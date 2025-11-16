I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

by

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to drink your wine while an octopus was staring at you? I did, so I made it happen!

So here’s my story:

I am a Romanian artist who creates realistic paintings on glasses. And yes, you can use them!

I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him, but my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from The Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design, web design and even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn’t till after I became a mother that, just for my son’s amusement, I started to paint him realistic animals. It was a lot easier than actually buying them!

After that, I discovered that glass was a perfect surface for painting that offered each image an extra dimension and depth. It was only the beginning as I also started painting on wooden boxes, transforming them into unique artworks.

You can support my underrated art on Instagram and Etsy.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#2

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#3

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#4

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#5

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#6

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#7

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#8

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#9

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#10

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#11

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#12

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#13

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#14

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#15

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#16

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#17

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#18

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#19

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#20

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#21

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#22

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#23

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#24

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#25

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#26

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#27

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#28

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#29

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#30

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#31

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#32

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#33

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#34

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#35

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#36

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#37

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#38

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#39

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

#40

I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

