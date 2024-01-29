With the film adaptation still in development hell, the Shatter Me book series is still the only way fans can connect with one of the best dystopian romantic thriller novels of the 2010s. Tahereh Mafi wrote the book series (all 11 of them). With the first book published on November 15, 2011, Tahereh Mafi released the series’ last book, Imagine Me, was released on March 31, 2020.
However, the Shatter Me book series also comprises five novellas, which helps connect the plots in the main books from the perspective of the series’ main characters. With two additional book compilations of two novellas each, the Shatter Me book series can be confusing for a new reader. Here’s how to read the Shatter Me book series in the right order.
Shatter Me
As the first published and released book in the series, Shatter Me is the first book to read. In Shatter Me, readers are introduced to the series protagonist, Juliette Ferrars. The character is introduced after being incarcerated in an asylum. Juliette is imprisoned for accidentally killing a young boy. Juliette is no ordinary 17-year-old as she possesses supernatural abilities – a deadly touch. With her lethal touch, anyone who touches her skin dies. In an ideal world, Juliette might have felt unjustly punished, confined to prison for powers she did not wish upon herself nor can control.
However, in the dystopian world ruled by the Reestablishment, the world is falling apart, and a revolution is rising. Deeming Juliette’s superpowers as an instrument to crush the opposition, the Reestablishment offers her freedom. Juliette Ferrars must decide which part of history to belong to – be a weapon or warrior for revolution. The book is filled with several strikethrough texts, much like the title on the cover. The intention is to give readers an understanding of Juliette’s chaotic mind and a feeling of reading through her journal.
Destroy Me
Destroy Me is the first novella in the Shatter Me book series. Although still remaining as the series protagonist, in Destroy Me, the series point of view is written from Aaron Warner’s perspective. The 19-year-old Aaron Warner is introduced as the handsome leader of Sector 45 in the Reestablishment. Although attracted to Juliette, he’s more focused on using her (supernatural abilities) to help torture the opposition/rebels. To escape Warner the second time, Juliette is forced to seduce him and non-fatally shoots him to escape. Warner, in a rage and obsessed with Juliette, isn’t just dealing with Juliette’s betrayal and escape; two of his soldiers (Adam Kent and Kenji Kishimoto) are also working with Juliette.
Unravel Me
Unravel Me is the sequel to Tahereh Mafi’s Shatter Me book. Unravel Me is the third book in the series in the correct reading order. The novella begins right after Juliette escapes Aaron Warner. Along with Adam Kent, they discover the Rebellion. For once in her life, Juliette finds others with supernatural abilities like her. Although their powers may not be as deadly as hers, at least she has found others who understand how it feels to be different. She’s also concerned about why Aaron Warner was unaffected or killed after he touched her.
Fracture Me
In Fracture Me, the Shatter Me plot is told from Adam Kent’s point of view. First introduced in the first book as Juliette’s cellmate at the asylum. He’s later revealed to be one of Aaron Warner’s soldiers. Juliette and Adam seem to share a story from the past. However, neither acknowledged it in the first three books. After escaping Warner, Adam and Juliette briefly date but break up. In Fracture Me, Adam is still reeling from the breakup and preparing for the attack on the Reestablishment. There isn’t time to dwell on his feelings as the Rebellion, Omega Point, is about to strike the Reestablishment. Fracture Me is the second eBook novella in the Shatter Me book series. Tahereh Mafi later made a compilation book, Unite Me, that puts the first two novellas, Destroy Me and Fracture Me, into one.
Ignite Me
Putting readers back on Juliette’s point of view, Ignite Me introduces readers to Omega Point’s destruction. Their planned attack in Fracture Me didn’t go to plan. Juliette is devastated that everyone she knew or cared about is dead. Believing she’s alone in the world again, she’s forced to work with Aaron Warner. Warner promises Juliette he wants to save the world and help her with her powers. Although she seems to go along with Warner, Juliette still plots revenge to take down the Reestablishment.
Restore Me
Tahereh Mafi released Restore Me on March 6, 2018, as the fourth book in the Shatter Me series. With Warner by her side, Juliette has been promoted to Supreme Commander of North America. However, just when she believes she’s finally at peace, things begin to shake up again.
Shadow Me
Shadow Me is the third novella, which was released on March 5, 2019. The novella tells things from Kenji Kishimoto’s point of view. Kenji survived the attack on Omega and is now the leader of the Rebellion. The novella takes readers into Kenji’s past as well as having to deal with Juliette’s betrayal.
Defy Me
Even as Supreme Commander of North America, Juliette wants to use her position to do good in Defy Me. In the fifth book in the Shatter Me book series, Juliette is forced to question her place in the world after Aaron Warner reveals he knows things about her past and family. Acknowledging there’s more to her than she had been told to believe, Juliette doubts that being a weapon was truly all she was meant to be.
Reveal Me
The novella Reveal Me is set in the same time as Defy Me. Again, it focuses on Kenji Kishimoto’s point of view. Kenji is still healing from the betrayal but has to contend with someone from Juliette’s past. Although he and Juliette are on the opposite side of the war, he still hopes she finds peace with her past.
Imagine Me
Imagine Me is the last book in the Shatter Me book series. However, it is followed by a novella. Juliette finally knows who she is. This revelation brings Juliette full circle. More determined than ever before, Juliette knows the Reestablishment must pay for all its crimes. However, this is no easy journey, but the truth will guide her path.
Believe Me
Believe Me is the fifth novella and final book in the Shatter Me book series. Juliette and her friends have successfully brought down the Reestablishment. However, in a dystopian society, happily ever after isn’t more than a pipe dream. With their victory, Juliette has Aaron Warner by her side. Admittedly, she had loved him for a long time. However, as the new leader, Juliette struggles to pave a new way for society and balance her personal life. The Shatter Me book series is sure to leave readers with mixed emotions.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!