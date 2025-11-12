9 Iconic Brand Logos Get Transformed Into Female Versions, And The Results Look Awesome

This year’s women’s day was all about empowering women, and more companies than ever have come together to celebrate this day.

Creative Equals, an organization aiming to support talented women and promote diversity in creative industries, has decided to replace iconic company logos with female characters in order to highlight the issues of unbalanced branding in the media.

Their logo designs include companies like Pringles, Monopoly, DreamWorks, Schwarzkopf, and Bic. Creative Equals hope that this will bring out the issues of gender inequality because according to the organization’s founder and CEO Ali Hanan, 89.5 percent of creative design directors are male and it can affect a brand’s identity.

In an interview with Dezeen, Ali Hanan stated that they are not attacking any of these brands personally, but they wanted to show a variety of examples to get people celebrating International Women’s Day and thinking about the need for equal rights.

This is not the only creative idea for International Women’s Day this year, we were already surprised by Barbie’s collection of 17 new dolls that portray inspiring women from all around the world. Also, check out how these cosplayers portrayed Disney princesses pursuing their dream professions in this inspiring photo shoot!

Scroll down to see how these iconic male mascots would look like if they were females!

More info: Creative Equals  (h/t designtaxi)

Miss Pringles

Miss Monopoly

Miss Schwarzkopf

Miss Dreamworks

Miss Bic

Miss Bafta

Miss Oscar

This year’s International Women’s Day also inspired other famous companies to change their logos to honor women:

McDonald’s

MTV

