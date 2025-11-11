My Journey Around Japan In 23 Photos And 1 Video

One of my childhood dreams was to visit and explore Japan. That’s why this year I decided to take my backpack, my DSLR, and go wonder in the streets of this beautiful country.
As expected, Japan is a very diverse country. You can find small cute temple between big and tall buildings of Tokyo. You can also discover a shop that sells the latest technology in the traditional streets of Kyoto.
As a photographer, I felt like a little kid in a candy shop. I took thousands of photos and shot gigabytes of videos.
I hope you enjoy these pictures as much as I enjoyed taking them.
More info: 500px
Harajuku
Popular Restaurant
A Knife Worker At Tsukiji
City’s Layers
Japan, The Bicycles’ Country
Kyoto, A Traditional Street
A Small Street At Night
Kyudo Masters
It Rains… Quite Often
Warm Okinawa
Cute Shiisaa In Okinawa
Senso-Ji
The Fast Tokyo
Tall Buildings Of Tokyo
Tower At Tokyo
Zōjō-ji
