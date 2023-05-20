Alert: Contains several Spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
The 6-episode limited series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has helped shed light on several unanswered questions in the Bridgerton series. Queen Charlotte was created and released as a stand-alone spin-off of Bridgerton, with a significant part of the series’ plot acting as a prequel to the main series. Although based on the younger life of Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte also factored in the origins of other significant characters in Bridgerton.
Queen Charlotte‘s two timelines became a perfect description of when the past meets/connects to the present. While it gave audiences a deeper understanding of important characters (who they were and why they turned out to be who they are), several emerging plots from the present-day timeline could influence Bridgerton season 3. Here is every Queen Charlotte plot that could change Bridgerton season 3 dynamics.
Queen Charlotte and King George III
As the main protagonist of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, audiences were taken back 52 years before the events of Bridgerton season 1 and saw the Queen go from being Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz to Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland. In the Bridgerton timeline, Queen Charlotte easily gave off a no-nonsense, imperious, self-righteous personality, who seemed to anticipate news of the King’s death. Yet, it is now evident only a few love in all the Ton and the United Kingdom can compare to the selfless love the Queen has for King George III.
Intentionally or otherwise, the Queen’s relationship with King George III will change significantly in Bridgerton season 3. As shown in the concluding scene of Queen Charlotte, the birth of their new grandchild rekindled the affection Queen Charlotte has for the King. This should, ultimately, give the King more screen time in the upcoming seasons. Even in old age, Queen Charlotte has shown she alone can tame the King’s ramblings.
Queen Charlotte’s Large Family
Although the main plot for the present-day timeline in Queen Charlotte focused on Queen Charlotte’s desperate need for a grandchild, audiences couldn’t help but notice the Queen has an exceptionally large family. Unless there was previous historical knowledge of Queen Charlotte’s life or Julia Quinn’s novels (from which Bridgerton is adapted), there isn’t any significant reference to her large family in Bridgerton seasons 1 & 2.
Audiences will be itching to know the whereabouts of Queen Charlotte’s children, especially Edward and his wife, Victoria. They will be parents to a significant character in the history of Great Britain. It’s also surprising Queen Charlotte never used her matchmaking skills on her children in the Bridgerton series. Hopefully, as she has successfully matchmade her two sons in Queen Charlotte, she will continue the same in Bridgerton.
Brimsley’s Love Life
While there wasn’t any doubt about Brimsley’s loyalty in the Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte showed viewers how the Queen and her secretary’s bond forged over the years. Brimsley was one of the characters in Queen Charlotte whom audiences were mostly sympathetic towards. Brimsley’s Love interest, Reynolds, was the secretary to King George III. Although their relationship was forbidden at the time, Brimsley and Reynolds snuck through the covers of night, evading palace gossip to ensure their love survived. However, Reynolds’s character is obviously missing in Bridgerton‘s timeline.
Reynolds’s absence in the Bridgerton canon raises several questions. It is one plot viewers expect to get closure on and could potentially change the events of Bridgerton season 3. Even Queen Charlotte was surprised to know Brimsley never married or pursued a relationship. Future Bridgerton seasons may see Brimsley in a new affair, with or without the Queen’s knowledge.
Lady Danbury And Viscountess Violet Bridgerton
Besides Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Viscountess Violet Bridgerton are the two most important female high-ranking members of the Ton in Bridgerton. Although not age mates, both share a bond of mutual respect and understanding. Agatha, known to all in Bridgerton as Lady Danbury, hides a secret whose revelation could shatter the foundation of her relationship with Violet Bridgerton.
Although Lady Danbury evades the conversation of how she got her hat, Violet Bridgerton is certain Agatha was her father’s mistress. Moreso, Violet contributed to the design of this particular hat. While it’s unclear if the revelation will strain their relationship, Bridgerton season 3 will have to address Violet’s suspicions.
Viscountess Violet Bridgerton’s Blooming Garden
One of the most captivating scenes in Queen Charlotte is Violet revealing her sexual urges to Lady Danbury. Surprised but honored, Lady Danbury helps put Violet at ease, letting her know her emotions are real and valid. In a later scene, Lady Danbury plants the idea of courting a lover to help with her “garden.” In Bridgerton season 3, viewers will expect to see the matriarch of the Bridgerton family take a chance at courting a lover. Thanks to the “Garden in Bloom” plot in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, for the first time in the Bridgerton timeline, Viscountess Violet Bridgerton could be the subject of a brewing scandal for Lady Whistledown’s gossip newsletters.
