‘Found’ Cast: Who Stars in the Crime Procedural Series?

The NBC crime procedural series Found is one of the new series to have premiered towards the end of 2023. It’s a must-watch for fans of crime shows and procedural dramas. Since the show premiered on October 3, 2023, Found has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. With 10.5 million viewers tuning in for its premiere, Found became Peacock’s (NBC streaming platform) most successful series launch to date.
Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (creator of All American: Homecoming), Found follows Gabrielle “Gabi” Mosely, a kidnapping victim who works as a recovery specialist and finds kidnapped victims the system has overlooked. However, Gabi hides a criminal secret, having kidnapped her kidnapper in her basement, and uses him to solve her kidnapping. These are the top cast members of the NBC Found TV series, who help breathe life into Nkechi Okoro Carroll’s crime procedural series.
Shanola Hampton as Gabrielle “Gabi” Mosely
American actress Shanola Hampton was cast as the lead character, Gabrielle “Gabi” Mosely. In the present, Gabi manages a recovery and crisis management firm, Mosely & Associates. She and her team focus on finding and recovering kidnapped victims that are often overlooked for rescue. As a teen, Gabi was kidnapped and spent a year and eight days with her kidnapper before she escaped. Gabi gets her revenge on the kidnapper by kidnapping him and locking him up in her basement. Under duress, she forces him to help her solve other kidnapping cases. Shanola Hampton is known for playing Veronica Fisher on Showtime’s comedy-drama Shameless (2011–2021).
Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Hugh “Sir” Evans
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who plays Hugh “Sir” Evans in Found, is no stranger to television, playing Zack Morris in Saved by the Bell. Hugh “Sir” Evans is far from being the victim in the Found TV series. A known kidnapped, having kidnapped Gabi and Lacey Quinn when they were young, Sir faces the same treatment being locked up in Gabi’s basement. However, he seems to willingly offer advice and ideas that aid in the recovery of other kidnapped victims. Besides Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar is known for his starring roles in Hyperion Bay (1998–1999), NYPD Blue (2001–2005), Raising the Bar (2008–2009), Franklin & Bash (2011–2014), and Mixed-ish (2019–2021).
Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed
Actress and director Kelli Williams stars in the Found TV series, was cast as lead investigator Margaret Reed. Like the other characters, Margaret Reed has a backstory of kidnapping. 13 years before the events of Found, Margaret Reed lost her son, Jamie, after he was abducted at a bus station. Spending most of her time finding her missing son, she eventually lost custody of her two other daughters. Now, she works with Gabi as an instrumental lead investigator with a Sherlock Holmes-esque level of deductive reasoning. With most of her credits in television, Kelli Williams is known for her performances on TV shows like The Practice (1997–2003), Medical Investigation (2004–2005), Lie to Me (2009–2011), and Ties That Bind (2014).
Brett Dalton as Mark Trent
Brett Dalton is introduced as Gabi’s love interest, with the two having shared a romantic interest in the past. However, as a police officer, Dalton is a missing person detection officer who also acts as Gabi’s police liaison. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) television series audiences will recognize Brett Dalton from playing Grant Ward/Hive in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013–2017). He also played Lieutenant Jason Pelham in a recurring role in Chicago Fire (2021–2022).
Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey Quinn
Actress Gabrielle Walsh plays Lacey Quinn, a law student who also works at Mosely & Associates. Lacey Quinn and Gabi Mosely share a history, having been kidnapped together by Sir years earlier. Sir kidnapped a little Lacey Quinn as a companion for the teenage Gabi. However, Gabi escaped, rescuing Lacey Quinn in the process. Gabrielle Walsh has only starred in four feature films, with two notable performances in Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014) and The Hive (2014). As a television actress, Walsh is known for playing Monique in The Vampire Diaries (2014), Tanya in Shameless (2015–2016), 9-1-1 (2020–2021), and Close Enough (2020–2022).
Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke Wallace
Zeke Wallace is the tech expert for Gabi and her team in Found. He, too, has a kidnapping history that has left him agoraphobic. He’s also an important team member, acting as their hack expert and providing them with surveillance. However, because of his agoraphobia, he doesn’t leave the house nor partake in the on-site operations. Belizean-born American actor Arlen Escarpeta was cast as the character of Zeke Wallace in Found. With an acting career of over two decades, Arlen Escarpeta’s notable starring roles include American Dreams (2002–2005), Friday the 13th, Brotherhood (2009), Final Destination 5 (2011), Into the Storm (2014), Whitney (2015), The Oath (2018), and I Am the Night (2019).
Karan Oberoi as Dhan Rana
Actor Karan Oberoi plays Dhan Rana in Found. His character is the muscle and security expert at Mosely & Associates. Lacey Quinn best describes him as an emotionally distant GI Joe. However, unlike most others, Dhan Rana is the romantically stable one, with a husband he returns home to daily. Dhan Rana was abducted three years before the events in Found.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!