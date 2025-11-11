My Journey Around Japan In 23 Photos And 1 Video

One of my childhood dreams was to visit and explore Japan. That’s why this year I decided to take my backpack, my DSLR, and go wonder in the streets of this beautiful country.

As expected, Japan is a very diverse country. You can find small cute temple between big and tall buildings of Tokyo. You can also discover a shop that sells the latest technology in the traditional streets of Kyoto.

As a photographer, I felt like a little kid in a candy shop. I took thousands of photos and shot gigabytes of videos.

I hope you enjoy these pictures as much as I enjoyed taking them.

Harajuku

Popular Restaurant

A Knife Worker At Tsukiji

City’s Layers

Japan, The Bicycles’ Country

Kyoto, A Traditional Street

A Small Street At Night

Kyudo Masters

It Rains… Quite Often

Warm Okinawa

Cute Shiisaa In Okinawa

Senso-Ji

The Fast Tokyo

Tall Buildings Of Tokyo

Tower At Tokyo

Zōjō-ji

