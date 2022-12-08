Scream Movie Star Admits Scream 6 is “Hundred Times Gorier”

Not many American slayer films can compete with the popularity and reception that the Scream franchise has enjoyed from its first movie installment. The movie combines the slasher genre with black comedy, whodunit, and satire.
For fans of the movie franchise, there’s a lot to be excited about. Not only is the movie already in production, but speaking to the cast has revealed it’s going to be filled with more gore and blood. While it’s hard to know how much the movie will be soaked in blood, it gives fans more to look out for.
In a more recent interview with Collider, notable cast member Melissa Barrera gave insights into the movie’s gore. In her words,
“There was a saying on set because (directors) Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin], and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat. They always just wanted more. ‘More blood spritz’ was the saying because they would always want more.
With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, ‘We’re going all out.’ It’s potentially a hundred times gorier.”
If you’re a new fan of the movie franchise or only know the cast by their characters, Melissa Barrera plays the character of Sam Carpenter. Sam Carpenter is the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis.
Who is the cast of Scream 6?
Most of the movie’s cast has been confirmed, with production already underway. However, Barrera’s interview with Collider confirms her place in the franchise’s sixth installment. In addition to Melissa Barrera, other confirmed cast members include Jenna Ortega, who reprises her role as Tara Carpenter, Sam’s teenage half-sister and Amber’s best friend; Mason Gooding, who plays Chad Meeks-Martin, Randy’s teenage nephew and Mindy’s twin; and Jasmin Savoy, reprising her role as Mindy Meeks-Martin, Randy’s teenage lesbian niece and Chad’s twin.
The movie wouldn’t be complete without Courteney Cox, who has long confirmed her involvement in the movie. Cox will reprise her role as Gale Weathers. Then there’s Hayden Panettiere making a comeback in the movie. If you remember, Panettiere played the character of Kirby Reed in the franchise’s fourth installment.
Sadly, Neve Campbell would not be part of the sixth installment. The actress has been instrumental to the franchise’s success and has featured in all of its five movies. Neve Campbell plays the iconic character of Sidney Prescott, the original primary target of Ghostface. In the last movie, Prescott is now a married mother of three.
To confirm her absence from Scream 6, Neve Campbell published a statement to that effect.
“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially regarding Scream. I felt the offer presented to me did not equate to the value I brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive of me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”
But the movie is not just about older actors reprising their roles. Scream 6 has new cast members who are set to make the movie worth the wait. Notable mentions include Henry Czerny, Josh Segarra, Dermot Mulroney, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Jack Champion.
When will Scream 6 be released?
After the release of Scream 5 in January of this year, an announcement for a sequel was made in February. Although the sequel didn’t have a name then, it has been confirmed to be Scream 6, with a release date scheduled for March 10, 2023. Barring any unforeseen delays and rescheduling, fans of the franchise need only wait a few months to catch a glimpse of the new and improved gorier Scream 6.
What are the Box Office prospects and reception of Scream 6?
With Scream 5 set as a reboot of the Scream franchise, it’s safe to judge by the success and reception of the movie to make projections for its sequel. Released early this year on January 14, Scream 5 enjoyed worldwide Box Office success. The movie grossed $140 million on a production budget of $24 million.
With the promise of more blood and scare, there’s no reason why Scream 6 wouldn’t be another massive success!