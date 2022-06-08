Chad Duell has been a fixture on General Hospital for more than a decade. As a result, his character, Michael, has become loved by countless people. Needless to say, many viewers were confused when they turned on their TVs and noticed that someone other than Chad was playing the role. While many feared the worst, Chad has since clarified that Robert Adamson was only filling in for him temporarily due to something related to COVID-19. Now, fans can rest assured that Chad hasn’t gone anywhere, they are hoping that he will remain on the show for many years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Chad Duell.
1. He Grew up in Arizona
Although Chad is originally from the midwest, he spent much of his young life in Arizona where his family settled in the Scottsdale area. Although Chad will always be proud of where he’s from, he knew that he had to relocate in order to get his acting career off the ground. He ultimately decided to move to Los Angeles where he still lives.
2. He Has an Account on Cameo
Cameo is an online platform that allows celebrities/influencers to record and sell personalized video shoutouts. If you (or someone you know) is a fan of Chad’s, you’ll be excited to know that he is a Cameo user. Chad is currently charging $60 per video on Cameo and he can have orders completed within 24 hours.
3. He Dropped Out of High School
By the time Chad was a teenager, he knew that acting was what he wanted to do with his life. He made the decision to leave high school early so that he could pursue his career. Although dropping out of high school has a very negative connotation, Chad is proof that you can still be very successful without graduation.
4. He Won an Emmy
For people who work in daytime TV, there is probably no honor higher than winning a Daytime Emmy Award. Chad has been nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards winning one in 2015 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Hopefully, there will be even more wins in his future.
5. He’s A Dog Dad
Chad may not technically have any children, but that hasn’t stopped him from experiencing the joys of fatherhood. He is a very proud pet parent who has three adorable dogs. Although his pups don’t have their own Instagram accounts, they are definitely the stars of his profile.
6. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
When Chad gets time off from work, being outside is one of his favorite things to do. He loves being able to explore the beauty of nature by doing things such as going hiking and boating. Spending time outdoors has become a great way for him to relax and recharge.
7. He Likes to Stay Active
Acting may be the center of Chad’s life now, but that wasn’t always the case. He’s always loved sports and he played football for many years when he was growing up. Although his days as a competitive athlete are over, he still likes to keep himself in good shape.
8. You May Have Seen Him on Disney
Most people who are familiar with Chad know him from the work he’s done on General Hospital. However, he made a few other on-screen appearances before being cast on the show. In fact, his first TV role was in the Disney Channel series, Wizards of Waverly Place which starred Selena Gomez. He appeared in two episodes in 2008. He was also in an episode of The Suite Life on Deck that year.
9. He Loves Learning New Things
Even though Chad has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 15 years, and on the same show for more than 10, he has never been the type of person who likes to get too comfortable. He is always looking for ways to improve his skill set and he doesn’t shy away from challenges. Although he has a good thing going with General Hospital, it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of projects he decides to take on in the future.
10. He Was Briefly Married
Chad has never really been the kind of actor who likes to put his personal life on display for the world to see. For that reason, there are many people out there who may not know that he was married during the early 2010s. He and Taylor Novack were married for a few months in 2012 before deciding to annul the marriage. He was also engaged to actress Courtney Hope.