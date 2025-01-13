5 Best British TV Shows on Netflix

Back in the day, British TV shows rarely got the chance to cross the pond. While classics like Fawlty Towers and The Office gained an overseas cult following, many others slipped under the radar. For instance, Only Fools and Horses is considered a true gem in the UK, but very few Americans have even heard of it.
In today’s era, British TV shows can become just as popular as other shows. This is largely due to streaming sites like Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu. But today, we’ll focus on perhaps the most popular site of them all; Netflix. So, here’s our pick of the 5 best British TV shows that you can watch on Netflix right now.
5. Sex Education
Sex Education is a witty teen dramedy that debuted on Netflix in 2019 and ran for four seasons. The hit series centers on the students, staff, and parents of Moordale Secondary, particularly focusing on Asa Butterfield’s character, Otis, an awkward teenager who launches an underground sex therapy clinic at school. Drawing on the insights he has gained from his mother, Jean (played by Gillian Anderson), a professional sex therapist, Otis aims to assist his classmates in navigating their intimacy challenges. This British treasure marked a significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ movement, tackling diverse issues with sensitivity and humor. It also propelled Asa Butterfield into worldwide stardom, showcasing his ability to transition from a child actor to a leading man.
4. Derek
Derek served as the first series that saw Ricky Gervais venture out on his own after co-creating a string of popular British TV shows with Stephen Merchant. The story follows Gervais as the titular character, a man with learning difficulties who works at a retirement home alongside his friends Dougie (Karl Pilkington) and Hannah (Kerry Godliman). Derek spends his days looking after the old folks, but really he is much more their friend than their carer. Derek blends elements of slapstick, crude humor, and touching moments. This intertwining of themes makes for a touching show that sheds light on both the beauty and the heartbreaks that come with ageing.
Derek set the pace for Ricky Gervais‘ next project, After Life, another hit Netflix original that masterfully melded drama and comedy. Although After Life is perhaps the more popular of the two, Derek stands out for its undeniable charm. The series ran for two seasons and closed off with a critically acclaimed Christmas special in 2014, all of which are available to stream on Netflix right now.
3. The Crown
In terms of British TV shows, The Crown is perhaps as British as it can get. To UK audiences, this mega hit lifted the lid on the English monarchy, exploring backstories that have been long-forgotten. To audiences outside of the UK, the show rang out like a documentary of sorts, masterfully laying the ground work for audiences not in the know. The show begins with Queen Elizabeth II, initially portrayed by Claire Foy, followed by Olivia Colman, and then Imelda Staunton, as she navigates the whirlwind events of falling in love, marrying, and ascending to the throne. The series also explores the tumultuous and ultimately tragic marriage and divorce of her son, Charles, Prince of Wales, played by Dominic West, and Diana, Princess of Wales, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, highlighting the profound impact of these events on the royal family and the nation. The Crown swept up a staggering 24 Primetime Emmy wins since it first aired in 2016. All six seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.
2. Heartstopper
Heartstopper is a groundbreaking British TV series that beautifully captures the essence of queer coming-of-age experiences, drawing inspiration from the cherished graphic novels by Alice Oseman. The story centers on the tender romance between Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), set against the backdrop of a typical high school where friendships and relationships intertwine. As they navigate their feelings for each other, they are also surrounded by friends who are equally exploring love in all its forms. Infused with humor and heartfelt moments, Heartstopper not only celebrates the joy of young love but also emphasizes the importance of self-discovery and acceptance. The show was a hit from the outset with season one ranked number five on Netflix’s list of the most-watched English-language TV shows and season two recording 6.1 million total views in its first week. All three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.
1. The Gentlemen
After spending over two decades reeling out critically acclaimed crime movies, Guy Ritchie took his first step into television with the Netflix original series, The Gentlemen. The acclaimed series follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James) who unexpectedly inherits his family estate and the title of Duke of Halstead, surpassing his older brother, Frederick (Daniel Ings). However, he soon realizes that he has bitten off more than he can chew with the sprawling 15,000-acre estate, which is fraught with issues. Freddy struggles with a drug addiction and owes millions to dubious lenders, while Eddie uncovers unsettling truths about the estate’s financial situation.
Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, this series blends his signature sharp acid humor and action previously seen in his films. The show delves into a clever clash between British aristocrats and gangsters, revealing that they may share more in common than they initially assume. The Gentlemen spent two weeks at the top spot on Netflix and was quickly greenlit for a second season. The next season is expected to land on Netflix in 2026.
Read Next: Top 5 Crime Series to Watch After Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’
Follow Us