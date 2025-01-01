Ingo Rademacher Reignites Legal Battle With ‘General Hospital’ After Steve Burton’s Return

General Hospital alum Ingo Rademacher is demanding for his lawsuit against ABC to be reopened — and he is dragging one of his costars into the drama! Rademacher is known for playing Jasper Jacks on the American daytime soap opera from 1996 to 2021. The actor’s 25-year run on General Hospital ended when he was fired due to his refusal to comply with ABC’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
Rademacher’s costar Steve Burton, who plays Jason Morgan, was let go for the same reason. However, his rehiring in January 2024 has led Rademacher to refile his 2021 lawsuit, which argues that the network fired him due to his political beliefs. However, the case was dismissed in 2023 when the court ruled that Rademacher had been terminated out of health and safety concerns. But on December 26, 2024, the actor filed for a new trial against the network and argued that he had new evidence that the judge should consider.
According to the legal documents obtained by In Touch, Rademacher believes Burton’s rehiring undermines the network’s argument that his political beliefs did not play a role in their decision to fire him. The actor has also claimed that he has emails and texts where General Hospital producers are criticizing him for his personal views. Rademacher specifically talked about his support for Donald Trump during the 2020 elections and claimed that the producers reduced his storylines on the show because of it. As of yet, ABC has not responded to the motion.
Chad Duell Opens Up About Leaving ‘General Hospital’
View this post on Instagram
Amidst all the drama with Rademacher’s lawsuit, Chad Duell, who has played the role of the fan-favorite Michael Corinthos since 2010, is bidding farewell to the show. Duell announced his exit from the show on November 23, 2024, via Instagram. The actor shared a photo of the cast of General Hospital and in the caption, he wrote: “This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life.” However, Duell added that he wasn’t saying goodbye, he was only saying “See you later.”
During a recent appearance on The Daily Drama podcast, the actor shared why he made the decision to leave and what the future looks like for him. Duell confessed that he had been dealing with a lot of complicated feelings. He shared that he is still processing his dad’s passing away, which made him want to spend time in his hometown, Arizona. However, he added that it’s been tough since his girlfriend and the mother of his son Dawson Duell, Luanna Lucci is currently attending school in California.
Duell admitted that he needed a break to prepare himself mentally and physically for whatever comes next. The actor clarified that General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini has told him that he can come back whenever he’s ready. But for now, Duell wants to grow in ways that he wasn’t able to during his 15 years on the soap opera. In his exact words: “Sometimes you have to take drastic steps or make yourself feel uncomfortable to take a step.”
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.
|General Hospital
|Cast
|Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, and many more
|Original Release Date
|April 1, 1963
|Stream On
|Hulu, ABC.com (episodes available after airing)
|Directed by
|Varies by episode (multiple directors including Frank Valentini)
|Produced by
|Frank Valentini
|Based On
|Created by Frank and Doris Hursley
|Plot Summary
|The show revolves around the lives, relationships, and medical dramas of the residents of Port Charles, a fictional city.
|Musical Elements
|Original score by various composers; main theme by Jack Urbont
|Current Status
|Ongoing, daily episodes on ABC
