What do you think the apocalypse will be like?
#1
People will bicker, and their souls will become bitter.
All things sweet will become sour, and the greediest will devour
The world as we know it–it will become unrecognizable.
People will become isolated and lonely; nobody will know where their home is.
Suicides will rise like a tide and will wash our memory away for all time
Humanity shall turn itself in and will implode from within.
Those that survived will wish that they hadn’t, for all the world will be covered in ashes.
#2
Covid.
#3
instead of hoarding toilet paper, everyone will be hoarding baby wipes
