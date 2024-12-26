‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ Defeats ‘Lion King’ Prequel At the Weekend Box Office

by

The weekend box office results are in and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is ruling over the domestic charts! The third film in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise was released on December 20, 2024 and earned $62 million from 3,761 theatres across North America over the three-day opening weekend. Despite premiering on the same date, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King had a much slower start. The Lion King prequel debuted with $35 million domestically. 

Despite early predictions, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 exceeded expectations and opened higher than the first film in the franchise, which debuted at $58 million. However, the threequel remains slightly behind the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) which set the series record at $72.1 million. On the other hand, Mufasa: The Lion King has earned $87.2 million overseas, with its global collection going up to $122 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3, however, hasn’t hit international theaters yet and is set to open overseas on December 25, 2024. 

While it remains to be seen which film wil emerge as the winner internationally, Disney has a lot to celebrate. With the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney has crossed the $5 billion mark in global ticket sales in 2024. This makes Disney the first studio to do so since before the Covid-19 pandemic and also marks the sixth time Disney has hit this milestone since 2010.

Rank Movie Title Days in Theaters Distributor Weekend Gross Domestic Box Office International Box Office Global Box Office
1 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 3 Paramount Pictures $62,000,000 $62,000,000 $1,377,470 $63,377,470
2 Mufasa: The Lion King 3 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures $35,000,000 $35,000,000 $87,200,000 $122,200,000
3 Wicked 31 Universal Pictures $13,500,000 $383,915,875 $187,394,000 $571,309,875
4 Moana 2 26 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures $13,100,000 $359,068,328 $431,100,000 $790,168,328
5 Homestead 3 Angel Studios $6,066,710 $6,066,710 Not yet available $6,066,710
6 Gladiator II 31 Paramount Pictures $4,450,000 $153,937,987 $252,600,000 $406,537,987
7 Kraven: The Hunter 10 Sony Pictures Releasing $3,100,000 $17,434,701 $25,400,000 $42,834,701
8 The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 10 Warner Bros. $1,270,000 $7,370,171
$8,000,000
 $15,370,171
9 The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 49 Lionsgate $825,000 $38,454,951 $200,759 $38,655,710
10 Red One 38 Amazon MGM Studios $416,000 $94,332,934 $86,600,000 $180,932,934

Jim Carrey Talks About Playing Two Characters in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sees Ben Schwartz reprising his role as the voice of Sonic, while Idris Elba joins him as Knuckles along with Colleen O’Shaughnessey taking on the role of Tails. The story follows Sonic, Tails and Knuckles going up against the mysterious hedgehog Shadow, voiced by Keany Reeves. Hollywood veteran Jim Carrey delivers a powerful dual performance in the film as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and his grandfather and Shadow’s creator, Gerald Robotnik. 

While speaking with Screen Rant Plus, Carrey opened up about how difficult it was for him to play two roles in the film. Carrey joined the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with its first film back in 2020. He then reprised his role for the 2022 sequel. However, the third installment was the most challenging for him. According to the actor, Gerald comes from a tougher generation than Ivo, and he really wanted to make sure that came through in his acting. 

While talking about the technical aspect of filming, Carrey revealed that the physical act of performing a scene with his own self wasn’t easy. He revealed that he had an actor named Brendan Murphy working with him to perform the other part for reference. “It was technically very difficult,” admitted Carrey. He added that while acting with Murphy, he was actually reacting to his own voice coming from the speakers, which was pretty disorienting. However, despite all that, Carrey revealed that he had a fantastic time on set and finds the overall Sonic lore extremely fascinating. 

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters across North America. Paramount is currently developing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 which is set for release in 2027. 

Sonic the Hedgehog poster Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)
Cast Ben Schwartz (voice of Sonic), Idris Elba (voice of Knuckles), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (voice of Tails), James Marsden, Tika Sumpter
Release Date December 20, 2024
Stream On Not yet available for streaming; theatrical release only
Directed by Jeff Fowler
Produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno
Based On Sonic the Hedgehog video game series by Sega
Plot Summary Sonic teams up with Tails and Knuckles to stop a new villain threatening their world while navigating personal challenges.
Musical Elements Score by Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL); includes high-energy themes aligned with the Sonic franchise.
Current Status Released in theaters on December 20, 2024; box office leader during its opening weekend.
Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
The Hilarious Truth About Buzz’s Girlfriend from Home Alone
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2021
Will You Be Watching James Franco’s “High School Lover” on Lifetime?
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2017
The Top 20 Hockey Scenes in Movie History
3 min read
May, 17, 2018
Five Horror Movies That Actually Became Real
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2017
Justice League Unites in Infinity War-Style Fan Trailer
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2018
Ricky
The Five Best Morris Chestnut Movies of His Career
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.