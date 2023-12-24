3 Must-See Movies Starring The Witcher star Freya Allan

Fans of The Witcher have been captivated by Freya Allan’s portrayal of Ciri, but there’s more to this talented actress’s career. Today, we’re shining a spotlight on Allan’s filmography beyond the mystical lands of the Continent. Let’s delve into three must-see movies that showcase the versatility of this rising star.
Discovering a Young Assassin in Gunpowder Milkshake
In the action-packed world of Gunpowder Milkshake (2021), Freya Allan plays the younger version of Karen Gillan’s character, Sam. This film is not your average action flick; it has a heart and a cast that includes powerhouses like Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett.
Fifteen years ago, 12-year-old Sam learned — in the worst possible way — that her mother Scarlet worked as an assassin for The Firm, giving us a glimpse into Allan’s character’s traumatic past. Her performance as Sam adds depth to the narrative, making it clear why her loyalty to The Firm is so complicated.
The movie stands out with its unique characters and stylized action, contrasting with darker films like John Wick. Allan’s portrayal contributes significantly to this tone, especially when
Sam’s loyalty to The Firm evaporates; we see the shift in Gillan’s gaze, which traces back to the pivotal moments experienced by young Sam.
The Third Day Brings a Mysterious Presence
The Third Day (2020) offers a different kind of intensity. In this HBO/Sky limited series, Allan steps into the role of Kali, opposite Jude Law. Her character unfolds over five episodes, bringing a layer of intrigue and complexity to the series.
Allan will be seen opposite Jude Law, which speaks volumes about the caliber of her performance in a show produced by heavyweights like Sky Studios and Plan B.
Her character development is one of the series’ highlights, showcasing Allan’s ability to convey subtle emotional shifts and captivate audiences with her on-screen presence.
A Heartwarming Tale with The Christmas Tree
Moving away from action and suspense, The Christmas Tree (2019) presents a different facet of Allan’s acting prowess. In this short film, she delivers a performance that tugs at the heartstrings, contributing to a narrative that resonates with warmth and holiday spirit. Her role in this film may not be as widely recognized as her part in The Witcher, but it certainly adds to her repertoire as an actress capable of diverse roles.
Allan’s participation in projects like The Christmas Tree underscores her commitment to exploring different genres and characters, further establishing her as a versatile artist worth following.
In conclusion, Freya Allan has proven that she can step beyond the magical realm of The Witcher into various cinematic worlds with ease. Whether she’s portraying a young assassin, a mysterious island dweller, or bringing holiday joy, Allan brings depth and nuance to every role. These three projects are just a glimpse into her growing filmography that promises even more captivating performances in the future.
