Shanola Hampton: 7 Things to Know About the ‘Found’ Actress

Actress Shanola Hampton‘s determination to succeed as an actress has seen her excel in roles in film and television. Like actors before her, Hampton began her career taking on minor roles before landing significant supporting roles. These days, she not only gets cast in lead roles but has also been credited as a producer and made her television directorial debut in 2021.
The Charleston, South Carolina-born actress is arguably one of the fastest-rising actresses in television. Although she has worked on the small and big screens, her most prominent and successful roles have been in television. Shanola Hampton, who is also the series producer, plays the lead role on the NBC procedural crime drama Found. Here’s more on Shanola Hampton and things you probably didn’t know about the actress.
Shanola Hampton Grew Up As A Pastor’s Kid
Shanola Hampton was born on May 27, 1977, to Gralin N. Hampton and Anne Hampton. She was born into a religious home, with her father being a pastor. As a pastor’s kid, Shanola Hampton was exposed to the world of performance at an early age. Unsurprisingly, she used to sing in her father’s church choir. She and her father have shared a close bond since she was young. He has always supported her acting career, sometimes showing up to filming locations for support.
She Lost Her Mother To Cancer At 16
While it may seem like she only showcases her father and is never one to shy away from speaking highly of him, Shanola Hampton was also close to her mother. However, her mother passed away when Hampton was 16. Her mother had battled breast cancer and died at age 43. Fans and followers of the actress on social media know she occasionally puts up posts in remembrance and honor of her mother. In Season 2, Episode 18 episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry in 2017, Hampton received a message from her mother through Tyler Henry.
She Had Always Wanted To Be An Actress
Becoming an actress wasn’t a happenstance decision for Shanola Hampton. At age four, Shanola participated in a local talent show in South Carolina where she impersonated Diana Ross. Her performance and the praises she received were the catalysts to fancy a career as a performer. Coupled with the opportunity to sing in the church choir and participate in plays, she was certain she wanted to be an actress as a teen. When it came time for university, Hampton studied Theater at South Carolina’s Winthrop University. She proceeded to get an MFA in Acting from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign.
Shanola Hampton Also Worked As A Bartender In Her Early Acting Days
As a highly competitive profession, getting a big break/breakout role is a career-defining moment for actors. Although Shanola Hampton’s on-screen career began in 2001, she continued to work as a bartender to support herself financially. It was only after she landed the supporting role as Veronica “V” Fisher on Showtime’s comedy-drama Shameless she stopped bartending. Shameless was a career-defining series for Hampton, as its success helped open doors for the actress.
Shanola Hampton’s Work In Film
Shanola Hampton’s first work in film was two short films in 2002 and 2004. The actress made her feature film debut in 2005 in the film adaptation of The Mostly Unfabulous Social Life of Ethan Green. Hampton was cast as Charlotte, Ethan Green’s (Daniel Letterle) roommate. In 2013, Hampton landed her first lead role in a movie, playing Kalindra Stepney in the American drama Things Never Said (2013). For her performance, Shanola Hampton was nominated and won for Best Actor at the American Black Film Festival. Hampton’s most recent film work was the 2021 erotic thriller Deadly Illusions. Hampton played actress Kristin Davis‘ character’s best friend, Elaine, who gets murdered in the movie.
She’s Married to Daren Dukes
Shanola Hampton married actor, writer, and producer Daren Dukes on March 11, 2000. Dukes is known for his work in Static (2012–2013) and The Marriage Tour (2013–2015). The marriage has produced two children, a daughter and a son. Hampton and Dukes had their first child and daughter, Cai MyAnna Dukes, in January 2014 and their son, Daren O.C. Dukes, in May 2016.
Shanola Hampton’s Work As A Producer And Director
Shanola Hampton made her directorial debut in 2021, directing an episode of Shameless. She directed Sherman Payne‘s screenplay in season 11, episode 8 (“Cancelled”). Her first credited work as a producer was in 2019 when she executive produced the TV movie Three’s Complicated (2019). She co-produced the drama Deadly Illusions (2016). Shanola Hampton has produced 6 episodes in her lead role series Found TV series.