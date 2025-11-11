I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread

by

I am an artist in the UK and a little bit obsessed with insects! So a few years ago I tried to recreate my favourite specimens using recycled paper, wire and thread. I now have a collection of around 100 different species and am still adding to it!

The insects are all hand cut using a scalpel and some of them are embroidered by hand to create their patterns and textures.

More info: kasasagidesign.com | Instagram

This is a selection of the insects I have made so far

I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread

I make them all life size so when displayed together they are proportionally correct.

Each insect takes between 1 and 5 hours to make

I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread

I carve rolls of paper to create their bodies and cut out wings and armour to fit around them. The legs are wrapped with thread and paper

I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread

The bugs are displayed in box frames with pins and labels as though they are part of an old entomology collection

I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread

I also use a variety of different vintage or recycled objects to display my work in

I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread

Here are some plants and other things inspired by nature

I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread
I Create Bugs, Butterflies, And Insects Using Recycled Paper, Wire And Thread

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Death of Reality TV? Is It Really Too Much to Ask?
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2009
Witcher
Henry Cavill Reveals How Uncomfortable His Witcher Costume Is
3 min read
Jul, 8, 2020
Hundreds Of Detainees Reportedly Missing From ICE Records After Being Sent To ‘Alligator Alcatraz’
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2025
Pretty Little Liars 3.10
Pretty Little Liars 3.10 Review – The Liars’ Usual Suspects Are Suspects No More… Or Are They?
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2012
Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy
‘Preacher’ Ends Season 1 as #2 New Cable Drama for 2016
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2016
57 Octopus-Inspired Design Ideas
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.