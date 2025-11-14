I Made The Fastfood Trio Out Of Thrift Shop Busts

by

I was wandering around the thrift shop, hoping to find something crazy like every other week.

After a few old lamps and some fades of clothes, I saw these three composers staring at me.

I do like some classical music once in a while, so my attention was drawn to these little guys. They would be an excellent addition to my workplace, which I was renovating. But they were a bit boring. “Would kids today even know these guys?” was going through my mind. Well, if they were Ronald McD or Colonel Sanders, they would… I didn’t hesitate and sprinted to the cash desk.

Sculpting is pretty new to me, so I was new to the challenge. Not knowing if this project would work out, I started sculpting. It took me about two days to make the Colonel and Ronald. Even I was surprised at how they turned out. I got a bit scared and waited a bit to start on the Burger King. After almost four days, I finished the fast-food trio.

Check Instagram for more photos. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram

Bach, Strauss and Mozart before the customization.

I Made The Fastfood Trio Out Of Thrift Shop Busts
I Made The Fastfood Trio Out Of Thrift Shop Busts

Strauss to Colonel Sanders

I Made The Fastfood Trio Out Of Thrift Shop Busts

Bach to Ronald McDonald

I Made The Fastfood Trio Out Of Thrift Shop Busts

Mozart to The Burger King

I Made The Fastfood Trio Out Of Thrift Shop Busts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
If Brands Were Movies, Here’s What The Posters Would Look Like (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Summer I Turned Pretty Officially Renewed For Season Two
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2022
Art Jurak: A Few Works Of Robert Jurak
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” Out Of Coloured Beads
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This “Crazy Dog Lady Man” Is On A Mission To Rescue Every Dog In The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Finally Finds Genius Way To Use Her GIANT Pencil She Got As Gift, And It’s Hilariously Savage
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.