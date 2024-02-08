6 Best Soap Operas of All Time

Soap Operas are often overlooked when it comes to ranking some of the best TV shows and movies ever created. However, these shows are too compelling to ignore because of their complex storylines, plot twists, and compelling characters; whether they air during the day or late at night, soap operas form and shape an essential part of most people’s lives.
They not only thrill viewers around the world but also help launch the careers of several stars that fans have come to love today. Celebrated actors like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Alyssa Milano, and Demi Moore got their start in Soap Operas and are now household names. From Classics to interconnected TV shows, here are some of the best Soap Operas of all time!
1. The Bold and the Beautiful
Before complex storylines and TV shows existed, the Bold and the Beautiful created intricate stories that got viewers hooked for decades. This long-running series started in the 80s and was set in beautiful Los Angeles. The American TV series followed the Forrester family, business, and personal relationships. The drama in this series kept viewers coming back for more, from deaths to cheating and breakups; there was no shortage of unbelievable moments in this soap opera. The show also launched the careers of several celebrities who went on to appear in other TV shows and movies. In 2022, the series was renewed by ABC for two more seasons, so it will likely end in 2024 after being on air for close to four decades. The show has also been nominated for hundreds of awards since its debut and won awards like the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2009-2011.
2. Neighbors
Australia has some of the best soap operas of all time, and one of the few that crossed the borders to become iconic is Neighbors. Neighbors started in 1985 and followed the lives of the Robinsons and Ramsay families as they fought amongst themselves. Although this show was canceled in 2022, it had an impressive run with 39 seasons. But this wasn’t the end for this beloved series as Amazon Freevee and Fremantle renewed it, so it’s back on air. Like several soap operas, Neighbors launched the careers of big names like Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, and Liam Hemsworth.
3. Days of Our Lives
The Days of Our Lives is another soap opera that has enticed viewers for over five decades following the Horton family and their dramatic relationships with their lovers, friends, and enemies. The drama on this show varied from fake deaths and false paternities to a taste of sci-fi, which set it apart from most soap operas in its genre. This show keeps viewers on the edge of their seats; there is never a dull moment. Intergenerational storytelling in this soap has won several awards and fans over several generations. It’s the one soap opera that almost everyone knows about and continues to thrive today.
4. The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless is a sister show to The Bold and the Beautiful, created by William J Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. This series first aired in 1973 and focused on affluent families, including the Brooks, Newman, and Fosters. Several stars, like Eva Longoria, Tom Selleck, and David Hasselhoff, got their big break from this series. The most captivating plot was between Katherine and Jill. The crossover plots between The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless made for a stunning couple of episodes. Some setbacks shook the show but its renewal in 2024 signals great things for its future. The diverse cast and compelling storylines are a draw for most viewers worldwide.
5. Dynasty
The original Dynasty series came at a time when the soap opera Dallas was becoming a hit TV series. Dynasty was created in 1981 to compete with this show and followed the life of the wealthy Carrington clan and his rivals in the oil business. With a dysfunctional family dynamic and sibling drama, it’s hard to look away from this trainwreck of a show once it gets started. With widely memorable characters and twists that fans didn’t see coming, this soap opera earned all five Golden Globes throughout its run. It was also an inspiration and proved nai-sayers wrong by having a middle-aged woman lead the cast during its most successful years. The show was so popular that it got a reboot of the same name in late 2017 starring Victorious star Elizabeth Gillies.
6. Melrose Place
Melrose Place is another popular soap opera set in an apartment complex in California. It is about the lives of a group of young people and the drama they face in their everyday relationships. This series was a spinoff of the popular 90210 and had a beautiful and memorable cast featuring stars like Alyssa Milano and Rob Estes, who made the show more compelling. Although Melrose Place was canceled after seven Seasons because of falling ratings by Fox, it was still popular and became a staple of pop culture. Here are 20 of the best Soap Opera actors of all time.
