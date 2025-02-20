Taylor Lautner Taps Back into His ‘Twilight’ Roots in New Series ‘Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter’

There’s exciting news for Team Jacob! Taylor Lautner, who played Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, is peeking back into his renowned role and making a comeback as a werewolf hunter in an all-new TV series. What’s more exciting is that the Grown Ups 2 actor will play himself in the series.
On February 12, 2025, Variety exclusively reported that Lautner would star and executive produce a new TV series titled Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. The show is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios and brought to them by Tornante. According to the official logline, Lautner, who vanished from the spotlight after wrapping up The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, didn’t take a mental health break — as speculated by fans and tabloids. In fact, the actor was preparing for his real calling as a werewolf hunter. The show revolves around how Lautner is an actor by day and part of a werewolf-hunting secret society by night. The irony of the plot is teased in the following words:
“Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”
Daisy Gardner, who also serves as showrunner, created the show. She is joined by Lautner, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, and Tyler Gillett, who will serve as directors and executive producers. Adam Londy of Tornante will executive produce alongside Tarik Kanafani and Amazon MGM Studios.
Robert Pattinson Is Amused by the Continued Criticism of ‘Twilight’ Over a Decade After Its Release
Edward Cullen isn’t too fazed by the Twilight criticism. In a translated interview for GQ Spain on January 21, 2025, Robert Pattinson, who played the sexy, brooding hunk in the franchise, responded to criticism that Twilight “ruined” the vampire genre with the following response:
“Are you still stuck on that shit? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”
Pattinson had previously told GQ in 2022 that he’d initially wanted Edward Cullen to be edgy and emo. However, the studio wasn’t too thrilled with his artistic vision of the character. He confessed that the studio was scared to make the vampire heartthrob too edgy. The Batman actor revealed that he used to be immensely infuriated on set because he couldn’t believe how he was acting half the time while portraying Edward.
The actor also recalled getting warnings from his managers about possibly getting fired if he didn’t smile and act more jovial when playing the character. The $3.3 billion movie franchise across five movies was single-handedly responsible for turning Pattinson and co-star Kristen Stewart into global superstars.
Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter currently doesn’t have a release date. In the meantime, you can take a trip down memory lane and stream Twilight on Netflix.
|Twilight
|Cast
|Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Cam Gigandet, Ashley Greene, Anna Kendrick
|Release Date
|November 21, 2008
|Stream On
|Available on various platforms, including Netflix
|Directed by
|Catherine Hardwicke
|Produced by
|Wyck Godfrey, Greg Mooradian, Mark Morgan
|Based On
|Twilight by Stephenie Meyer
|Plot Summary
|Seventeen-year-old Bella Swan moves to Forks, Washington, and falls in love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who is revealed to be a 108-year-old vampire. Their relationship faces challenges from both their worlds.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Carter Burwell; features songs by artists like Paramore and Muse
|Current Status
|Released on November 21, 2008; available on various streaming platforms
