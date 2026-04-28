Street Fighter Cast: Meet the Actors Who Breathe Life Into These Iconic Video Game Characters

The Street Fighter cast already looks like a dream roster for longtime fans of the legendary Capcom fighting game franchise. The Street Fighter cast works because it mirrors the global diversity and personality of the games themselves. Although confirmed as a reboot, the 2026 Street Fighter is the fourth live-action adaptation of the hit video game. As such, expectations are high for its October 16, 2026, premiere.
The 2026 Street Fighter plot centers on iconic rivals Ryu and Ken Masters as they reunite for the World Warrior Tournament after Chun-Li recruits them to confront a dangerous conspiracy. To breathe life into three iconic characters, the Street Fighter cast blends performers who bring physical credibility, action experience, and strong fan followings. WWE champions, MMA fighters, Bollywood action stars, and Hollywood veterans stand side by side in a lineup that mirrors the global spirit of the games. For gamers who grew up yelling “Hadouken!” at CRT televisions, this lineup feels like a love letter.
Andrew Koji as Ryu
British actor and martial artist Andrew Koji joins the short but growing list of actors to portray Ryu in a live-action project. His character is the disciplined martial artist who defines Street Fighter’s core identity. Koji built a reputation for intense action performances in projects like Warrior and Snake Eyes, so fans expect convincing fight choreography instead of quick cuts and stunt doubles. While not yet a household name, TV and film audiences might recognize Koji for his roles in Bullet Train, Boy Kills World, or his most recent TV project, Gangs of London.
Noah Centineo as Ken Masters
American actor Noah Centineo joins the Street Fighter cast, portraying the legendary Ken Masters, Ryu’s fiery rival and closest friend. Ken brings charisma, speed, and flash to every fight, making him a fan favorite since his introduction in the 1987 game, in both competitive and casual play. Noah Centineo’s energetic personality suits Ken’s confident style and showman attitude. While he built his fame through romantic comedies like the To All the Boys franchise and superhero roles, Centineo now faces a different challenge: convincing gamers he can throw a believable Shoryuken. Centineo recently starred in Netflix’s spy-adventure series The Recruit and the 2026 drama Union County.
Callina Liang as Chun-Li
Canadian actress Callina Liang also joins the Street Fighter cast, portraying Chun-Li. The character is the franchise’s first playable female character and one of gaming’s most iconic heroines. Chun-Li drives the film’s plot because she recruits Ryu and Ken for the World Warrior Tournament. The role positions her as both strategist and fighter, which matches her reputation in the games as an Interpol agent determined to bring justice.
Chun-Li’s legacy stretches across decades of fighting game history, so casting her required precision. Callina Liang faces enormous expectations because Chun-Li stands among gaming’s most recognizable characters. Although her career is relatively young, Liang’s previous projects attest to the talent she brings to the character. The actress is known for her roles in Tell Me Everything, Bad Genius, and Steven Soderbergh’s film, Presence.
Jason Momoa as Blanka
Jason Momoa takes on Blanka, the feral jungle warrior known for electric attacks and wild hair. Blanka stands out as one of the franchise’s strangest yet most beloved fighters, so casting a physically imposing actor made perfect sense. Momoa’s size and intensity naturally match the character’s primal energy.
Blanka may look monstrous, but longtime players know he also carries emotional depth and humanity. Momoa excels at balancing brute strength with vulnerability, which gives him an advantage in portraying the character. His casting also adds star power to the Street Fighter cast. Jason Momoa’s recent role choices have shown his willingness to push boundaries.
David Dastmalchian as M. Bison
David Dastmalchian is no stranger to the superhero genre. It comes as no surprise that he was included as part of the Street Fighter cast. Dastmalchian steps into the boots of M. Bison, the franchise’s ultimate villain and mastermind behind countless conflicts. Bison represents the central threat in many Street Fighter storylines, and the film’s conspiracy plot strongly hints that he orchestrates the tournament chaos.
Dastmalchian built a reputation for eccentric, intense performances in films like The Dark Knight and The Suicide Squad. Those roles prove he can handle theatrical villains who command attention. Since M. Bison requires both menace and flair, casting a character actor instead of a generic tough guy shows smart creative thinking.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson also joins the Street Fighter cast as Balrog, the ruthless boxer inspired by real-life prizefighters. For true fans of the video game, since Balrog fights with pure aggression, 50 Cent feels like a welcome addition to the cast. Since he has already built a strong acting résumé across film and television, his casting is more than stunt publicity. Unarguably, 50 Cent’s portrayal of the character is one of the film’s most anticipated performances.
Roman Reigns as Akuma
Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i joins the Street Fighter cast as Akuma, the terrifying warrior consumed by dark power. Akuma stands among the most feared characters in the franchise, thanks to his brutal fighting style and intimidating aura. His presence usually signals chaos, destruction, and high-stakes battles.
Roman Reigns brings natural intensity and imposing stature that fit Akuma’s presence perfectly. Wrestling fans already view him as a dominant force, so translating that aura to film feels natural. Reigns’ casting suggests the filmmakers want this character to feel larger-than-life.
Cody Rhodes as Guile
Professional wrestler Cody Rhodes portrays Guile, the military hero famous for his flat-top haircut and Sonic Boom attack. Guile ranks among the most recognizable characters in the franchise, so casting a real combat athlete adds authenticity. Since his acting debut in 2010, Cody Rhodes has demonstrated his talent in a few roles across film and television.
Other Supporting Street Fighter Cast Members
- Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki
- Hirooki Goto as E. Honda
- Orville Peck as Vega
- Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim
- Olivier Richters as Zangief
- Alexander Volkanovski as Joe
- Mel Jarnson as Cammy
- Rayna Vallandingham as Juli
- Eric André as Don Sauvage
- Kyle Mooney as Marvin
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