I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

I love knitting multi-colored jacquard patterns. They decorate things that I knit for family and friends. These things not only keep you warm in the cold. They bring good luck and prosperity to business. These are Scandinavian amulet patterns.

More info: inspireuplift.com

#1 Headband

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

#2 Socks With A Pattern

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

#3 Purse Around The Neck

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

#4 Phone Case

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

#5 Eyeglass Case

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

#6 Mittens

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

#7 Cap And Mittens

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

#8 Mittens And Socks For The Baby

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

#9 Mittens

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

#10 Multicolored Mittens

I Love Knitting Jacquard Patterns

