Bride And Groom Conspire To Hook Up MOH And Best Man, Disgusted, She Bails On Wedding

No matter how good or bad your life is, whether you are happy or unhappy with your family or job – there will always be people who know better than you what is best for you. These will be relatives, friends, coworkers or just random passers-by, but they all have one thing in common – an irrepressible desire to do you a favor. Even if in reality it won’t bring you anything good.
Want more proof of this? Voila – here's our story today from the user u/SneakyGooseGirl, who was once invited to be the maid of honor at a friend's wedding – but, as it turned out, only to set her up with the best man.
The author of the post is a 20-year-old woman and she has been dating her boyfriend since high school
Recently the author was invited to her friend’s wedding as the maid of honor, but they gave her no +1
The boyfriend, however, presumed that none of the bridesmaids would show up with their partners
The bride asked the author to give the best man a ride, and then she told her to share a room at their Airbnb
Then the newlyweds-to-be insisted the author give the best man a chance, and literally brushed off the very fact of her relationship – but she refused and left
So, the Original Poster (OP) is 20 years old, and for the last 6 years she has been dating her boyfriend, who is two years older than her. The guy studied at another school, and until now has not really communicated with the author’s friends. But they all, of course, know that she’s not single. So when one of the OP’s friends recently invited her to be the MOH at her destination wedding but gave no +1, she was actually baffled.
However, the boyfriend dispelled all the author’s doubts, claiming that weddings are damn expensive and, most likely, the newlyweds just wanted to save a little by not allowing plus ones. Okay, but the next seed of doubt fell into the OP’s soul when the bride asked her to give the best man, an army veteran in his late twenties, a ride the day before the wedding.
The trip went well, although the guy regularly tried to start a conversation on various topics. But our heroine was just driving. And when they got there, two more unexpected discoveries awaited her. Firstly, all the other bridesmaids were with their partners. Secondly, the bride said that she and the best man would be sharing one room.
And the very next day everything was cleared up – the bride and groom cornered the author and conspiratorially asked why she didn’t give this dude, the best man, a chance. According to them, he really liked her and they would be a great couple. The author’s reasonable objections that she has been in a relationship for six years were simply brushed aside.
They argued that in six years he hadn’t found the time to propose, so it must not be serious. Our heroine, however, didn’t enter into further arguments, for example, about the fact that proposing while in high school seems a little bit early. She simply packed her belongings and left, without saying another word.
Do you want to know what happened next? While our heroine was driving home, the newlyweds called her boyfriend and got indignant that she left for an unknown reason. He called back – and was, of course, completely dumbstruck by the revealed truth.
Well, and after the wedding, the OP also received about a ton of indignant calls from the bride, groom and guests – about how she let everyone down by leaving the wedding out of the blue. No one, of course, even mentioned the hapless best man. That’s the story.
Well, while weddings aren’t exactly the most popular place to meet your soulmate, according to research, there are still exceptions. For example, almost a decade ago, Refinery29 featured ten couples who met at a friend’s or relative’s wedding. It’s quite unlikely that any of them were in a relationship at the time, though, right?
“It’s a pretty weird and unpleasant case – but some people really like to ‘arrange the personal lives’ of their relatives and friends, so this girl probably found herself in a similar situation,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.
“And people do this solely for their own reasons – for example: ‘How great it would be if person A started dating person B – because I do think they are a perfect match!’ At the same time, few people take into account the feelings of persons A and B. But here the situation is even more outrageous, because these people even neglected the relationship their friend is in.”
Perhaps it all has to do with the numerous romantic movies where this pattern was quite common at one time, Irina presumes. “In any case, movies are nothing more than fiction, and real life is a much more serious thing. And such an act behind the friend’s back is a worthy reason to reconsider the very fact of such a friendship.”
People in the comments to the original post are also deeply outraged by the behavior of the bride and groom. “Did they have fantasies of you marrying him, buying a home next door to them, and raising your children together?” one of the responders wondered. “What they did was incredibly creepy and dangerous,” another person summed up.
As for the author’s reaction, the commenters are in complete agreement. “You did not overreact. You reacted appropriately, later than what I would. This internet stranger is proud of you for standing up for yourself and getting yourself out of an awful situation,” someone wrote quite truly from the heart. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this situation?
People in the comments sided with the woman, claiming that she did the right thing here, and even told her this situation seemed rather creepy
