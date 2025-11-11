7 Mysterious Structures From The World’s Smallest Architects

by

I traveled around the world to explore the jungles because I wanted to photograph all things small.

I discovered some of the most intricate almost man-made structures, created by the world’s smallest architects of nature. Feel free to admire!

More info: sgmacro.blogspot.com

Log Cabin – bagworm moth caterpillar collects and saws little sticks to construct elaborate spiral log cabins to live in

Some log cabins are cylindrical fortress sticking out almost vertically from the leaf or branch surface

Cage Fortress – The arctiine moth caterpillars remove their long hairs before pupation to construct a protective caged fortress and suspends itself inside

Web Tower – mysterious silk structure from Peru baffled scientists worldwide

Jungle Tent – Other types of bagworm moth caterpillars build tiny tents in the jungle using leaf bits

Some Jungle Tents are just artistically messy

Poop Barricade – Just surround yourself with poop so that no one would come near

