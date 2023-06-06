Best Shows to Watch If You Loved Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has gained a massive fan following. It’s primarily due to the fact that it is a spin-off prequel to the famous series, Bridgerton. As the name indicates, this limited series focuses on Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George III and her rise to power. The series is loosely based on historic events and has been praised for its beautiful sets, lavish costumes, and brilliant performances. So, it’s only natural that viewers would want more shows like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
While Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story showcased the glamor and intrigue of 18th-century England, there are tons of remarkable period dramas that explore different eras. Since Netflix’s Queen Charlotte was a quick treat, you deserve to satisfy yourself with other period dramas. Let’s take a look at some shows like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
1. Bridgerton
As far as shows like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story go, nothing quite hits the nail on the head like Bridgerton. This is because both shows are set in the Regency era and share some common characters. Plus, both of them explore concepts like love, power, loss, and betrayal.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story focuses more on the political responsibilities that come with being in the royal family. Meanwhile, Bridgerton is more inclined towards romance. It follows the lives of the Bridgerton family, a wealthy and powerful clan in Regency-era London. The series has two seasons, with Season 1 focusing on Daphne Bridgerton – the eldest daughter of the family. Season 2 delves into the life of Anthony Bridgerton – the eldest son.
2. The Crown
The British royal family has always made its way to the headlines. Whether it’s about Princess Diana’s death, Prince Harry’s marriage, or other official matters. To depict the intricacies, responsibilities, and challenges of being a part of the British royal family, Netflix created The Crown. The series started with the death of King George VI, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, and her marriage to Prince Philip.
The following seasons focus on the death of Princess Diana, Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla Parker, and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. The show has been a major hit as it has won numerous awards, including Golden Globes and Emmys. Altogether, it’s a must-watch for the lovers of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – or British history enthusiasts.
3. The Royals
The Royals is an American television series with a total of four seasons and 40 episodes. It’s set in the contemporary world and explores the lives of a fictional royal family. The series offers a mix of drama, romance, and political interest. So the fans of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will get another glimpse of the royal intricacies.
4. Victoria
Just like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Victoria also follows the story of a Queen – Queen Victoria. The series has only 25 episodes where the reign of Queen Victoria is explored. The series was created by Daisy Goodwin, stars Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria and Tom Hughes as Prince Albert – Queen Victoria’s husband.
5. Reign
Reign is also a TV show about the British monarchy that aired on The CW from 2013 to 2017. The series has four seasons and 78 episodes and has been produced by big names in Hollywood – Warner Bros and CBS Television Studios. Reign stars Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots, and Toby Regno as Francis II of France.
The series starts in 1557 when Mary, Queen of Scots, is awaiting her marriage to the future King Francis II of France. Throughout the series, Mary faces many problems in terms of her personal and political life. However, she remains strong and resilient in making decisions that would protect her people.
6. Outlander
Outlander is a period drama that’s based on a novel series and has six seasons and 75 episodes. The series follows the story of Claire Randall, a former World War II nurse who was transported back to the era of 1743. There, she falls in love with a Scottish warrior, Jamie Fraser.
7. War & Peace
War & Peace is also a short series like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as it only has six episodes. However, the show has gained popularity among period drama lovers. Plus, it has been aired on BBC One, A&E, History Channel, and more.
War & Peace is a TV adaptation of a novel written by a Russian author. The series is set during the time of the Napoleonic Wars and follows the lives of several Russian families. Even though it’s a short series, it delves deeply into the complex relationships and struggles of its characters.