7 Best Movie Trailers From the 2024 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is undeniably a massive event in American culture. The iconic event attracts millions of viewers each year for its thrilling sports action, star-studded half-time performances, and highly-anticipated commercials. However, the excitement surrounding the sporting event extends beyond just football enthusiasts, as it has also become a major event for movie fans.
Each year, the Super Bowl serves as a platform for upcoming movies to generate buzz and capture the attention of audiences by premiering teaser trailers during its ad-breaks. Movie studios take advantage of the massive viewership of the Super Bowl to showcase snippets of their highly-anticipated films, creating a wave of excitement and anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the release of these blockbuster pictures. In 2024, an enthralling array of teaser trailers hit our screens, showcasing an exciting year to come. So, here are the top 7 Super Bowl movie trailers from 2024.
The Fall Guy
Right off the back of the glaring success of Barbie (which was the biggest movie of 2023), Ryan Gosling is gearing up to deliver another blockbuster hit with The Fall Guy. From renowned action director David Leitch (Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde), the movie follows Colt Seavers (Gosling), a stuntman who left the risky business a year earlier to focus on his deteriorating mental health. However, he is drafted back into stunt work when the star of a huge budget studio movie mysteriously vanishes.
Although the TV spot released amongst the Super Bowl movie trailers was merely a teaser, it packs one heck of a punch in just over a minute. The Fall Guy will hit theaters on March 1, 2024. Alongside Gosling is a stellar supporting cast including Oscar-nominee Emily Blunt, Teresa Palmer, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Out of all of Super Bowl movie trailers in 2024, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was of full-length as supposed to a teaser or TV spot. To that, we get a major glimpse as to what’s in store come May 10, 2024. Since the franchise first hit movie theaters in 1968, the Planet of the Apes concept has been serialised, re-booted and revamped a number of times. In 2024, Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) will breathe fresh life into the universe.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place years the reign of Caesar. The narrative centres on a young ape who embarks on a journey that challenges everything he has been taught about the past and forces him to make decisions that could affect the future of both apes and humans. Freya Allan will take the lead role in the film and will be joined by William H. Macy, Owen Teague, and many other rising Hollywood stars.
Twisters
The original Twister from Jan de Bont stormed the box office in 1996, earning over $495 million against a budget of $92 million. After its cinematic release, it continued to build momentum after becoming one of the first movies ever released on DVD. To that, it became one of the most popular disaster movies of all time, inspiring countless movies in the genre thereafter. Despite talks of a sequel circling Hollywood for quite some time, it started to seem like it was never going to happen. However, Twisters featured amongst the Super Bowl movie trailers in 2024, and it’s safe to say it looks like it will be worth the wait. Sadly, original star Bill Paxton passed away in 2017, and despite initial rumours, Helen Hunt will not reprise her role.
Although it is disheartening that Hunt will not return for the sequel, the trailer showcased that her character has been honoured, as well as Paxton’s. In the original 1996 blockbuster, Dorothy (Hunt) was crafting trailblazing technology alongside her husband (played by Paxton). In the upcoming Twisters, the groundbreaking science that Bill and Jo once pioneered has evolved into advanced storm-hunting technology. This cutting-edge technology is now utilized to collect essential data that could potentially lead to groundbreaking discoveries in the field. Twisters is scheduled for release on July 19, 2024.
Kung Fu Panda 4
Amongst the Super Bowl movie trailers in 2024, the TV spot for Kung Fu Panda 4 was the most exciting for kids. However, as proven with the previous entries, the Kung Fu Panda movies have proven to be fit for the entire family, and this instalment looks no different. In Kung Fu Panda 4, Jack Black‘s Po faces a new challenge. The premise will follow Po as he attempts to locate and train a new Dragon Warrior after being chosen to lead the Valley of Peace’s spiritual forces. However, all the while, a malicious sorceress plots to bring back to life every master villain that Po has defeated and banished to the afterlife. Kung Fu Panda 4 is scheduled for release on March 8, 2024.
Deadpool & Wolverine
The first Deadpool 3 trailer dropped during the 2024 Super Bowl. After a brief 30 second teaser, movie lovers were then treated with a full-length trailer online, which Ryan Reynolds posted to his official YouTube account. What was most exciting about the trailer was the unveiling of its title – Deadpool & Wolverine. Although he is only seen briefly, it’s now clear that Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine will feature heavy in the movie, seeing as his name is in the title. The movie will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.
Wicked
Wicked is a massively hyped 2024 release for a number of reasons. The first being that the film will mark Ariana Grande‘s first foray into acting. The second reason is the fact that is a long-awaited continuation of The Wizard of Oz universe. However, the movie is much more of an origin story, set before the events of The Wizard of Oz. From the official teaser trailer, we catch a glimpse of Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo) first encounter as they attend the same school. From here, the two set out on a voyage that will shape their eternal bond. Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh join the star-studded cast. Wicked will land in movie theaters on November 24, 2025. Furthermore, Wicked: Part Two will hit theaters exactly a year later.
Imaginary
Out of all of the Super Bowl movie trailers in 2024, the Imaginary TV spot was undeniably the creepiest. Although a full-length trailer had already dropped a few weeks prior to the Super Bowl, this teaser offered fresh insights into the story and was layered with a haunting soundtrack. This anticipated horror movie of 2024 tells the story of a woman who returns home after many years only to face the wrath of her childhood teddy bear who is bitter that she ever left. While it may sound rather tongue-in-cheek, the trailer suggests that it will harbour a much more sinister tone. Imaginary will hit movie theaters on March 8, 2024. How about the other 2024 horror movies that have gained massive momentum? Read about the most anticipated horror movies here.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!