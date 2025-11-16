I Do Detailed Paintings On Glass, And Here Are 40 Of Them

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to drink your wine while an octopus was staring at you? I did, so I made it happen!
So here’s my story:
I am a Romanian artist who creates realistic paintings on glasses. And yes, you can use them!
I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him, but my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.
After I graduated from The Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design, web design and even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn’t till after I became a mother that, just for my son’s amusement, I started to paint him realistic animals. It was a lot easier than actually buying them!
After that, I discovered that glass was a perfect surface for painting that offered each image an extra dimension and depth. It was only the beginning as I also started painting on wooden boxes, transforming them into unique artworks.
You can support my underrated art on Instagram and Etsy.
