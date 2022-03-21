10 Things You Didn’t Know about Steve Price

Steve Price might not be a household name, but is going to be. He’s sitting alongside some very famous faces – including two famous actors and actresses as well as a former professional football player – and he is judging people who build domino creations for fun. The show is called Domino Masters, and he is a judge. He’s also one of the most famous domino masters himself, and he has been doing this a long time. He is the only real expert on the new panel, but he is also creating quite a reputation for himself on television. He knows what he is talking about, though, so he is the guy to listen to. Here is everything you did not know about the man who is going to help someone win $100k.
1. He is in His 20s
At the moment Price is only 27. He’s from Canton, Ohio, and that is where he grew up and learned to do what he does for a living. He might seem a little young to do what he is doing right now, but he’s such a talent that age really does not matter.
2. He Has a Unique Career
His career is not something that many people can call their own. After all, the market for making things and causing them to have a chain reaction fall that is amazing is not a huge one. However, he’s managed to master it and make it his own, so it works for him. Now he gets to work beside the likes of Eric Stonestreet, the man we all spent 11 years laughing with on Modern Family. It’s not a bad job if you can get it.
3. He Believes in The Zone
What is the zone? Well, anyone who does anything well knows that the zone is where you go when you need to concentrate and keep everyone out of your mind and off your back. He gets into the zone, tunes out the world, and does what he needs to do regularly.
4. He is Constantly Compared to Someone Else Famous
When he’s compared to someone famous, it is not because he looks or sounds like someone famous. It’s because he behaves like someone famous. He’s considered the most difficult judge on the show as far as his criticism is concerned. This has caused people to call him Simon Cowell, and he is not mad about it.
5. He is Opinionated
He doesn’t keep his opinion to himself, and it is not because he is upset or horrified by others. He simply knows what the best of the best in this business can do because it is his business, and he makes sure that the people he is critiquing are aware that they can do better, dream bigger, and make more things happen. He simply wants to see them improve.
6. He Started Young
Thirteen, after all, is still young. Most kids that age have no idea what they are into and what they might do with their lives, and most of them certainly don’t start a hobby that will become their future at 13. Price did, though.
7. His Parents Supported Him
At the age of 13, he was already watching online videos to learn this art. He wasn’t just a kid who had fun with it in his room or on the dining room table, either. He was so good that his own parents realized he needed more space for his art. That’s when they gave him the use of their basement for his hobby.
8. He is a Former Reality Star
He made his first appearance on television nearly a decade ago when he was still a teen. He was on “America’s Got Talent,” and he was quite good. He performed under the name Sprice, and he really did make things happen enough to get to work with people such as Heidi Klum.
9. He is an Engineer
Are we surprised that this is his chosen career given that he is an engineer? He is educated in making things work this way. He is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he obtained his degree in mechanical engineering.
10. He is Breaking Records
He is slated to make an appearance in Detroit soon where he will build the world’s largest domino wall. It will feature more than 100k dominos, and it will be a world-record-breaking attempt if he can make it work. We have a feeling he can make it work.