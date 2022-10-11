10 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Scrubs’

Scrubs is one of those TV shows that just hits different. It’s so hilarious, relatable, and creative that we keep coming back for more. This evergreen comedy aired its last episode back in 2010, but we keep rewatching it and laughing off our worries. So, if you’re a fellow Scrubs fan, you’re definitely going to want to know these 10 fun facts about the show.
1. Zach Braff and Donald Faison Are Best Friends in Real Life
J.D. and Turk (played by phenomenal Zach Braff and Donald Faison) are two of the most beloved TV characters. Their friendship on the show felt so real and genuine, and it was one of the reasons why the world fell in love with this show.
If you’ve ever wondered how these two actors kept their dynamic so authentic and close, this might answer your question: Zach and Donald are actually besties in real life. As a matter of fact, Donald had his wedding ceremony in Zach’s own backyard. Friendship goals, right?
2. Janitor Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Series Regular
Janitor (played by Neil Flynn) is one of the most hilarious characters on Scrubs. But did you know that he wasn’t originally planned to be a regular on the show? As a matter of fact, he was supposed to only appear in the pilot episode as an unproductive custodian at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Because Neil Flynn was so good in his role, the show’s creators decided to keep him as the notorious janitor who’s constantly plotting to annoy J.D. Keeping him was definitely a good call because Janitor’s pranks crack us up to this day.
3. Christa Miller Is Married to the Show’s Creator
Christa Miller, a.k.a. Jordan Sullivan, is actually the show creator’s wife in real life. According to Bill Lawrence, his wife is nothing like the character she portrays on the show. But this makes it even funnier because she’s so annoying as Dr.Cox’s wife on Scrubs.
4. Zach Braff and Donald Faison Have a Podcast Together
Another interesting fact about Scrubs is that Zach and Donald now have a podcast together. It’s called ‘Fake Doctors, Real Friends.’ The two pals and co-stars meet every week to relive the show’s best moments together and share with us some fun facts about it. So, if you want to learn more about them, give this podcast a try.
5. Ted’s Band Is a Real-Life Musical Group
Remember Ted and his unforgettable band, The Worthless Peons? Well, believe it or not, this band is actually a real-life acapella group known off-camera as The Blanks.
6. Janitor’s Real Name Is Glen Matthews
All this talk about the Janitor, but what is his real name? Well, in the last episode of the comedy series, it is revealed that his actual name is Glen Matthews, which is such a normal-person name for such an unusual character.
7. Neil Flynn Improvised Most of His Lines on Scrubs
One of the best things about the Janitor is that most of his lines were actually improvised and created on the spot. It’s probably the main reason why they’re so funny and entertaining.
8. Sacred Heart Used to Be a Real Hospital
Another reason why Scrubs has such a genuine feel is that it was filmed in a real hospital. Sacred Heart Hospital is actually named North Hollywood Medical Center (Medical Center of North Hollywood), and it operated from 1952 to 1998.
9. Scrubs’ Medical Cases Were Approved by Real Doctors
Even though it follows a group of doctors, Scrubs is, above all, a comedy show. However, when it comes to medical cases and diseases, it’s important to remain as close to reality as possible. That’s why the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, employed real doctors to help out with balancing reality and entertainment. The writers of the show also got their inspiration from the medical team supporting the show, adding a touch of their imagination to the mix.
10. Scrubs Cast Made an Appearance on Cougar Town Credits
Can’t get enough of Scrubs? Here’s some good news for you. The Scrubs cast actually had an epic reunion during Cougar Town credits. Since Cougar Town is another Bill Lawrence show, he probably couldn’t help himself but include some of the most beloved characters in it. As you already know, his wife, Christa Miller, is a series regular already, so why not add Ted, J.D., Bob Kelso, and others to it as well?