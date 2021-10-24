10 Things You Didn’t Know about Diany Rodriguez

She’s not a household name – yet – but the world recognizes Diany Rodriguez. She’s been in some of the most amazing shows in the world. She had a role in the hit hospital show “New Amsterdam,” and she’s been in “Ray Donovan,” but right now she is making headlines. She’s taken on a role in a hit show called, “The Blacklist,” and she’s going to be a force. This is one of the best shows ever made with its intelligence and its wit, and it’s going to make her a household name. So, who is she and what’s she like? Let’s find out before she’s too famous.
1. She’s Been in Theater for A Long Time
She began her acting career in theater before she did anything else. She graduated from college and made a name for herself on stage before anything else. Being a stage actor is far more difficult because it means getting things right the first time. There’s no second chance to re-do things.
2. She Had a Different Dream
Growing up, she didn’t dream of acting. Not everyone does, though many do. She dreamed of other things in her own future. She was going to be an attorney. She was going to help those who needed her help, and she was going to make a difference in people’s lives. She is doing that, but she’s simply doing it in a different manner today than she was in the past.
3. She is Proud of Herself
If there is one thing she’s happy about, it’s where she’s come in her life. She’s made herself into who she is, and she is proud of herself. She doesn’t try to hide her pride in what she’s accomplished and what she’s done in her life. She should be proud, too. It’s a lesson for everyone – be proud of yourself every step of the way.
4. She Loves to Play Pretend
The best thing about being an actress is getting to make believe and play pretend. She’s an actress who loves the fact that she gets to make pretend play a daily part of her life. She enjoys that she gets to do that to reach people and that she gets to do that to learn more about others.
5. She Listens to Those Who Know More than Her
It’s a wise piece of advice everyone should take. Rodriguez takes the time to listen to those who are wiser, more experienced, and more knowledgeable than she. She knows that she’s not always going to be the wisest person in a room – and who wants to be the smartest person in the room? – so she listens so she can learn.
6. She Sets Boundaries
Boundaries are important. She’s made it a habit in her own life to set them not only for others but also for herself. If you don’t set boundaries in life, you set yourself up for failure in so many ways. Letting people know what to expect and how they can proceed is a major deal.
7. She’s Kind
In addition to being a woman who sets boundaries and tries to learn, Diany Rodriguez is a woman who values kindness. It will take her far in life, and she makes that a priority. Being kind costs nothing.
8. She Believes in Luck
Luck does play a role in the way things work out for everyone, and she is aware of this. She knows that being lucky is good, but also that you cannot rely on luck. It has its place in life, and it has a chance to change things, but it cannot be everything.
9. She’s Very Private
Here’s the deal – Diany Rodriguez is good at keeping her life private. We cannot find out anything overly personal about her online. She’s a mystery, and she seems to like that. It’s good, though, for someone in the public eye to keep her life as private as possible. The entire world does not need a birdseye view into her life and what she has going on when she’s not at work making magic.
10. She Wants to Help
Something she’s learned since she became an actress is that she can use her platform to help others. She wants to make sure that what she does for a living is something she can make easier for those who want to do the same thing when they are entering into the acting business. She’s trying to help, and she’s using her platform for good.