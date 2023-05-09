5 Actors Who Could Play Edward Cullen In The Twilight TV Series

The iconic Twilight Saga is making its debut on the small screen with an upcoming TV series. Starring Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, the Twilight movies became a worldwide phenomenon grossing over $3 billion at the Box office between 2008 and 2012. The Twilight saga ended 12 years ago with Breaking Dawn Part 2.
While there is no news about the cast tasked with the tough job of filling Edward and Bella’s shoes, several fancasts have been making the rounds since the report was released. With the significant role that Edward Cullen played in Stephanie Meyer’s books and the movies, the show must get the casting right. So here are the top picks of who could play Edward Cullen in the upcoming Twilight tv series.
1. Timothée Chalamet
Dune actor Timothée Chalamet has had one of the best careers, appearing in critically acclaimed Indie and blockbuster films over the last few years. He is certainly deserving of the praise due to his talent and charisma; as such, casting him as Edward Cullen could be the best thing for the upcoming series. Fans who’ve read the book know that Edward Cullen was born in Chicago in 1901. He nearly died of Spanish influenza in 1918 before Carlisle Cullen saved him. So Chalamet has the slender physique and mannerisms to fit this century-old vampire. With Chalamet proving over and over again that he can pull off almost any character, playing a vampire could be a walk in the park for the star.
2. Finn Wolfhard
As much as Chalamet would be great as Edward Cullen in the Twilight TV series, Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard is another top contender for the role. He has the looks and charisma and is the right age of a vampire who was turned as a teenager when the world was facing a crisis. Wolfhard has proven he can draw in the right audiences and lead a show, so this wouldn’t be too out of his league . Since Wolfhard has worked on supernatural projects like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, It, and Hell of a Summer, Twilight could be an ideal next project.
3. Ewan Mitchell
English actor Ewan Mitchell has been in various medieval series like The Last Kingdom and his breakout role in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His performance in the latter set him apart as a star to watch out for in the future. Mitchell’s striking appearance and excellent acting won over fans as Aemond Targaryen. He could easily play a brooding vampire bound to protect Bella Swan from all the other vampires and mortal men who want her. Additionally, casting another British actor to play Edward Cullen in Twilight TV series could pay homage to the original movie franchise.
4. Jacob Elordi
Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has become a rising star due to his breakout role in the HBO series. One of Elordi’s most significant roles was as a teenager in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, based on the Beth Reekles books. In Twilight, Edward Cullen goes back to high school where he meets Bella Swan – who is new in town, and it’s not the first time the Cullen family is going back to high school in a new city. Elordi plays a high school star quarterback in Euphoria, and although his character is dark and troubled in that show, he’s got Cullen’s brooding look down to a tee. With his devilishly charming looks, Elordi can easily play a vampire with an insatiable thirst for blood.
5. Jamie Campbell Bower
Yes. As much as Jamie Campbell Bower was in the original Twilight movies as Caius, a member of the Volturi, he could still play a convincing Edward Cullen in the upcoming reboot of the saga. Bower’s most recent appearance on TV was as the villain, Vecna in Stranger Things. Although he didn’t have a lot of lines in the Twilight movies, he was still captivating as a vampire stuck in time. Did you know he could have played Edward Cullen in the original movies? The team was interested in him reading for Edward, but Bower couldn’t attend the audition. He has proven he can lead a series with Camelot and play a good guy with conflicted feelings. But fans could get lucky this time round if he accepts to take another stab at the role in the Lionsgate TV series.
