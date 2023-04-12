10 Best Erotic Thrillers of All Time

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s Deep Water wasn’t the triumphant return of the erotic thriller in a time defined by sexlessness. Critics didn’t love it, nor did the viewers who rated it on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. If two of the best actors working today couldn’t resurrect the genre, it’s worth looking back to see where erstwhile stars succeeded. Which begs the question – what are the best erotic thrillers of all time?
Well, it depends on how you define the subgenre. For some, it’s purely about a film’s ability to stimulate sexual curiosity. To others, it’s how well a film explores the intersection of sex, sexual fantasies, and the human condition. Whatever erotic thrillers mean to you, grab a glass of wine, settle down, and enjoy this collection of the best sensual stories ever committed to film.
1. Basic Instinct
All art is subjective, but it’s hard not to make an objective case for Basic Instinct as the best erotic thriller of all time. Directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, the film distills everything that made the genre commercially successful in its heyday. All captured in an infamous scene that has spurred parodies in movies and TV shows, none coming close to capturing the original’s essence.
2. Body of Evidence
This 1993 Uli Edel film is about a woman accused of killing her lover via erotic asphyxiation and a defense lawyer swallowed by her sadomasochistic charms. That’s the plot to the extent there’s one. What Body of Evidence is really about is watching Madonna and Willem Dafoe palpable chemistry. It’s a 99-minute evidence that, sometimes, a great erotic thriller is about how much sex(iness) it has.
3. Cruel Intentions
In certain quarters, Roger Kumble’s adaptation of Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel, Les Liaisons dangereuses is a romantic drama. But with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s stellar performance as a conniving Kathryn Merteuil and Ryan Phillippe as the other half of their incestuous pair, it deserves a place on this list. That, and the sheer amount of sex and manipulation among a web of characters, makes this film a 90s erotic thriller cult classic.
4. Eyes Wide Shut
The best erotic thrillers have a distinct ability to capture the blended desire and dread that typifies the genre. Stanley Kubrick’s last film takes it further by peering down into the tension of this desire in a marriage. The story is enhanced by its leads, two of the hottest movie stars in the world –Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman– who happened to be a real-life couple at the time.
5. Unfaithful
Before Deep Water landed with a thud, Adrian Lyne’s initial attempt at recapturing the heydays of erotic thrillers was more successful. Starring a veteran of the genre, Richard Gere, and Diane Lane, Unfaithful is a story about a suburban housewife who begins an affair with a young, hot, New York artist. The husband discovers, and violence ensues, creating a drama that elevates this tale in the pantheon of erotic thrillers.
6. Wild Things
The premise of Wild Things is simple. Two students falsely accuse a Florida high school counselor/bachelor of rape to perpetuate a scam worth millions of dollars. Whatever the premise suggests, Wild Things is not a good film. Nevertheless, it’s one of the sexiest movies from the 90s, possibly out of Hollywood ever.
7. Fear
Contrary to critical consensus, Fear is one of the best erotic thrillers when it comes to the bivalent attraction of the subgenre. It’s satisfyingly hot, with a roller coaster ride that’s is now widely considered iconic for genre fans. It’s paired with a story that credibly chronicles the journey from infatuation to obsession and catapulted Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg to teen idols.
8. Fatal Attraction
While reviewing Fear, one critic described it as Fatal Attraction for teens. Such is the iconic status of Adrian Lyne’s erotic thriller magnum opus released in 1987. The film starred genre king, Michael Douglas, alongside Anne Archer, and Glenn Close, in a story about a husband who has an affair with a book editor who becomes obsessed with him and refuses to end their fling. It’s a riveting story, but it’s the chemistry between Douglas and Close that helped it to six Academy Award nominations.
9. Single White Female
In most erotic thrillers, the obsessive and murder elements of the story are heterosexual, with sex being the forbidden fruit that starts the drama. But Single White Female flips that narrative. Bridget Fonda plays Allie, a software designer who needs a roommate after ending an engagement, paving the way for Hedy (Jennifer Jason Leigh) to enter the picture. What follows is a deadly exploration of borderline personality disorder, abandonment issues, and scalding hot scenes along the way.
10. The Canyons
The Canyons was neither critically nor commercially successful. But it did answer the question of what happens when an erotic thriller sheds the pretense of a story and unabashedly embraces steamy sex scenes. The Canyons stars popular porn star, James Deen. Also, it features Lindsay Lohan as one of the leads. Another feather in the cap of one of the best erotic thrillers better enjoyed in the privacy of your own home.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!