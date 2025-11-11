7 Mysterious Structures From The World’s Smallest Architects

I traveled around the world to explore the jungles because I wanted to photograph all things small.
I discovered some of the most intricate almost man-made structures, created by the world’s smallest architects of nature. Feel free to admire!
More info: sgmacro.blogspot.com
Log Cabin – bagworm moth caterpillar collects and saws little sticks to construct elaborate spiral log cabins to live in
Some log cabins are cylindrical fortress sticking out almost vertically from the leaf or branch surface
Cage Fortress – The arctiine moth caterpillars remove their long hairs before pupation to construct a protective caged fortress and suspends itself inside
Web Tower – mysterious silk structure from Peru baffled scientists worldwide
Jungle Tent – Other types of bagworm moth caterpillars build tiny tents in the jungle using leaf bits
Some Jungle Tents are just artistically messy
Poop Barricade – Just surround yourself with poop so that no one would come near
