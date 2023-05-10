Home
7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Mentalist’s Simon Baker

6 mins ago
Simon Baker is one of Hollywood’s successful Australian-born actors. Baker was born Simon Lucas Baker in Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, on July 30, 1969. Although Baker is famous for his performance on television, he has starred in more films than television productions.

Baker embodied the character of Patrick Jane in the CBS TV drama The Mentalist. The role became Baker’s most iconic role on television. At one point in 2008, Baker reportedly earned $350,000 per episode. Here are 7 things you didn’t know about The Mentalist‘s Simon Baker.

1. The TV Shows You Know Simon Baker From

Simon Baker as Patrick Jane in The Mentalist

Simon Baker became famous for his first main cast role on television. Baker played Nicholas Fallin in the CBS drama The Guardian. His character was a lawyer on community service for drug-related crimes. Baker’s character was the show’s main protagonist. The show aired from September 25, 2001, to May 4, 2004.

Four years later, in 2008, Baker was cast in what became his most memorable role as Patrick Jane. Baker starred alongside Robin Tunney, who played Detective Teresa Lisbon. The series had 151 episodes spread across 7 seasons.

2. Simon Baker’s First Experiences Of Acting

Simon Baker as Constable Sam Farrell in E Street

Simon Baker didn’t exactly have a passion for acting growing up. He was an avid surfer and enjoyed surfing with his friends. Although he wasn’t opposed to the idea of being an actor, Baker stumbled upon the profession by chance. Baker’s first acting role was in a commercial. Baker’s friend asked him to accompany him for an audition for a role in a commercial. While waiting for his friend, Baker was also encouraged to audition for the role. Surprisingly, Baker was chosen for the role.

3. Simon Baker’s Television Debut

Simon Baker in E Street

Baker began his acting career in Australia. Besides his appearance in commercials, Baker made his first on-screen appearance on television in the Australian TV soap opera E Street. Baker appeared as Constable Sam Farrell on the show from 1992 to 1993. Baker also appeared in the Australian series A Country Practice (1993) and GP (1993).

4. Movies Simon Baker Was In

Simon Baker in Limbo (2023)

Simon Baker won the Logie Award for Most Popular New Talent in 1993. Sometime in the mid-90s, Baker relocated to the United States. Baker landed his first role in a film almost immediately. Baker was cast as Matt Reynolds in Curtis Hanson’s neo-noir crime film L.A. Confidential. However, Baker is credited as Simon Baker Denny.

Baker played Max Rourke in The Ring Two (2005) and Riley Denbo in the post-apocalyptic horror film Land of the Dead. In 2006, Baker played Christian Thompson in David Frankel’s box office hit The Devil Wears Prada. Baker recently starred in the Australian independent mystery-crime movie Limbo (2023). Baker played the movie’s protagonist, Detective Travis Hurley. Limbo was released on February 23, 2023.

5. Simon Baker Isn’t The Only Actor In The Family

Simon Baker and wife Rebecca Rigg in The Mentalist

Simon Baker is married to Rebecca Rigg. Rigg is an Australian actress who has made notable appearances in several high-rated American film and television productions. The couple have three children, a daughter Stella and two sons, Claude and Harry. Stella takes after her parents and has a career as a professional actor. Stella played the titular character in The CW drama series The Republic of Sarah. Interestingly, Baker has starred alongside his wife, daughter, and son in different episodes of The Mentalist. Rigg appeared in a 2009 episode, Claude in 2012, and Stella in 2014.

6. Simon Baker Has Received A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Simon Baker in The Mentalist

Simon Baker was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 14, 2013. Baker was honored with the 2,460th Star by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. He was honored in the television category for his contribution to the industry. Baker’s Star is located at 6352 Hollywood Boulevard.

7. The Nominations & Awards Simon Baker Has Received

Simon Baker in The Guardian

Simon Baker’s first major award nomination and win was at the 1993 Logie Awards for Most Popular New Talent. The award was given for his performance on E Street. In 2002, Baker received his first Golden Globe nomination for his work on The Guardian for Best Actor – Television Series Drama. He received his next Golden Globe nomination in 2009 in the same category for his performance in The Mentalist. Baker has also been nominated at the People’s Choice, Emmy, and SAG Awards. Simon Baker has been honored for his work in Australian television, as well as in Hollywood.

About The Author

Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

