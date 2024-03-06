What Exactly Is Going on With Scream 7?

With growing anticipation for the release of Scream 7, fans and audiences have had to settle with periodic updates about its production. With six movies released in the franchise, the Scream franchise is currently the eighth highest-grossing horror film franchise. Like any other top horror film franchise, the Scream franchise has had some of the most dedicated fanbase in the horror genre.
With the sixth installment, Scream VI, released about a year ago on March 10, 2023, audiences had hoped that there would have been official confirmation and announcement for Scream 7 release by now. The success of Scream VI proved the franchise was still widely popular with the genre audiences, indicating a willingness to continue with a seventh installment. However, with no clear release date in sight, there have been lots of worries and concerns from viewers. Here’s everything we know about Scream 7 and all the updates that have been made available.
Cast Members Who Will Not Return For Scream 7
Since a Scream 7 production update was announced in the third quarter of 2023, the movie has faced several setbacks in cast and production crew. In the heat of the Israel–Hamas war in late 2023, Mexican actress Melissa Barrera was fired by Spyglass Media Group for her tweets on X, which were deemed antisemitic. Spyglass restated its position with a statement stating the company had “zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing.”
Melissa Barrera was introduced into the Scream franchise in Scream (2022) as Billy Loomis’ (Skeet Ulrich) illegitimate daughter, Sam Carpenter. Her character, central to the story in Scream and Scream VI, was unequivocally positioned to lead the cast of Scream 7 again. On the heels of Melissa Barrera’s firing/exit, it was announced that actress Jenna Ortega would not reprise her role in Scream 7. Ortega’s departure was one Scream 7 update fans weren’t expecting to hear. Jenna Ortega, who joined the franchise in the fifth installment, Scream (2022), became the second cast member confirmed not to return for Scream 7.
Ortega’s absence was initially attributed to scheduling issues with filming her Netflix hit show Wednesday. Cast as Tara Carpenter (Sam Carpenter’s half-sister) in the Scream franchise, Ortega’s character was one of the characters who survived Ghostface at the end of Scream VI. Unconfirmed sources earlier indicated that although scheduling conflict was a major reason, Ortega wasn’t even willing to make a cameo in Scream 7 due to a salary dispute with the franchise production company Spyglass Media Group. So far, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are the two confirmed Scream cast who will not be in Scream 7.
Scream 7 Is Yet To Get A Director
The Wes Craven-directed Scream franchise quickly rose to prominence as a result of the director’s contribution to its first four movies. After his death from a brain tumor on August 30, 2015, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were hired to direct the fifth and sixth installments. However, although they expressed a willingness to continue, in August 2023, director Christopher Landon was announced as the director for Scream 7. Landon had earned a reputation for his work in horror and comedy horror genres. However, Christopher Landon’s December 23, 2023, X tweet was another Scream 7 update fans weren’t expecting.
Christopher Landon wrote, “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”
Since Christopher Landon’s shocking departure from the project, Spyglass hasn’t made any official announcement about hiring a new Scream 7 director. Although this might spell doom for Scream 7 production and release date since Scream VI was filmed in less than three months, an early release date is still possible if a director is hired on time. Although it’s not clear why the studio no longer wants to continue with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, they have long expressed their willingness to return as directors if offered the opportunity. For now, although Scream 7 is yet to get a director, updates show that Spyglass is still committed to producing a seventh installment.
Scream 7 Production Update
After the announcement of Christopher Landon as director in August 2023, production was set to begin as soon as possible. However, the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strike grossly affected production. Just when production was slated to begin after the SAG-AFTRA strike was called off on November 9, 2023, two weeks later, Melissa Barrera was fired. With Jenna Ortega’s exit from Scream 7, screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick were commissioned to rework the script and “start from scratch.” A major Scream 7 update states the entire story is being reworked and could either see a return of older characters (dead or alive) or an entirely new story will be presented to producers. Once Vanderbilt and Busick’s drafts are approved and a director is attached to the project, principal photography will begin in earnest.
Who Will Return In Scream 7?
Although there have been no official announcements for the Scream 7 cast, there are speculations the screenwriters and producers might want to bring back famous characters in the Scream franchise. With the setback Scream 7 has suffered so far, there are unconfirmed reports producers are looking to bring back actress Neve Campbell to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott. Since her departure was solely because of a salary dispute, should producers agree to a pay she rightly deserves, audiences may see the actress return to the franchise in Scream 7.
Having survived the Ghostface attack, actress Courteney Cox will undoubtedly reprise her role in Scream 7. With the Meeks-Martin twins, Mindy and Chad, also surviving, viewers could see Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding reprise their roles in Scream 7. Since actress Hayden Panettiere has long solidified her place in the Scream franchise as Kirby Reed (now an FBI agent), she’s guaranteed to return for the sequel. While we wait for new Scream 7 updates, here are the 6 Scream Movies ranked by how fast they’ll ruin your sleep.
