.”
Image source: amazon.com
#4
“Of the moment, be. In the moment, live. The art of remaining in the present, learn. Neither the past nor the future exists.”
#5
“Truly wonderful the mind of a child is.”
Image source: amazon.com
#6
“Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not.”
Image source: amazon.com
#7
“Make the decision, make another. Remake one past, you cannot.”
#8
“A decision is yours alone to make. Yet remember you should that you make it also for the silent ones who stand at your shoulder.”
#9
“On many long journeys have I gone. And waited, too, for others to return from journeys of their own. Some return; some are broken; some come back so different only their names remain.”
Image source: amazon.com
#10
“Clear, your mind must be, if you are to discover the real villains behind this plot.”
#11
“Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny, consume you it will.”
#12
“So great life is, to finish it no way there is. The more you would enter into it, the vaster would be the possibilities that open their doors.”
Image source: amazon.com
#13
“To live halfheartedly, this is the most stupid thing in life. Forever gone is the moment that is gone.”
#14
“Close your mouth and open your ears, you must. Then hear what your true heart is seeking, you will.”
#15
“Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you?”
Image source: amazon.com
#16
“In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way.”
#17
“Smaller in number are we, but larger in mind.”
#18
“Age more than a count of heartbeats is. Age is how many mistakes you have made.”
Image source: amazon.com
#19
“The best security lies in creating a society that nobody wishes to attack.”
#20
“Delicate flower truth is, but also the most precious treasure in life – because liberation it brings, freedom it brings.”
#21
“Understanding is bliss, the cause of misery is misunderstanding.”
Image source: amazon.com
#22
“The greatest teacher failure is.”
#23
“Your world you create, too, yourself you create. Things thoughts become. Burning inside you jealousy is, and poisoning you is anger; inside you greed is growing. And clouding your consciousness all these together are – destroying your individuality, your essential existence. “
#24
“To be Jedi is to face the truth and choose. Give off light, or darkness, Padawan. Be a candle, or the night.”
Image source: amazon.com
#25
“Mind what you have learned. Save you it can.”
Image source: amazon.com
#26
“To your misery never pay too much attention, because if you pay attention, feeding it you are. Attention is food.”
Image source: amazon.com
#27
“Faith in your new apprentice, misplaced may be. As is your faith in the dark side of the Force.”
#28
“Reckless he is. Matters are worse.”
#29
“Soon will I rest, yes, forever sleep. Earned it I have. Twilight is upon me, soon night must fall.”
#30
“Only the Dark Lord of the Sith knows of our weakness. If informed the senate is, multiply our adversaries will.”
#31
“You fail because you don’t believe.”
#32
“Through enjoyment life grows. Joy is the sutra. Be joyful and grateful – whatsoever you have. The whole question is this: in the world, doing what are you? A participant in it, are you? Or a watcher?”
#33
“True to your freedom, remain. And arises in you, then, a totally different kind of being.”
Image source: amazon.com
#34
“This is what meditation is all about: absence of mentation. The mind is thinking no longer; silent it is.”
#35
“Decide you must, how to serve them best. If you leave now, help them you could; but you would destroy all for which they have fought, and suffered.”
#36
“A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack.”
Image source: amazon.ccom
#37
“Luminous beings are we… Not this crude matter.”
#38
“In the end, cowards are those who follow the dark side.”
#39
“Hard to see the dark side is.”
Image source: amazon.com
#40
“If no mistake you have made, losing you are. A different game you should play.”
#41
“Secret, shall I tell you? Grand Master of Jedi Order am I. Won this job in a raffle I did, think you? ‘How did you know, how did you know, Master Yoda?’ Master Yoda knows these things. His job it is.”
#42
“You think Yoda stops teaching, just because his student does not want to hear? A teacher Yoda is. Yoda teaches like drunkards drink…”
Image source: amazon.com
#43
“A Jedi always sought to avoid a conflict. Infinitely more ways there are to reach a goal, Yoda had said many times. Try them all, you should.”
#44
“Share! Give! and given to you more will be. Be a miser, do not give, and less will be given to you, because need it you do not.”
#45
“For you to relax is all that is needed. At rest, be. And as it is accept the reality – a total ‘yes’, holding nothing back.”
Image source: amazon.com
#46
“Never step in the same river twice can you. Each time the river hurries on. Each time he that steps has changed.”
#47
“The shadow of greed, attachment is. What you fear to lose, train yourself to release. Let go of fear, and loss cannot harm you.”
#48
“Doubt in battle, there cannot be. Belief, there must be.”
Image source: amazon.com
#49
“If in anger you answer, then in shame you dwell.”
#50
“At the very source of your being you should be, where these three things you can feel: goodness, beauty and truth.”
#51
“Put a shield on my saber I must.”
Image source: amazon.com
#52
“Pain, suffering, and death I feel. Something terrible has happened. Young Skywalker is in pain. Terrible pain”
#53
“No! Try not. Do. Or do not. There is no try.”
#54
“Ready are you? What know you of ready? For eight hundred years have I trained Jedi. My own counsel will I keep on who is to be trained. A Jedi must have the deepest commitment, the most serious mind. This one a long time have I watched. All his life has he looked away… To the future, to the horizon. Never his mind on where he was. Hmm? What he was doing. Hmph. Adventure. Heh. Excitement. Heh. A Jedi craves not these things. You are reckless.”
Image source: amazon.com
#55
“No longer certain, that one ever does win a war, I am. For in fighting the battles, the bloodshed, already lost we have. Yet, open to us a path remains. That unknown to the Sith is. Through this path, victory we may yet find. Not victory in the Clone Wars, but victory for all time.”
#56
“When you look back, lose your place on the path, you do.”
#57
“Make a mission great, excitement does not.”
Image source: amazon.com
#58
“The dark side. Always it speaks to us, from our pain. Our grief. It connects our pain to all pain, our hurt to all hurt.”
#59
“Powerful you have become. The dark side I sense in you.”
#60
“Pass on what you have learned.”
Image source: amazon.com
#61
“To answer power with power, the Jedi way this is not. In this war, a danger there is, of losing who we are.”
#62
“When you look at the dark side, careful you must be. For the dark side looks back.”
#63
“Always two there are, no more, no less. A master and an apprentice.”
Image source: amazon.com
#64
“Silence is not simply calmness or quietude. Over all words and thoughts it implies transcendence. A state of beyond, a state of pervasive peace, it denotes.”
#65
“Always more questions than answers, there are.”
#66
“Each choice, the branch of a tree is: what looked like a decision, is after only a pattern of growth.”
Image source: amazon.com
#67
“Like reflections in the mirror thoughts are, clouds passing in the sky, but not the clouds the sky is. Desires, memories, imagination, they all come and go.”
#68
“Honor life by living. Killing honors only death: only the dark side.”
#69
“When your path is unsure, better to wait, it is.”
Image source: amazon.com
#70
“Concentrate on what I know is true while I wait for the mud to settle and the water to become clear.”
#71
“Of your ability, sure you are. Yet between sureness and pride, a small step it is.”
#72
“Frivolous, speculation is, when patience will reveal all.”
Image source: amazon.com
#73
“Herenow is joy. And to be joyful only one thing one needs, and that is: be joyful. Nothing else, no other requirement.”
#74
“Deeper than your mind is your heart. Love is deeper than logic.”
#75
“This courage to enter into a new adventure – make you more alive it will. And to people who are more alive, happiness happens.”
Image source: amazon.com
#76
“Impatient never be.”
#77
“Each moment get out of the past, completely drop it. There it is no longer. Hang around, it does not. Of it be free.”
#78
“Doubt is a beautiful instrument, as far concerned as learning is; but not of any help doubt is in going beyond the mind. To go beyond the mind, you need trust.”
Image source: amazon.com
#79
“I have many children, as you seek you may find that this is the last one till he must die before he must reach the becoming of mankind. Many men have failed but I have surpassed their expectation of being a Jedi master.”
#80
“And well you should not. For my ally is the Force. And a powerful ally it is. Life creates it, makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us. You must feel the Force around you. Here, between you… Me… The tree… The rock… Everywhere! Yes, even between this land and that ship!”
#81
“Named must your fear be before banish it you can.”
Image source: amazon.com
#82
“Attachment leads to jealousy. The shadow of greed, that is.”
#83
“The dark side clouds everything. Impossible to see, the future is.”
#84
“Your path you must decide.”
Image source: amazon.com
#85
“When nine hundred years old you reach, look as good you will not.”
#86
“Out of acceptance comes wisdom. Not an acquirement wisdom is, not knowledge wisdom is, not information. This quality of tremendous acceptance is wisdom.”
#87
“So certain were you. Go back and closer you must look.”
Image source: amazon.com
#88
“Listening to music sometimes, a window opens and happy you are.”
#89
“Just disconnect. Once in a day sometime, sit silently and from all connections disconnect yourself.”
#90
“Better things than fighting, should a Jedi Master be doing! Seeking wisdom. Finding balance.”
Image source: amazon.com
#91
“To live totally fear allows you not, hold you back it always does.”
#92
“When all choices seem wrong, choose restraint.”
#93
“With time. With time all are healed.”
Image source: amazon.com
#94
“True mastery of a skill was only the beginning step to understanding it.”
#95
“Frivolous, speculation is, when patience will reveal all.”
#96
“Poetic you become when in love you are. In love continuously are those people who are called poets.”
Image source: amazon.com
#97
"Poetic you become when in love you are. In love continuously are those people who are called poets."
#98
“Whatsoever you have done is nothing in comparison to that which you can do. And nothing is whatsoever you can do in comparison with that which you are.”
#99
“If you end your training now — if you choose the quick and easy path as Vader did — you will become an agent of evil.”
Image source: amazon.com
#100
“Wrong? Hmm. A long time, fought I did. Consumed by fear, I was, though see it I did not.”
#101
“Yes, afraid. Hmm, surprised are you? A challenge lifelong it is, not to bend fear into anger.”
#102
“I was not strong enough to defeat him. Like his master before him, be destroyed, he must.”
Image source: amazon.com
#103
“A Jedi’s strength flows from the Force.”
#104
“Wars not make one great.”
#105
“Anger, fear, aggression. The dark side are they.”
Image source: amazon.com
#106
“You will find only what you bring in.”
#107
“Control, control, you must learn control!”
#108
“Difficult to see. Always in motion is the future.”
Image source: amazon.com
#109
“Too long sorrow makes a stone of the heart.”
#110
“Easy it becomes to be false in big things, if false you are in small ones.”
#111
“Learn one thing in life you have to – not to cling.”
Image source: amazon.com
#112
“Of harmony happiness is a shadow, it follows harmony. No other way to be happy there is.”
#113
“Already know you that which you need.”
#114
“Always with you, it cannot be done.”
Image source: amazon.com
#115
“You must unlearn what you have learned.”
#116
“Hmm. To a dark place this line of thought will carry us. Great care we must take.”
#117
“If routine you count on, disappointed your hopes will be.”
Image source: amazon.com
#118
“By chance alone we do not live our lives.”
#119
“Even the blind seed grows to the light.”
